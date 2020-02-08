 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Teens in serious trouble after calling another teen a liar   (wpxi.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Complaint, assistant principal, According to Jim, Legal terms, 18-year-old Andre Allen, criminal complaint, student, pants  
•       •       •

422 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2020 at 2:05 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Speaking of pants on fire, would kids today even know what a telephone wire was?
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Call me jaded, but what might be second degree burns to the knee make me go, "Hmmph. Okay. Shmear some of this on it."

Now the dude lighting someone afire? Yeah. Let's take a closer look at them.
 
jst3p
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Allen had a lighter and was walking down the hallway. The other student was actually talking to the assistant principal when police said Allen bent down and lit her pants on fire.

Either he is a complete sociopath or he is really, really dumb.

Either way put him down now, society will be better off.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did the vice principal not notice as this was happening or ...? Why did it take video to figure out who did it? There's some significant info missing.
 
jst3p
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Did the vice principal not notice as this was happening or ...? Why did it take video to figure out who did it? There's some significant info missing.


He was looking at her boobs.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hmm, no one's called the dude an incel yet.

I must have slipped into another universe while napping.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report