(Cleveland 19)   Watch porn. Drink beer. Patronize the local library. You can do several combinations of two of these things, but you can't do all three   (cleveland19.com) divider line
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can drink beer at the library?  BOOKS ROCK!
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fine, I'll leave the beer outside next time.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why not all 3🙉
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe you can't.

As long as you're not one of the constant stream of homeless pissing or defecating in the shelves, my local library pretty much lets you get away with anything.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
a man watching pornagraphic material

I've long complained about online news sources using spellcheck to proofread their articles. This lot couldn't even be arsed with that.
 
Kuta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ORegonLY?

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
