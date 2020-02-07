 Skip to content
(North Jersey)   American Dream Mall plans for bunny fields, a koi court and bird-filled aviaries as they prepare to open their retail wing. Someone ... okay it's PETA ... has a problem with that   (northjersey.com) divider line
22
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no one relevant has a problem with it.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as bird filled ovaries and became very perplexed.

/ It's been a long day and the coffee wore off a while ago.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalashinator: So no one relevant has a problem with it.


Nope I'm looking into condominiums. Oh look there's a mermaid pool and a daily free buffet.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satampra Zeiros: I read that as bird filled ovaries and became very perplexed.

/ It's been a long day and the coffee wore off a while ago.


Here have a free beer and the pizza is in the oven.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look cosplaying massage parlor.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, bunny fields may be relevant to my interests, depending on if they're the hassenfeffer or the Hughhefner variety.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yum.  A mall that smells like a farking zoo.

/hard pass
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PETA is a joke and the world would be a better place if everyone treated them like one.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satampra Zeiros: Also, bunny fields may be relevant to my interests, depending on if they're the hassenfeffer or the Hughhefner variety.


I wonder if it's part of choose your meat we kill it Game of thrones restaurant.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Yum.  A mall that smells like a farking zoo.

/hard pass


Let's pretend that malls are the wave of the future for a second and there's zero chance of this being abandoned in 5-10 year, or less, leaving a Ukrainian oligarch's zoo behind.
 
LordJiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: PETA is a joke and the world would be a better place if everyone treated them like one.


Unfortunately, they're too dangerous to be dismissed as a joke.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fsbilly: GrogSmash: Yum.  A mall that smells like a farking zoo.

/hard pass

Let's pretend that malls are the wave of the future for a second and there's zero chance of this being abandoned in 5-10 year, or less, leaving a Ukrainian oligarch's zoo behind.


Yep. Which makes it all the more stupid that they want to build a similar mall on what is now swampland just outside of Miami.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shabbat Shalom, y'all.

/Ingrid Newkirk is a coont.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If PETA has a problem with it, I'd support bunny-slaughtering fields and balcony exhibits.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FALCONRY goddamn autocorrect.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
PETA would have a problem with the friendly homeless guy who has saved my life at least once. He buys cat food and feeds the feral ones when he has money to spare.

He's told me that his priorities are gasoline, water, and food ... in that strict order.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tramp stamp: PETA would have a problem with the friendly homeless guy who has saved my life at least once. He buys cat food and feeds the feral ones when he has money to spare.

He's told me that his priorities are gasoline, water, and food ... in that strict order.


Is his name Max, by chance?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who builds a new mall in 2020? In New Jersey too?
 
il Dottore
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At a community event I was doing sound for PETA encroached on the corner of the stage where the fly tower was with their booth, so I set up my subwoofers under the tower. Two JBL double-18" SRX series. Pointed directly into their booth from less than 6' away. All day. Live bands. Kick Drum and Bass Guitar. All day. Gave me a warm fuzzy feeling. They looked lonely, nobody would go near them. Like I said, warm fuzzy feeling.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

What a bunny field may look like.
 
cybrwzrd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Who builds a new mall in 2020? In New Jersey too?


The mall has been being "built" for more than a decade. I think the new goal was to draw in rich Chinese shoppers or something like that.
 
fek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
House bunnies cant survive on their own in the wild. The only ethical thing to do is take them home and take good care of them. They're not even good for eatin.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Report