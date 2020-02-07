 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Condemned building's secret identity as a colonial log cabin made public   (wjactv.com) divider line
7
    More: Cool, Colonial-era building, State College, Pennsylvania, City, New Jersey, New York, demolition  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 8:31 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OblivionToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They did knot see this coming.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Craftsmanship.
When a 200+ year-old structure survives better than flimsy, modern houses/buildings.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was it's original tenant MARTHA Washington?
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OblivionToad: They did knot see this coming.


Trees were so big back then that they probably didn't have knots. (at least for those lengths)

/ also, GetOut.gif

/ also +1
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice if they made it back into a bar. I might make the trip for the heck of it. I'm assuming it was mistakenly condemned based upon structural integrity, which is, oddly enough, the name of my Rush/Metal fusion tribute band.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did they track down the monster that put vinyl siding on hand-hewn logs?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report