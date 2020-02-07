 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(University of Hull)   Happy anniversary to global warming. Today marks 50 years of hoodwinking susceptible rubes   (hull.ac.uk) divider line
38
    More: Interesting, Weather, Futurology, Prediction, Change, Conspiracy theory, Climate change, Scientific method, climate change  
•       •       •

480 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice job turning around that 'Murican Stinker headline subby.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really we are doing this. Go to the geek section and check out is climate change headline then scroll down the Pol tab to see some penguins relaxing by a farking tropical beach. (I know it was only 65 and that weather doesn't equal climate) Fark off subby
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a look around and tell us how the weather is up your ass, subby.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Take a look around and tell us how the weather is up your ass, subby.


Rube writing detected
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh subby you little scamp.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares?  It's not as if Hull's even a great University.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Earth is flat and 6000 years old.

Checkmate, science.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denali: it's not just a river in Alaska
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: The Earth is flat and 6000 years old.

Checkmate, science.


It might be, if Earth and the lot of you weren't just figments of my imagination.

Checkmate, solipsists!
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. The truly rare thread headline that no comment I can immediately come up with can add any more to. Very well-played, subby. :P
 
mittromneysdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

Think of the noble oak tree, if you will.

No. I will not.


INCEPTION SOUND
Youtube DUMq6imrMmI


GOD DAMMIT SO MUCH!!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, have had just about enough of getting pushed around by a bunch of fat cat "scientists" with their fancy cars and perfect abs.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in the 'something is wrong' category. But I'm fed up with the 'islands are sinking' bullshiat.

If you actually research it the only 'lose of area' for islands that has been verified is due to erosion. Not rising seas.

If you want to convince people who think you might be right but have doubts, stop telling lies and stick to the facts.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JHFTDV
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: I'm in the 'something is wrong' category. But I'm fed up with the 'islands are sinking' bullshiat.

If you actually research it the only 'lose of area' for islands that has been verified is due to erosion. Not rising seas.

If you want to convince people who think you might be right but have doubts, stop telling lies and stick to the facts.


Ah yes, your casual googling. Such expert.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad he at least made reference to the media attempting to look "fair and balanced" by pitting scientists against deniers. I believe this is a disservice to the public. You don't give equal airtime to an evolution denier because it makes it appear as if there's validity to their argument.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: The Earth is flat and 6000 years old.

Checkmate, science.


It's turtles all the way down.  Prove me wrong without me interrupting you every 11 seconds with some irrelevant point.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come over here so I can slap you, subby.

/ and by "slap" I mean "gas-pedal"
// j/k... I wouldn't do that
/// but the rest of these Farkers totally would
//// more slashies!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: I'm in the 'something is wrong' category. But I'm fed up with the 'islands are sinking' bullshiat.

If you actually research it the only 'lose of area' for islands that has been verified is due to erosion. Not rising seas.

If you want to convince people who think you might be right but have doubts, stop telling lies and stick to the facts.


Im sure Harvard will want to see your google results.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: I'm in the 'something is wrong' category. But I'm fed up with the 'islands are sinking' bullshiat.

If you actually research it the only 'lose of area' for islands that has been verified is due to erosion. Not rising seas.

If you want to convince people who think you might be right but have doubts, stop telling lies and stick to the facts.


Please stop telling lies.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHA. Whoever greened this and then changed the original link from the potato logic site you're awesome.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the bonus is that none of the denialists will have any inclination on how to step down a Holley 750 CFM carburetor so that it will aspirate and run on adipose tissue as those of us who have lived out with Lord Humungus on the wasteland have long known.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zgrizz: If you want to convince people who think you might be right but have doubts, stop telling lies and stick to the facts.


LOL!  Comedy gold, Jerry.

/been asleep these last few years?
 
How dry I'm not
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Alarmists when it's 5°C in June: "WEATHER IS NOT CLIMATE!!!"

Alarmists when it's 30°C  in January: "SEE? THIS PROVES GLOBAL WARMING!!!"
 
PunGent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zgrizz: blabblahislands


Hmm...who to believe...the Navy, or some random guy on the internet?

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​r​ising-seas-threaten-norfolk-naval-ship​yard-raising-fears-catastrophic-damage​-n937396
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

How dry I'm not: Alarmists when it's 5°C in June: "WEATHER IS NOT CLIMATE!!!"

Alarmists when it's 30°C  in January: "SEE? THIS PROVES GLOBAL WARMING!!!"


It's almost like climate changes enhances the extremes. Weather does not equal climate but consistently swinging between record highs and lows and drought and floods are signs of climate change how is this farking hard.
 
whitroth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Take a look around and tell us how the weather is up your ass, subby.


Sorry, it's not the weather up my ass (which has been raining most of the winter, and only one minor snow), it's your head up yours, sucker.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
2"Meaningless! Meaningless!"
 says the Teacher.
"Utterly meaningless!
 Everything is meaningless."
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

patrick767: Come over here so I can slap you, subby.
/ and by "slap" I mean "gas-pedal"
// j/k... I wouldn't do that
/// but the rest of these Farkers totally would
//// more slashies!


I would, but my eyes rolled so hard that I am now blind.
I'm hoping to recover. I've heard stupider.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can't wait for spring. Snowing all day.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: patrick767: Come over here so I can slap you, subby.
/ and by "slap" I mean "gas-pedal"
// j/k... I wouldn't do that
/// but the rest of these Farkers totally would
//// more slashies!

I would, but my eyes rolled so hard that I am now blind.
I'm hoping to recover. I've heard stupider.


You went blind from something you heard. Fascinating. I kid I kid. Subby is an idiot.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

not enough beer: You went blind from something you heard. Fascinating. I kid I kid. Subby is an idiot.


People have strokes. I went to med school.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whitroth: Jack Sabbath: Take a look around and tell us how the weather is up your ass, subby.


Sorry, it's not the weather up my ass (which has been raining most of the winter, and only one minor snow)


o_O

You should probably see a doctor...
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

How dry I'm not: Alarmists when it's 5°C in June: "WEATHER IS NOT CLIMATE!!!"

Alarmists when it's 30°C  in January: "SEE? THIS PROVES GLOBAL WARMING!!!"


oops forgot to put who this was for...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: not enough beer: You went blind from something you heard. Fascinating. I kid I kid. Subby is an idiot.

People have strokes. I went to med school.


If you stroke out from idiocy you may want to stay away from the intratubes. I dunno I didn't go to med school though.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zgrizz: I'm in the 'something is wrong' category. But I'm fed up with the 'islands are sinking' bullshiat.

If you actually research it the only 'lose of area' for islands that has been verified is due to erosion. Not rising seas.

If you want to convince people who think you might be right but have doubts, stop telling lies and stick to the facts.


If you think a single misstatement is enough to raise doubts about multiple interconnected areas of science, you probably have an agenda of your own.

As for hoodwinking the rubes, Exxon made a twelve-figure profit by ignoring their own scientists.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report