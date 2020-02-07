 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hawaii News Now)   "Time for the forecast, and it looks like a major winter storm is moving in. A mix of rain, snow and freezing rain is expected so expect icy roadways that will make travel extremely hazardous. That's today's weather for Hawaii, and now...sports"   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
19
    More: Ironic, Mauna Loa, mix of rain, Mauna Kea, summits of Haleakala, winter storm warning, high wind warning, Hawaii, Precipitation  
•       •       •

482 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 5:05 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alanis Morrisette would be proud of subby.

Yes, it snows in Hawaii. You can even ski there. Cause, you know, those mountains are really big. Like really big.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tall mountains have snow.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
CSB:
I have an aunt who grew up in Hawaii who could never understand why people from the mainland where always looking up the weather forecast.

Then she moved to MN and figured it out pretty quickly.
 
neongoats
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ok cool, it's already been covered. Like the top of a tall mountain with snow.

/exit
 
AndTheyAllLived
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
 Can't wait to hear assorted assholes say "So much for global warming hurrdurr" for the 8000th time...
 
LewDux
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Triumph the insult comic dog does the Hawaiian weather
Youtube 3-TfZslHKoo
 
King Something
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So much for global warming hurrdurr
 
idsfa
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One of the observatories on Mauna Kea had a truck that had to be repainted because of snow shovel damage.

Also, a truck once lost/scattered a box of nails in the plowed volcanic ash road that is the only route to the top half of the volcano.

Drive Safe!
 
TomDooley
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I like how the website is Hawaii New Snow.
 
nyclon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Glaciers are snow birds
Who knew?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: Tall mountains have snow.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes they do.
 
LewDux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AndTheyAllLived: Can't wait to hear assorted assholes say "So much for global warming hurrdurr" for the 8000th time...


You shouldn't say that because that could unhelp your cause
 
LewDux
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3-TfZslH​Koo]


And now IN HD!!!
Triumph Does The Weather Report In Hawaii
Youtube 2EZLzRMzgGY
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AndTheyAllLived: Can't wait to hear assorted assholes say "So much for global warming hurrdurr" for the 8000th time...


That would work both ways.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
First time my mother in law saw snow was when she went to Hawaii for college.

Fun fact: she remembers seeing a little Obama running around!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

King Something: So much for global warming hurrdurr


No. This is proof of climate change!
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Current weather: ice storm...but hopefully it's turning to snow.
 
tasteme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
AndTheyAllLived
Can't wait to hear assorted assholes say "So much for global warming hurrdurr" for the 8000th time...

You know, there is a plan for that
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sure it's because of altitude
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report