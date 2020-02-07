 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The college admissions scandal hooks another big fish. Bonus: How would you like to be known as "heiress to the Hot Pockets fortune?"   (bbc.com) divider line
53
•       •       •

53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I mean, I wouldn't say no...."
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a fortune. Tell me it's a urinal cake fortune and I'll gladly be the heir (unlike Maris).
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would I have to wear a dress?  I gotta warn you, I don't really have the legs for it.  But if that's what it takes to get a fortune, I'm in.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
A fortune is a fortune, no matter what business it's derived from.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
These are the stupidest people on earth. They pay all this money to outside sources to get their kids into college, when they could have just bribed the college directly and gotten the same result, without going to jail.

The only reason they are going to jail is because instead of bribing the college they bribed others and colleges got pissed they didn't get their cut!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Would I have to wear a dress?  I gotta warn you, I don't really have the legs for it.  But if that's what it takes to get a fortune, I'm in.


Just use some Nair and you will be fine.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: These are the stupidest people on earth. They pay all this money to outside sources to get their kids into college, when they could have just bribed the college directly and gotten the same result, without going to jail.

The only reason they are going to jail is because instead of bribing the college they bribed others and colleges got pissed they didn't get their cut!


And not donating to Trump.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hot pocket -- when you rip a fart and it goes forward into your cooch instead of backward up your buttcrack.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd happily eat her hot pocket, if you know what I mean, and I think you do.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hears she was once married to Abe Froman, the Sausage King of Chicago.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: punkwrestler: These are the stupidest people on earth. They pay all this money to outside sources to get their kids into college, when they could have just bribed the college directly and gotten the same result, without going to jail.

The only reason they are going to jail is because instead of bribing the college they bribed others and colleges got pissed they didn't get their cut!

And not donating to Trump.


I think a few of the first ones caught were trumpers.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hot Pockets Desire TV Spot
Youtube 4wtIZfuJMCs


I had a crush on this Hot Pockets girl
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: I May Be Crazy But...: Would I have to wear a dress?  I gotta warn you, I don't really have the legs for it.  But if that's what it takes to get a fortune, I'm in.

Just use some Nair and you will be fine.


I don't mind being called an heiress, but there are limits.

/Anyone know where to buy Nair in bulk?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hot Pockets are no Toaster Strudel, I tell you what.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Uh, I think I'd be fine being "heiress to the ________ fortune."
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: These are the stupidest people on earth.


Well, their kids were so clueless they had to bribe their way into USC.

I haven't understood this story from the outset. Any good university is full of dullards whose parents paid for the math scholarship.

/go Bruins
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So you can have a hot pocket for breakfast, a hot pocket for lunch and be in prison by dinner.

*hooooooot pocket*
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As long as she's not heiress to the Alabama Hot Pockets fortune...
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
With all of that money in the family, who cares about college, unless its to brag to your friends.  Your kids obviously didn't care enough to get in on their own.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had 2 hot pockets for lunch today, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
/and probable loose bowel movements later.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Warthog: Hot Pockets are no Toaster Strudel, I tell you what.


No they are better and more filling!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Going to prison for the same shiat our president is guilty of.

That's gotta hurt a little more than usual.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Former head of Pimco? 9 months in prison isn't doing jack squat to his fortune.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: It's a fortune. Tell me it's a urinal cake fortune and I'll gladly be the heir (unlike Maris).


*shakes tiny fist*

Tell Maris I've flushed out her family secret!
 
PunGent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Going to prison for the same shiat our president is guilty of.

That's gotta hurt a little more than usual.


And pulling more time than all the bankers responsible for '08 did...added together.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size

Heir to the Liquid Paper fortune.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shame it wasn't the heir to the Swanson fortune.
 
redmid17
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Would I have to wear a dress?  I gotta warn you, I don't really have the legs for it.  But if that's what it takes to get a fortune, I'm in.


I do have the legs and they are long but they are hairy af and you're gonna need a lot of material for my dress
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Former head of Pimco? 9 months in prison isn't doing jack squat to his fortune.


His ego is taking a hell of a hit, though.

/ no I don't feel sorry for him
 
groppet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well at least it wasn't the heir to the Alabama hot pocket (don't look that up!) fortune.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seriously, I can see the other people, who aren't truly wealthy, having to bribe people to get their dumb kids into school.  This guy has given $30M to charity.  He could just buy a new building for USC, and get all his children in automatically.  AND have a building named after him.  Why bother with these shenanigans?

Also, didn't realize USC and Georgetown were so sought after that it's working paying bribes to get in.  Yale and Stanford I can understand, but Georgetown?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

redmid17: I May Be Crazy But...: Would I have to wear a dress?  I gotta warn you, I don't really have the legs for it.  But if that's what it takes to get a fortune, I'm in.

I do have the legs and they are long but they are hairy af and you're gonna need a lot of material for my dress


I've got legs
They have hair
When I tell them to
They go up the st as irs
 
nanim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ftfa: 'He paid $850,000 (£660,000) in bribes over a decade to have four of his seven children win places at Georgetown University in D.C. and the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits.'

Then it goes on to say he failed at his 5th bribe attempt for child#5.
Now his poor kids #5, #6 and #7 will have to go to plastering school?

Dear Hot Pockets Moneybag:  With 7 kids, wouldn't it have been smarter just to have them pay attention in school in the first effing place?
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i'm from Alabama, so yeah
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [rollingstone.com image 624x420]
Heir to the Liquid Paper fortune.


I would have never recognized him if I didn't already know he was the heir.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Done in one
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"..Michelle Janavs, the heiress to the Hot Pockets (a microwavable snack) fortune. " right there in TFA. priceless.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: These are the stupidest people on earth. They pay all this money to outside sources to get their kids into college, when they could have just bribed the college directly and gotten the same result, without going to jail.

The only reason they are going to jail is because instead of bribing the college they bribed others and colleges got pissed they didn't get their cut!


Your talking about buying a wing, correct? Because, that would be my question. Why not buy a wing? Same amount of money
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: ZMugg: [rollingstone.com image 624x420]
Heir to the Liquid Paper fortune.

I would have never recognized him if I didn't already know he was the heir.


When 77 years old you reach, look as good you will not.
{|:B^D>
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: punkwrestler: These are the stupidest people on earth. They pay all this money to outside sources to get their kids into college, when they could have just bribed the college directly and gotten the same result, without going to jail.

The only reason they are going to jail is because instead of bribing the college they bribed others and colleges got pissed they didn't get their cut!

Your talking about buying a wing, correct? Because, that would be my question. Why not buy a wing? Same amount of money


One possible explanation: because then you can't as easily lie and say they made it in on their merits alone.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: punkwrestler: These are the stupidest people on earth. They pay all this money to outside sources to get their kids into college, when they could have just bribed the college directly and gotten the same result, without going to jail.

The only reason they are going to jail is because instead of bribing the college they bribed others and colleges got pissed they didn't get their cut!

And not donating to Trump.

I think a few of the first ones caught were trumpers.


Oh, state charges then.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PunGent: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Going to prison for the same shiat our president is guilty of.

That's gotta hurt a little more than usual.

And pulling more time than all the bankers responsible for '08 did...added together.


The bankers got people to throw under the bridge
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Former head of Pimco? 9 months in prison isn't doing jack squat to his fortune.


I always wanted to turn that into "Pimpco".
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Seriously, I can see the other people, who aren't truly wealthy, having to bribe people to get their dumb kids into school.  This guy has given $30M to charity.  He could just buy a new building for USC, and get all his children in automatically.  AND have a building named after him.  Why bother with these shenanigans?

Also, didn't realize USC and Georgetown were so sought after that it's working paying bribes to get in.  Yale and Stanford I can understand, but Georgetown?


Branding? People are hype to go to UTSA and it's a state college.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: ZMugg: [rollingstone.com image 624x420]
Heir to the Liquid Paper fortune.

I would have never recognized him if I didn't already know he was the heir.


An easily correctable mistake.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nanim: ftfa: 'He paid $850,000 (£660,000) in bribes over a decade to have four of his seven children win places at Georgetown University in D.C. and the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits.'

Then it goes on to say he failed at his 5th bribe attempt for child#5.
Now his poor kids #5, #6 and #7 will have to go to plastering school?

Dear Hot Pockets Moneybag:  With 7 kids, wouldn't it have been smarter just to have them pay attention in school in the first effing place?


I think this proves rich ppl know their life is a lie. Hence lies (bribes) to get kids in. They aren't as smart as they want their pay to say.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I like my women like I like my Hot Pockets

Hot on the outside
Ice cold in the heart
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Seriously, I can see the other people, who aren't truly wealthy, having to bribe people to get their dumb kids into school.  This guy has given $30M to charity.  He could just buy a new building for USC, and get all his children in automatically.  AND have a building named after him.  Why bother with these shenanigans?

Also, didn't realize USC and Georgetown were so sought after that it's working paying bribes to get in.  Yale and Stanford I can understand, but Georgetown?


Georgetown is one of the most prestigious university's in the US. In particular for folks who want an education in international studies or relations of some kind it has a lot of cache. It's also very expensive, all the folks I used to hang out with who went there were insanely rich. Kids of diplomats, kids of ambassadors, kids of CEO's, kids of the rulers of African nations...
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ZMugg: lindalouwho: ZMugg: [rollingstone.com image 624x420]
Heir to the Liquid Paper fortune.

I would have never recognized him if I didn't already know he was the heir.

When 77 years old you reach, look as good you will not.
{|:B^D>


I'm not saying he looks bad, he just looks very different.
 
