 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Keep Farking that Pangolin   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, outbreak of a new kind of coronavirus, Human, traditional Chinese medicine, animal host, global health crisis, recent days, sick person  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 3:45 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pangolins are just battle ready ant-eaters.

Change my mind.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is natures way of telling us there are certain things we simply should not eat.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

question_dj: This is natures way of telling us there are certain things we simply should not eat.


Most devastating diseases are mutated colds from cows, pigs, and chickens.  If you are going to abandon eating something because someone got the flu from it, you are going to be eating guppies exclusively.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Stop saying "traditional Chinese medicine" and just start saying "fake medicine".
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just saw on twitter someone claim it came from eating ants.
Seriously.

/ant flu
 
caddisfly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We need to spread the word far and wide that their children may die in Ohio because the Chinese are eating endangered species.  Maybe it will spur some actual progress.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Live by the Endangered Animal Penis, die by the Endangered Animal Penis
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armored Vomit Doll
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phalamir: Most devastating diseases are mutated colds from cows, pigs, and chickens.  If you are going to abandon eating something because someone got the flu from it, you are going to be eating guppies exclusively.


Generally not.  In terms of zoonotic diseases, the worst likely is H1N1 (a sub-type of influenza).

It can survive in pigs and turkeys (but not chickens and cattle), as well as cats and dogs.
 
Armored Vomit Doll
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Armored Vomit Doll: phalamir: Most devastating diseases are mutated colds from cows, pigs, and chickens.  If you are going to abandon eating something because someone got the flu from it, you are going to be eating guppies exclusively.

Generally not.  In terms of zoonotic diseases, the worst likely is H1N1 (a sub-type of influenza).

It can survive in pigs and turkeys (but not chickens and cattle), as well as cats and dogs.


I didn't mean to imply here that you are wrong, though phalamir.  Just adding detail.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Just saw on twitter someone claim it came from eating ants.
Seriously.

/ant flu


The virus that visits once a month?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They list Ebola as being a spillover from bats, but I wasn't aware that they'd actually nailed down a reservoir species yet. They know bats can carry it, but the seasonal nature of the outbreaks may indicate that the true reservoir species is something else.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

phalamir: question_dj: This is natures way of telling us there are certain things we simply should not eat.

Most devastating diseases are mutated colds from cows, pigs, and chickens.  If you are going to abandon eating something because someone got the flu from it, you are going to be eating guppies exclusively.


HIV in humans is traced back to the consumption of bush meat in Africa. Literally eating things that we should not be eating, caused the chimp virus to hop on board humans. I'm guessing something very similar happened here.

There's an objective difference in something arising from poor husbandry practices, and something arising from eating things that are definitely not things that humans should be eating, at all. Am I gonna get sick from eating a tasty cow that's been cared for well? Probably not. Am I gonna get some weird-ass disease from eating a turtle from a swamp? or a freaking pangloin? Probably.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BooksontheBrain: Pangolins Rhinos are just battle ready ant-eaters unicorns.

Change my mind.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hobnail: They list Ebola as being a spillover from bats, but I wasn't aware that they'd actually nailed down a reservoir species yet. They know bats can carry it, but the seasonal nature of the outbreaks may indicate that the true reservoir species is something else.


Pumpkin Spice Latte
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Just saw on twitter someone claim it came from eating ants.
Seriously.

/ant flu


Why would someone want to eat their parent's siblings?

/sorrynotsorry
 
Armored Vomit Doll
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

question_dj: HIV in humans is traced back to the consumption of bush meat in Africa. Literally eating things that we should not be eating, caused the chimp virus to hop on board humans. I'm guessing something very similar happened here.

There's an objective difference in something arising from poor husbandry practices, and something arising from eating things that are definitely not things that humans should be eating, at all. Am I gonna get sick from eating a tasty cow that's been cared for well? Probably not. Am I gonna get some weird-ass disease from eating a turtle from a swamp? or a freaking pangloin? Probably.

tens of thousands of people have probably contracted SIV and not had any adverse affect because their immune systems were able to deal with it.  The mutations that are required to produce HIV need

SIV is a very weak virus.  And eating bushmeat is very common in Africa and throughout the world.  Many hundreds of thousands of people have probably contracted SIV over the course of human history and not had any adverse affect because their immune systems were able to deal with it.  The mutations that are required to produce HIV need multiple instances of human-to-human transmission in a very short period of time.
 
Armored Vomit Doll
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

question_dj: phalamir: question_dj: This is natures way of telling us there are certain things we simply should not eat.

Most devastating diseases are mutated colds from cows, pigs, and chickens.  If you are going to abandon eating something because someone got the flu from it, you are going to be eating guppies exclusively.

HIV in humans is traced back to the consumption of bush meat in Africa. Literally eating things that we should not be eating, caused the chimp virus to hop on board humans. I'm guessing something very similar happened here.

There's an objective difference in something arising from poor husbandry practices, and something arising from eating things that are definitely not things that humans should be eating, at all. Am I gonna get sick from eating a tasty cow that's been cared for well? Probably not. Am I gonna get some weird-ass disease from eating a turtle from a swamp? or a freaking pangloin? Probably.


Let's try that again without the screwup:

SIV is a very weak virus.  And eating bushmeat is very common in Africa and throughout the world.  Many hundreds of thousands of people have probably contracted SIV over the course of human history and not had any adverse affect because their immune systems were able to deal with it.  The mutations that are required to produce HIV need multiple instances of human-to-human transmission in a very short period of time.
 
gojirast
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phalamir: question_dj: This is natures way of telling us there are certain things we simply should not eat.

Most devastating diseases are mutated colds from cows, pigs, and chickens.  If you are going to abandon eating something because someone got the flu from it, you are going to be eating guppies exclusively.


Holy shiat, this.
 
Armored Vomit Doll
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Armored Vomit Doll: question_dj: phalamir: question_dj: This is natures way of telling us there are certain things we simply should not eat.

Most devastating diseases are mutated colds from cows, pigs, and chickens.  If you are going to abandon eating something because someone got the flu from it, you are going to be eating guppies exclusively.

HIV in humans is traced back to the consumption of bush meat in Africa. Literally eating things that we should not be eating, caused the chimp virus to hop on board humans. I'm guessing something very similar happened here.

There's an objective difference in something arising from poor husbandry practices, and something arising from eating things that are definitely not things that humans should be eating, at all. Am I gonna get sick from eating a tasty cow that's been cared for well? Probably not. Am I gonna get some weird-ass disease from eating a turtle from a swamp? or a freaking pangloin? Probably.

Let's try that again without the screwup:

SIV is a very weak virus.  And eating bushmeat is very common in Africa and throughout the world.  Many hundreds of thousands of people have probably contracted SIV over the course of human history and not had any adverse affect because their immune systems were able to deal with it.  The mutations that are required to produce HIV need multiple instances of human-to-human transmission in a very short period of time.


In other words, you are far more likely to get a zoonotic disease (say salmonella) from eating "normal" food, than you are to get any serious infection from eating chimps.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mau mau ate the pygmy, the pygmy ate the monkey
The monkey has a gift that keeps sending back to you
Look, here comes the missionary, with his smallpox and flu
He's saving them savages, with his Higgs Boson blues

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Higgs Boson Blues (Official Video)
Youtube 1GWsdqCYvgw
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report