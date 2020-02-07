 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Bored German guy tries his hand at naming all of the states. Spoiler alert: Ohio is a state of mind and exists everywhere   (twitter.com) divider line
27
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
To be fair, the only Bundesländer that I could name in Germany is Bavaria and Berlin, because those are the only two that I've ever been to.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Looks like Minnesota won their land war with Michigan.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No Ohio is the black hole that keeps trying to pull me back. I WILL NOT GO DOWN WITHOUT A FIGHT
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
To be fair, I wouldn't do that much better.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a moran.  Totally missed Alaska and Hawaii.  Those are the easiest ones.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And that's why "Where is Ohio" was trending on Twitter.  That's actually pretty hilarious.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I still mix up Vermont and New Hampshire.

One's the upside down version of the other, I know that much.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Since he labeled some of those as Feels Like Ohio, I'm going to give them to him. A good German knows what despair looks like from a distance.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, the only Bundesländer that I could name in Germany is Bavaria and Berlin, because those are the only two that I've ever been to.


The other city-state one, Hamburg, should be easy too.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I especially like "Oreo" and "I crave cereal."
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't think this guy was seriously trying to name the states, he thanked everyone for retweeting it and is getting a kick out of the responses.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hahaha I feel the same way as him when looking at the Northeast states.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wakko's 50 State Capitols with Lyrics/Subtitles
Youtube MSvJ9SN8THE
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I still mix up Vermont and New Hampshire.

One's the upside down version of the other, I know that much.


One of the few things I still remember from 5th grade is Vermont is shaped more like the 'V'
 
skinink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The fark is going on here?"

Easy to explain. It's a six state area with a lot of awesome places to visit all over: though by default, the greater Boston area is the only important area. Similar to the way people think New York State is mainly New York City.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ohioans getting in on the fun:


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My GF spent four years in Germany and the former Yugoslavia as an anti-tank weaponry spec.

We are waiting to hear about an organ transplant for her, and she laughed so hard at that map that she had tears running down her face.

Thank you, Subby!
 
stevecore
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I loled
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
From the headline my expectation was naming them, not labeling a map. In German I think all you have to do is string all 50 names into one long word.

He did well. I could get most of the Canadian provinces. I know Mexico City is its own state and I could spot Yucatan. Other than those I can't think of others I could place on a map
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Back when I was at THE Ohio State University, my cult did these yearly missions/service trips to Lynn, Massachusetts. (We'd clean up around the neighborhood, help the local church do fun programs for the kids, then threaten them with Hell once their parents had figured it was just wholesome fun and dropped them off.)

Anyway, it quickly became apparent that few if any of the neighborhood kids were able to distinguish between Ohio, Iowa, Utah, and Idaho - in their minds they all just kind of belonged to an amorphous category of "states out West that we don't need to think about."

I imagine it's even worse for Europeans.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nice, did way better than I could have done.

Only reason I know New York is a state is because of Ghostbusters...
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I lost it at "the fark is going on here?" I feel the same way.

/west coaster
 
phibbsy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: hubiestubert: To be fair, the only Bundesländer that I could name in Germany is Bavaria and Berlin, because those are the only two that I've ever been to.

The other city-state one, Hamburg, should be easy too.


And the other, other city-state, Bremen.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shastacola: Looks like Minnesota won their land war with Michigan.


With all those lakes there must have been sea battles.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: What a moran.  Totally missed Alaska and Hawaii.  Those are the easiest ones.


Right? They'r right under CA. And they're next to each other. Odd about the weather.
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How many Americans can name the German States?  (there are a lot fewer than 50)

Just asking.  Truthfully, I could not do better and I have been in America for years.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

