(The Hill)   Congressional Democrats to Treasury: Provide Trump's Tax returns. Treasury: Nope, you're just going after a political rival. Congressional Republicans: Provide Hunter Biden's tax returns. Treasury: Sure, here you go   (cms-dev.thehill.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's good to be King.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And back to court we go
 
King Something
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
grimatongueworm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

King Something: 'Murica.


Trump.

Going to court has been Trump's MO for 40 years.
 
cefm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lest anyone forget yet another one of his 100% impeachable offenses. Directing treasury to break the law should be a lock. But congressional Republicans are shiat eating boot licking cowards and totally corrupt.
 
meintx2001
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Haha.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
See you in court, court!
 
THX 1138
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This really needs to be in the Politics tab, whether moved there or just cross-linked, so the people hanging out there can see it too.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This movie sucks.

Might be time to change the channel.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did you honestly expect different? This was a given.
 
RedRudy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pelosi's son Paul was also employed in Ukraine, with the same energy company.
What a coincidence....

/unseemly..
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know Republicans will do anything to shield the president as long as it benefits them, and they'll do whatever it takes to hold on to political power as demographics increasingly turn against them. I don't much care for David Frum, but his point regarding conservatives abandoning democracy is very on point.

"Maybe you do not care much about the future of the Republican Party. You should. Conservatives will always be with us. If conservatives become convinced that they can not win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. The will reject democracy."

But by doing that, they only insure that there will eventually be political violence. Assassinations, riots, terrorism, etc. That would be a bloody mess, but I don't think it would turn out well for them in the long run. I hope not to find out first hand.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RedRudy: Pelosi's son Paul was also employed in Ukraine, with the same energy company.
What a coincidence....

/unseemly..


Hey look. It's 911 himself.
 
Report