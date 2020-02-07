 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(iNews (UK))   UK immigrants: "Look, if the English want to live in England, that's fine, but they should at least try to learn to speak English while they're here"   (inews.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Amusing, Years in the future, Education, High school, per cent of students, best performing state schools, Second language, EBacc take, per cent of native speakers  
•       •       •

953 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 9:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen Little Britain, I know the "best" Britain has to offer.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only so they can take all of the "Call Center" jobs away from...........
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Blagged? Speak English to me, Tony. I thought this country spawned the farking language, and so far nobody seems to speak it."
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: Only so they can take all of the "Call Center" jobs away from...........


When oi was a lad, this was all call centers, as far as the oi could see...
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was only right that we saved the French from having to speak German, they saved us from having to speak English
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't biatch England. You sound like you have a sock in your mouth when you speak. Kinda like southern people in the U.S.. Only a classy type sound because yo buy better socks.
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfesser 'Enery 'Iggins Happroves this Massage.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musical Question: What can't the English, why can't the English, why can't the English teach their children to speak Henglish?

A. Can't be arsed to get up off their fat pallid bums while their shows are on.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
/oblig
 
macadamnut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey, Canada, maybe do something good internationally for once and take Britain in as a territory. I don't think they can feed themselves.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Hey, Canada, maybe do something good internationally for once and take Britain in as a territory. I don't think they can feed themselves.


We've already got the Maritimes. We don't need another "transfer payment" province.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
England is the new France now.  "Yeah, uuh, we threw you that nice going away party for the nazis, rebuilt you and helped you unify Europe, only for you to turn around and shiat on what we did for you.  France might have surrendered, but at least they know a good deal when they see it."
 
gar1013
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in the US, it's the opposite:

https://www.npr.org/sections/ed/2017/​0​2/23/512451228/5-million-english-langu​age-learners-a-vast-pool-of-talent-at-​risk

So...

Is it because:

1) The UK is better at educating those who don't have English as a native language?
2) American students (who have English as their mother tongue) are superior to native UK students?
3) Their immigrants put more emphasis on education than our immigrants?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Znuh: [preview.redd.it image 640x479]


Or American, come to that
 
cman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I talk up in the American language

English can kiss my American ass.

Can't wait to see English turn from a language with dialects to a language family with independent languages (like how West Germanic is).
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Speak real English.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You never see a second language English speaker confuse there and their or use of instead of have. Bet you most grammar national socialists are not native English speakers (is a mute person still a language speaker or a language thinker?).
 
cman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Trump's Merkin: You never see a second language English speaker confuse there and their or use of instead of have. Bet you most grammar national socialists are not native English speakers (is a mute person still a language speaker or a language thinker?).


And yet here you are biatching about other's grammar. Who's the grammar Nazi now?
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trump's Merkin: You never see a second language English speaker confuse there and their or use of instead of have. Bet you most grammar national socialists are not native English speakers (is a mute person still a language speaker or a language thinker?).


Unquestionably yes, in my case.

Unrepentant national socialist in 3 languages (I'm fully conversant in a 4th, but like most speakers I can't really write it)
 
johnphantom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, if they were chosen for immigration and they were bright enough to leave most everything behind to move to a better place, then they are probably of above average intelligence.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Well, if they were chosen for immigration and they were bright enough to leave most everything behind to move to a better place, then they are probably of above average intelligence.


Whether it be intelligence, or not, desire for a better life cannot be excluded.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Znuh: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 700x368]


NSFW language

The immigrants are going to steal your jobs!! - With Fabu D
Youtube NCgjeHoksw4
 
Znuh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's like it genuinely writes itself:

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report