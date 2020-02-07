 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. So does that suitcase with the corpse in it   (cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Police, English-language films, Homicide detectives, Crimes, Gary Walker, Murder, Criminal Investigation Department, sexual assault  
•       •       •

266 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 7:01 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If the animal is more complicated than a mealworm, it will need airholes. In the box. Not in the animal.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's weirder than that.  Another article I read said the assaulted woman showed up at a courthouse *with* the perp and, while there, informed them that he'd assaulted and raped her *and* murdered another woman at the house.
 
dustman81
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hollywood has already done a movie about this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrparks: If the animal is more complicated than a mealworm, it will need airholes. In the box. Not in the animal.


Good thing you're not.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The 'nother article here.
 
Drone637 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SansNeural: It's weirder than that.  Another article I read said the assaulted woman showed up at a courthouse *with* the perp and, while there, informed them that he'd assaulted and raped her *and* murdered another woman at the house.


That introduces even more questions...
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Amazing just how much wrong you can fit in a few short paragraphs.
It's like reading an article about trump.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
did they have a court date
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like some Very Bad Things happened...
 
Wolf892
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was the corpse this woman?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Duffel bags also acceptable.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Was the corpse this woman?

[Fark user image 425x228]


*knucklebump*
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report