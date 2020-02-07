 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Homeless couple moves in with millionaire. Enthusiasm to be curbed (video)
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this is the second link today.

Is the Video tag dead?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, subby. I'm not watching a farking video at work.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parasites, the reality show
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trading Places - It's All Yours
Youtube 4ehVgQYed60
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This smells indecent
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Down and Out in Beverly Hills Trailer
Youtube q3OHpuHpl9c
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: [Fark user image 425x236]


What's with trying to force a Judy Dench meme.  This is the third thread I've seen you trying to shoehorn her into.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: FarkingReading: [Fark user image 425x236]

What's with trying to force a Judy Dench meme.  This is the third thread I've seen you trying to shoehorn her into.


I'll stop. I'm just bored and trying to have fun. "Inspired" by a thread on this from yesterday: https://www.dailymail.co.u​k/femail/art​icle-7969013/Woman-grew-worried-neighb​our-window-opposite-hadnt-moved-hours.​html?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=websit​e&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: FarkingSmurf: FarkingReading: [Fark user image 425x236]

What's with trying to force a Judy Dench meme.  This is the third thread I've seen you trying to shoehorn her into.

I'll stop. I'm just bored and trying to have fun. "Inspired" by a thread on this from yesterday: https://www.dailymail.co.uk​/femail/article-7969013/Woman-grew-wor​ried-neighbour-window-opposite-hadnt-m​oved-hours.html?utm_source=fark&utm_me​dium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref​_fark


Meh don't stop on my account, I'm not the internet police, just a drunk on fark on a friday night.  I was not aware of that thread.  Just didn't know what the post were referencing.  Carry on.
 
in
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: FarkingSmurf: FarkingReading: [Fark user image 425x236]

What's with trying to force a Judy Dench meme.  This is the third thread I've seen you trying to shoehorn her into.

I'll stop. I'm just bored and trying to have fun.


HEY!  Don't let some hater squash your dreams.  You go.  Get Judy in whenever and wherever you want.  Eventually--through your sheer persistence and determination--it'll catch on and become next "Hey Boomer" meme.  When it does we'll know you were the progenitor and you'll become the Internet legend you deserve to be.

You've got my vote.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

in: FarkingReading: FarkingSmurf: FarkingReading: [Fark user image 425x236]

What's with trying to force a Judy Dench meme.  This is the third thread I've seen you trying to shoehorn her into.

I'll stop. I'm just bored and trying to have fun.

HEY!  Don't let some hater squash your dreams.  You go.  Get Judy in whenever and wherever you want.  Eventually--through your sheer persistence and determination--it'll catch on and become next "Hey Boomer" meme.  When it does we'll know you were the progenitor and you'll become the Internet legend you deserve to be.

You've got my vote.


::begins very slow rolling clap::
 
apathy2673
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"I pick your nose!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report