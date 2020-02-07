 Skip to content
(Fox News)   There is no cruelty in nature. Today we witness the life-to-death struggle between a fishing reel and a 100-lb girlfriend (w/ video)   (foxnews.com) divider line
hobocat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wouldn't throw her back.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This goes to prove what I have said for decades, there is nothing wrong at all with eating "bait fish". They are delicious and sustainable, and you don't need $500 worth of gear to get your fill.
 
gar1013
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not really accurate.

I mean, fish don't wear clothes. Fix that and maybe the outcome will be different.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Huh...she's a catch
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have to wonder how good was the line he used to land her in the first place.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i want to kiss her belly
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meh. Longer ago than I care to tell, as teenage boys, a buddy and I would tie the fishing line we wanted stripped off the reel(s) that needed to be changed to a mailbox across the street, and wait. When a car came by, we'd lift the rod slightly. Just enough for it to catch on their front bumper...and hang on. We did a lot of saltwater and offshore fishing. We called it "car-pon" fishing (a play on tarpon fishing.)

Week in, week out. Summer after summer, this is how we stripped the line off our larger rod/reels. Was all fun and games til we caught the neighborhood mailman. He, uh, was not at all happy.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Next he will claim she was 125 pounds and 6 inches taller.
 
skyotter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Powerful Fishing Reel VS 100lb Girlfriend
Youtube vD6YikHdbRU

Saved you a click.
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cruelty in nature is cruel simply because we think it cruel. Nature and us just are. Say a lion becomes self aware and compassionate - would it starve?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She call that running
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trump's Merkin: Cruelty in nature is cruel simply because we think it cruel. Nature and us just are. Say a lion becomes self aware and compassionate - would it starve?


No, it would hire certain lions to kill, cut up and package the meat for them. Then they would exchange the meat for some kind of goods or service.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's just cruel. A large mouth Dench can't survive capture.
 
ocelot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's cruel,she always swallows the hook.
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Percise1: This goes to prove what I have said for decades, there is nothing wrong at all with eating "bait fish". They are delicious and sustainable, and you don't need $500 worth of gear to get your fill.


The inherent problem with expensive reels today is that they're loaded with bearings, are built to be super smooth and overly easy to use.  They're also completely unmaintainable by normal fishermen.

I can spend a grand on a Van Staal or a Zee Baas or a Stella or I can spend $60 on a Penn 704 from the 1970's that only has one bearing, can handle being submerged in saltwater if I pack it with white grease and can be repaired on the hood of a Jeep with a Leatherman.

If you're feeling fancy pair it with a nice St. Croix or TFO rod, spend another $150 on some Fireline and tackle and you have a setup that for under $400 will handle 50 pounders from the surf.  You can run that setup for years changing only the line every other year and be able to fish every day with it.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skyotter: [YouTube video: Powerful Fishing Reel VS 100lb Girlfriend]
Saved you a click.


I accidentally countered your effort. I must have clicked on the "headlines of the day" video 4x, not realizing the real video was below it. Fox seems to be lacking in honest presentation just as its favorite people are
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Trump's Merkin: Cruelty in nature is cruel simply because we think it cruel. Nature and us just are. Say a lion becomes self aware and compassionate - would it starve?

No, it would hire certain lions to kill, cut up and package the meat for them. Then they would exchange the meat for some kind of goods or service.


Just say it. You mean blowjobs, don't you?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One thing a fish has going for it that she does not is traction, or whatever the right term is for how the fish interacts with the water around it.  Meaning, when a fish is pulling against the line it's still getting full "contact" with the water around it so it's getting its normal propulsion.  There's no way her flat soled shoes on grass would give her that if she leaned forward to counter the pull of the line.  Would be interesting to see if the results changed if she wore 3/8-inch cross country spikes.
 
