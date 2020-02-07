 Skip to content
(OK Whatever)   Apparently "stranger danger" doesn't apply when it's a love letter   (okwhatever.org) divider line
13
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/CSB

I once wrote an anonymous Valentine's Day love letter to a friend that I had a crush on.

It freaked her out so much that she called me in panicked tears, going on about some crazy letter she got.


Yea. I'm not so good with romance.
 
browniepoints999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aw that blows.
fark man.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Purple Pumpernickel!

The name my 8 year old self signed on a love letter to a crush in my classroom.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article could've done without the picture of a guy not wearing any pants.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elvis Costello got a whole album out of the first one.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sent a love letter to a stranger, and now the judge says I have to stay at least 500 feet away from her ...
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I sent a love letter to a girl in high school once. Apparently, that's bad form when you're in your 30's.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, my slightly older, hockey jock cousin (who thought anyone else who was *not* a hockey jock such as himself, was more or less an oxygen-thief), liked to try and tell me things such as: "Pah! Don't listen to your mother. Strangers have the best candy!"
 
kkinnison
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wrote a love letter to my high school crush and slipped it into her locker..
.
It reeked of desperation and loneliness. And i am glad she rejected it. Cause i later relised she wasn't a nice person and had a lot of problems of her own to deal with.

But in all honesty. I just want random strangers to give me a hug and tell me i am a nice good person and people love me.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

go into nursing. I get hugs pretty much every day of my life. I gave up my IT career after I realized (aside from the money) what I did simply didn't matter. The money sucks, but the personal rewards are amazing.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

She probably thought it was from a dangerous sociopath.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And then with my throbbing love rocket fully engorged....
 
veale728
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I put on my robe and wizard hat
 
