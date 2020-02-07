 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Antarctica hits record temperature for the third time today   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
8
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Good, I hear it's really cold down there. If it can get warmer then that's a good thing. We can hang on the beach and shiat.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's 65F ... in farking Antártica.
We're boned! Arent't we?
 
PunGent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Glad I got to see a glaciers some years back.  Go see one now, if you haven't already.
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A pessimist sees an extinction level event, an idiot sees a Trump golf resort?
 
Marine1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PunGent: Glad I got to see a glaciers some years back.  Go see one now, if you haven't already.


People hopping on planes is part of the reason why we're in this mess.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: That's 65F ... in farking Antártica.
We're boned! Arent't we?


Well yeah.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What do you expect in the middle of summer?

/oh...wait
 
Report