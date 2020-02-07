 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Butte poop causes shiatstorm   (mtpr.org) divider line
27
    More: Asinine, United States Environmental Protection Agency, Superfund, Brownfield land, Heavy metal music, Phase I Environmental Site Assessment, Mining, public health, heavy metals  
•       •       •

1155 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 2:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make Poop - Mr. Safety (With Lyrics)
Youtube 3itVNW2Ewo8
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby's First Poop

Don't google that. Wow.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby poop doo doo doo doo doo
Baby poop doo doo doo doo doo
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Baby's First Poop

Don't google that. Wow.


Un-fun fact: sometimes babies aspirate meconium in utero.

/eww
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt Drugs Commercial!!
Youtube oYYdF0zcuSI
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when the EPA worked on behalf of Americans to clean things up. Corruption everywhere.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butte Baby Poop Study is going to be the name of my SuperPAC.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Federal officials this week called for the study to be retracted from the academic journal.

Once some things are out you really shouldn't try to put them back.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Federal officials this week called for the study to be retracted from the academic journal.

Once some things are out you really shouldn't try to put them back.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 441x294]


What? What?
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I remember when the EPA worked on behalf of Americans to clean things up. Corruption everywhere.


Actually, it sounds like the EPA are correct on this issue.  Did you read the same story I did?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

HeadLever: edmo: I remember when the EPA worked on behalf of Americans to clean things up. Corruption everywhere.

Actually, it sounds like the EPA are correct on this issue.  Did you read the same story I did?


Was gonna say, gotta go with the feds on this. Study is extremely limited in scope, has no baseline data to compare against, and seems to be biased from the start
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meconium makes green puppies
 
HeadLever
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Was gonna say, gotta go with the feds on this. Study is extremely limited in scope, has no baseline data to compare against, and seems to be biased from the start


Plus when you have the EPA saying that the Butte samples are more representative of the current scientific literature, it appears that this study didn't perform even a cursory lit review.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That whole area is just farked. The history of Buttes lake of death is insane. Like mining companies operating as shells of shells of different businesses until they basically mostly walked away from it. In a decade or 2 that crap is gonna wreck the drinking water level.

Last year reports came in from rivers and streams around Butte (no not eat the fish). Even Missoula saw a rise in heavy metals after the damn was demolished.

We wont even talk about the arsenic in Anaconda.

If you really want to look into a WTF practice in Montana, Google "Radon health mines"

Love it. It's a beautiful state, very few people (i get anxious now in crowss larger than 20 people) but man theres some shady history between the mines, the unions, the Pinkertons, etc...
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yes, this is why I don't have to take vitamins.

I don't know what in the hell people expect. The entire town is a toxic waste dump. It has a toxic waste lake in the middle of town (you can't see it, because it would be bad for tourism or something.) There's nothing on top of it all except reclamation soil, which wasn't there until the at least the 1980's My backyard was "reclaimed" with about 2 inches of topsoil, but if you dig under it, it's that yellow polluted shiat. My house was built next door to a mine, so that the miners could walk to work. Right next to it. The whole place might drop into an old mine shaft at any moment. The city has already had to come by and fill in some places where it was falling in. One of them is under my garage (which is not usable, so I don't worry about it.)

Now the woke citizens of town are all aghast that the town is toxic waste dump. The farking mine is still operating. It ate large parts of town already, and if they could get away with it, they'd do it again.

That said, I love Butte. It's beautiful.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Yes, this is why I don't have to take vitamins.

I don't know what in the hell people expect. The entire town is a toxic waste dump. It has a toxic waste lake in the middle of town (you can't see it, because it would be bad for tourism or something.) There's nothing on top of it all except reclamation soil, which wasn't there until the at least the 1980's My backyard was "reclaimed" with about 2 inches of topsoil, but if you dig under it, it's that yellow polluted shiat. My house was built next door to a mine, so that the miners could walk to work. Right next to it. The whole place might drop into an old mine shaft at any moment. The city has already had to come by and fill in some places where it was falling in. One of them is under my garage (which is not usable, so I don't worry about it.)

Now the woke citizens of town are all aghast that the town is toxic waste dump. The farking mine is still operating. It ate large parts of town already, and if they could get away with it, they'd do it again.

That said, I love Butte. It's beautiful.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Man it's weird watching birds fly down to the pit of death.. and never come back out.

I made the mistake of going to The Derby cause they had Cincinnati Chili. Their rendition was awful.

And I'm sad I never got the chance to be in Butte on St. Patties. Everyone I know has gotten in to some altercation or knock out drag out there.

Still love the Bitteroot area more, Gods country.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We call it Butte, not 'butt', Montana!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: (i get anxious now in crowss larger than 20 people) but man theres some shady history between the mines, the unions, the Pinkertons, etc...


Yeah me too. The whole town is fascinating, historically. And most of the old places are still there--when the mining company abandoned it, the money left town and they left their big buildings and big houses behind. You can get a tour into some of the mines. There more dead bodies down there than in the local cemetery.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HeadLever: edmo: I remember when the EPA worked on behalf of Americans to clean things up. Corruption everywhere.

Actually, it sounds like the EPA are correct on this issue.  Did you read the same story I did?


The frustrating thing with so much bad science out there is that you get people reacting to the scientists and not the alarmists.

This article could easily be phrased, peer reviewed article gets reviewed by peers and rejected.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: HeadLever: edmo: I remember when the EPA worked on behalf of Americans to clean things up. Corruption everywhere.

Actually, it sounds like the EPA are correct on this issue.  Did you read the same story I did?

The frustrating thing with so much bad science out there is that you get people reacting to the scientists and not the alarmists.

This article could easily be phrased, peer reviewed article gets reviewed by peers and rejected.


Yall... this has been a known issue for decades. There just is not a good or cost effective solution. That pit seriously contains death.

And it's Montana. Low population. No one ever heard of pays attention when we have massive fires and evacuations going, cause there's more people in California, no one really cares about the toxic death in Butte or the arsenic soil in Anaconda.

Like this has been a raised problem for a while. And all they can do is delay the inevitable of toxic death hitting the drinking water table.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: The frustrating thing with so much bad science out there is that you get people reacting to the scientists and not the alarmists.

This article could easily be phrased, peer reviewed article gets reviewed by peers and rejected.


Actually, it looked like the study passed the peer review as well.  If so, whoever did the peer review might be getting a hand slap over this. Alarmist studies filled with crap like this shouldn't have a snowballs chance in hell of getting through.

That is what peer reviews are for, though things can slip through.

Unfortunately, this is getting to be more and more common.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Yall... this has been a known issue for decades. There just is not a good or cost effective solution. That pit seriously contains death.


Correct, I have my degree in Environmental Engineering and my thesis was in mining.  Hell, half of all mining environmental studies and Master's Theses in the Western US are on the Berkeley pit.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: No one ever heard of pays attention when we have massive fires and evacuations going, cause there's more people in California, no one really cares about the toxic death in Butte or the arsenic soil in Anaconda.


I grew up about 3 hours from Butte in a place that is even more remote.  Lived a spell in Billings as well. I know the area pretty well.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HeadLever: Axeofjudgement: Yall... this has been a known issue for decades. There just is not a good or cost effective solution. That pit seriously contains death.

Correct, I have my degree in Environmental Engineering and my thesis was in mining.  Hell, half of all mining environmental studies and Master's Theses in the Western US are on the Berkeley pit.


Well... it is the perfect example of when it all goes to hell 😂
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report