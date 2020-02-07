 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Lance Armstrong's $14.5million 5-bedroom Aspen mansion includes hot tub, wine cellar and games room. It's lost $5m in value since the ballroom was ripped out   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

812 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 3:31 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Training full time for athle tics must pay very well for some.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I would say it costs that much because of the extra ball room.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But is it ski in, ski out? Without that I am not interested.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*smirk*
 
czei
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It doesn't look very impressive for $14M, more like a normal upper middle class house around here.  Must be a hell of an expensive neighborhood.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

czei: It doesn't look very impressive for $14M, more like a normal upper middle class house around here.  Must be a hell of an expensive neighborhood.


Dude, Aspen. Doesn't get much more expensive than that.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well played subby.
 
LewDux
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Low blow, subby.


Oh, wait
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ho-hoo, iz funny because he missing testicle!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/but seriously, nice headline subby
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Something something empty trophy cabinet
 
jst3p
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Some balls are held for charity, some for fancy dress. But when they're held for pleasure they're the balls that I like best. My balls are always bouncing to the left and to the right. It's my belief that my big balls should be held every night.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Man, remember when anybody cared about bicycling?
 
yms
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The medicine cabinet is empty. Always has been. Honest.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Ho-hoo, iz funny because he missing testicle!

[Fark user image 225x343]

/but seriously, nice headline subby


I was going to go with the laughing ostrich but that's a good one too, as is the headline.

Family Guy - Ostrich Laugh
Youtube 8X_Ot0k4XJc
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meh.
Is moving to Austin?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Man, remember when anybody cared about bicycling?


Yes, when Armstrong was winning.

/really, Fark? Making fun of a cancer survivor?
//I mean make fun of his doping, sure.
///can I get a WTF?
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
not a fan of how the outside looks, but the inside looks pretty classic and with decent taste.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Boo_Guy: Ho-hoo, iz funny because he missing testicle!

[Fark user image 225x343]

/but seriously, nice headline subby

I was going to go with the laughing ostrich but that's a good one too, as is the headline.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8X_Ot0k4​XJc]


lol I considered that one first.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: dothemath: Man, remember when anybody cared about bicycling?

Yes, when Armstrong was winning.

/really, Fark? Making fun of a cancer survivor?
//I mean make fun of his doping, sure.
///can I get a WTF?


Yesterday I was told I couldn't mock Kobe because he was dead, now I am being told I can't make fun of someone who is alive. This site is becoming less fun all the time.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good headline, subby.  Don't let it you down if some of the posters here get a bit testy.
 
flaming bob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jst3p: Some balls are held for charity, some for fancy dress. But when they're held for pleasure they're the balls that I like best. My balls is are always bouncing to the left and to the right. It's my belief that my big balls should be held every night.


FTFY.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Serious question: anyone know what he does now? Livestrong separated ties with him years ago. The networks won't touch him as far as broadcasting goes. And it sounds like he pissed off just about everyone in the cycling world. So endorsements and/or marketing gigs aren't going to be had.

/Maybe he's living the dream: doing nothing and banging two chicks at the same time...
 
jst3p
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Serious question: anyone know what he does now? Livestrong separated ties with him years ago. The networks won't touch him as far as broadcasting goes. And it sounds like he pissed off just about everyone in the cycling world. So endorsements and/or marketing gigs aren't going to be had.

/Maybe he's living the dream: doing nothing and banging two chicks at the same time...


nydailynews.comView Full Size


If I were him I would spend every day banging my hot wife on my piles of money.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
To paraphrase a quote form Apocalypse Now, disgracing professional bicyclists for doping is like handing out speeding tickets at the Indy 500.  If they dug into the top ten bikers in the world, I bet 8 would fail tests at some point and the other two would have questionable tests.  I was a big fan of Lance, and still say let him keep the titles, everybody is doing it, and it is probably worse now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resident Muslim: dothemath: Man, remember when anybody cared about bicycling?

Yes, when Armstrong was winning.

/really, Fark? Making fun of a cancer survivor?
//I mean make fun of his doping, sure.
///can I get a WTF?


I never cared.

But big farking deal anyway if he cheated at bike races. He raised hundreds of millions of dollars for cancer research which, one would think, balance out the bad bicycle stuff.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
since the ballroom was ripped out

/shifts uncomfortably in chair
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report