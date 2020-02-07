 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   El Paso mass shooting suspect slapped with Federal hate crime charges in addition to the ugly stick, apparently   (nydailynews.com) divider line
32
    More: Followup, Capital punishment, Murder, violent extremists, Crime, federal charges, Patrick Crusius, 21-year-old suspect, counts of hate crime  
•       •       •

990 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 12:35 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just me, or does he resemble the kid on the far right (intended)?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Just me, or does he resemble the kid on the far right (intended)?

[Fark user image 694x461]

[Fark user image 694x402]


Yeah, kinda. Also, the 2nd photo is drop dead hilarious.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Just me, or does he resemble the kid on the far right (intended)?

[Fark user image 694x461]

[Fark user image 694x402]


I first thought of this image that someone posted yesterday:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
manhole
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Aren't all murders hate crimes? Those laws are ridiculous.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Another proud Trump supporter out there making America great!

I hope he will be warmly received by the prison Latino population.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dimensio: sirrerun: Just me, or does he resemble the kid on the far right (intended)?

[Fark user image 694x461]

[Fark user image 694x402]

I first thought of this image that someone posted yesterday:

[Fark user image 850x686]


Which is what we have come to expect from someone with the brain pan of a stagecoach tilter.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Just me, or does he resemble the kid on the far right (intended)?

[Fark user image image 694x461]

[Fark user image image 694x402]


So he was in the drama club.  So what?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: sirrerun: Just me, or does he resemble the kid on the far right (intended)?

[Fark user image 694x461]

[Fark user image 694x402]

Yeah, kinda. Also, the 2nd photo is drop dead hilarious.


The guy with the trilby looks like a young Bobby Moynihan.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Just me, or does he resemble the kid on the far right (intended)?

[Fark user image 694x461]

[Fark user image 694x402]


I blame 80s movies.  They made it seem like every nerd was really a great guy inside once you got to know him.  Well, a lot of them are this.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

manhole: Aren't all murders hate crimes? Those laws are ridiculous.


Ya, no.  "Hate Crime" has a special definition.  Not all murders are hate crimes and not all hate crimes are murders.

Laws exact different penalties depending on motivation:
 
LL316
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

manhole: Aren't all murders hate crimes? Those laws are ridiculous.


Your concern is noted, snowflake.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's in trouble now.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: sirrerun: Just me, or does he resemble the kid on the far right (intended)?

[Fark user image 694x461]

[Fark user image 694x402]

I blame 80s movies.  They made it seem like every nerd was really a great guy inside once you got to know him.  Well, a lot of them are this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Another proud Trump supporter out there making America great!

I hope he will be warmly received by the prison Latino population.


Even Snopes has a problem with that...

JC
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Just me, or does he resemble the kid on the far right (intended)?

[Fark user image 694x461]

[Fark user image 694x402]


how did that fat guy get all those skinny chicks?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JoeCowboy: dothemath: Another proud Trump supporter out there making America great!

I hope he will be warmly received by the prison Latino population.

Even Snopes has a problem with that...

JC


Huh. That just, and probably should, make me and others much more skeptical in general. 'Tis a pity.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Rapmaster2000: sirrerun: Just me, or does he resemble the kid on the far right (intended)?

[Fark user image 694x461]

[Fark user image 694x402]

I blame 80s movies.  They made it seem like every nerd was really a great guy inside once you got to know him.  Well, a lot of them are this.

[Fark user image 425x283]


I like how John Hughes used Chicago's local swill Old Style in that scene.  That's real attention to detail.  I would have also accepted Meister Brau.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When does Trump give him his own Medal of Freedom?
 
jekfark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who are you to judge, subby? Are you some kind of super model?
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

manhole: Aren't all murders hate crimes? Those laws are ridiculous.


No, these are murders with a political/terroristic motivation; designed explicitly to traumatize a despised, usually marginalized group.

I would draw you a Venn diagram but that takes too much effort.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

manhole: Aren't all murders hate crimes? Those laws are ridiculous.


If you are using a non-technical, non-legal definition of the phrase 'hate crime' as just being a crime where hatred is involved, you could make the case.

But, with regards to laws, words and phrases often have very specific meanings, so your almost witty observation is really just demonstrating intellectual laziness and a tendency to be overly impressed with yourself.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA: "The alleged gunman accused of mowing down 22 shoppers..."


I find the need of the author to add a little pizzaz to the narrative a bit disturbing. Just say "killing", you idiot.

"The alleged gunman accused of totally pwning 22 shoppers..."
"The alleged gunman accused of ventilating 22 shoppers..."
"The alleged gunman accused of going biblical on 22 shoppers..."

A little decorum would be nice in stories about mass murder.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, Josh Bash making a bid for higher office under the 2024 DNC winner?
 
OldJames
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Another proud Trump supporter out there making America great!

I hope he will be warmly received by the prison Latino population.


Why wouldn't you hope he receives the prison Latino population? Seems like you have it backwards. Unless you think he's a power bottom
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: manhole: Aren't all murders hate crimes? Those laws are ridiculous.

No, these are murders with a political/terroristic motivation; designed explicitly to traumatize a despised, usually marginalized group.

I would draw you a Venn diagram but that takes too much effort.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow. This is the first time I've had a comment deleted on Fark. I guess it was referencing something that was deleted.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dimensio: sirrerun: Just me, or does he resemble the kid on the far right (intended)?

[Fark user image 694x461]

[Fark user image 694x402]

I first thought of this image that someone posted yesterday:

[Fark user image image 850x686]


The craziest thing is when you read the documentation and manuals that were authored in the course of the creation of this image.

So the story goes, the creator of the image interviewed several hundred individuals in order to figure out if they fit the common profile of the "incel", or "involuntarily celibate", for short.  It was through this strict vetting process that the creator determined whether he would put their likeness into the meme.

So it's not like the creator of the image used a whole bunch of random internet photos of similar-looking people in order to perpetuate a narrative that feels good, but that by sheer coincidence, all the people he considered to be incels looked the same.

The collaborative nature of the internet and the powerful photo-editing tools that come with it have created incredible potential for falsehoods and misleading narratives and I was happy to hear the creator of the image did his academic rigor to make sure he did not perpetuate any misleading stereotypes.

The important thing is that the stereotypes in a meme be true, which is why I always pass around images of Italians eating pasta and committing crimes, sometimes even doing both at the same time.  Goddamn Italians really are the worst.  Why couldn't this thread be about the Italians?
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well... yeah?

That's pretty much the set of charges you can expect for murdering 20-odd people in a terrorist attack explicitly motivated by racism.  20-odd murder charges and 20-odd charges for the terrorism (which is what "hate crime" means, it's basically an attempt at a Politically Correct term to hide the fact that the US has had a significant issue with domestic terrorism since the '80s; most significantly to hide that from crime reporting statistics but if you're dumb enough to be fooled by it as an individual voter they'll take that too.)  There you go, 40-odd total charges.

El Paso was probably the wrong choice of target for this farker if he intended to survive the experience, TX is a death penalty state and 40+ counts means that he's not going to still be around to make occasional news in a year or two.  Good riddance.

// Hey, look, I got to use "Politically Correct" according to the actual definition instead of dealing with people just using it to refer to anything they don't like!  Neat.
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: manhole: Aren't all murders hate crimes? Those laws are ridiculous.

If you are using a non-technical, non-legal definition of the phrase 'hate crime' as just being a crime where hatred is involved, you could make the case.

But, with regards to laws, words and phrases often have very specific meanings, so your almost witty observation is really just demonstrating intellectual laziness and a tendency to be overly impressed with yourself.


I would argue that most murders aren't motivated by even the broadest definition of hate.  Rather, they are about disagreements among people who know each other (such as debt, accusations of disrespect) or the outcomes of other crimes that are more motivated by desire (robberies, assault, etc.) or an attempt to cover up those crimes.

Murders motivated by hate are probably rather rare, unless you want to include jealousy as a subset of hate.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Wow. This is the first time I've had a comment deleted on Fark. I guess it was referencing something that was deleted.


You get used to it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mike_LowELL: 4seasons85!: Wow. This is the first time I've had a comment deleted on Fark. I guess it was referencing something that was deleted.

You get used to it.


I've been deleted several times this week.  I got one for taunting, and a couple more for responding to someone that got deleted.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report