(Bloomberg)   Oh nothing, just a 65 degree day in Antarctica   (bloomberg.com) divider line
92
    News  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 10:48 AM



92 Comments     (+0 »)
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah we are farked. Educated people know this. Morons will be by to explain why it's a hoax. Nothing will happen even the current catastrophic effects don't even give them pause. You can't overcome that. As long as people go it's cold where I am no climate change her der.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
Who wears short-shorts?
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
Geeze, guys - was I the only one who thought to pack a Speedo?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it is summer down there right now... so that might be a partial reason.  Not sure what the average temp is for this time of the year in Antarctica.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I should start drinking again.  Couldn't make things any worse.......

/Naw. I'll still hang on.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is clearly just a case of Bloomberg trying to make Donald Trump look bad.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty warm for winter.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh only muricans use fahrenheit and we know how dumb they are. So not fake news but dumb news
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: Well, it is summer down there right now... so that might be a partial reason.  Not sure what the average temp is for this time of the year in Antarctica.


Don't worry, being completely uninformed has never been a barrier to posting on Fark.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be pretty scary if climate change were real.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly the Chinese have installed heaters on Antarctica to perpetuate their hoax.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This is a Chinese hoax.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It's 65 here in Miami right now
 
Podna
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The Podcast "Pod Damn America" had a good episode out yesterday about how the oil and gas industry knew about this in the 50's
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
And I bet none of those guys packed any shorts. Sad.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
looks like time to cut taxes again
 
Subtonic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It's cold where I am so climate change is fake.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: looks like time to cut taxes again


Do you want the series finale of Dinosaurs? Because that's how you get the series finale of Dinosaurs.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
at least the penguins aren't suffering from autism and windmill cancer.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

grokca: Clearly the Chinese have installed heaters on Antarctica to perpetuate their hoax.


Xi Chinese, Xi provokes
Melting icecaps with Xi's hoax
 
adj_m
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hugram: Well, it is summer down there right now... so that might be a partial reason.  Not sure what the average temp is for this time of the year in Antarctica.


It's 1C (or 34 F)

/just copy pasted your question into google, that's why I get paid the big bucks
 
desertgeek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hissatsu: hugram: Well, it is summer down there right now... so that might be a partial reason.  Not sure what the average temp is for this time of the year in Antarctica.

Don't worry, being completely uninformed has never been a barrier to posting on Fark.


And if it was, the number of posts would be cut by at least 60%
 
great_tigers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At this point, the only thing that could really save the world is about 17 Thanos' snaps. If you're really big on saving the environment, then you should stop reproducing.

The funniest thing are these woke couples who rag on about the environment towing around five kids.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Subtonic: It's cold where I am so climate change is fake.


I was gonna say Atlanta is freezing so now warming. Also our wet winters are getting wetter as we revived a months worth of Ron in 24 hours yesterday but nope no issues.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: That's pretty warm for winter.


It's not winter.

But,  yeah, that's pretty warm for Antarctica, even in summer.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hugram: Well, it is summer down there right now... so that might be a partial reason.  Not sure what the average temp is for this time of the year in Antarctica.


Late December through March is considered the summer season, and within that are the early summer and midsummer seasons. During this time, temperatures can reach up to 50 degrees Fahrenheit on the peninsula. There are also 24 hours of daylight.

From here.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, that does it, guess I'll have to give up my private jet.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: This text is now purple: That's pretty warm for winter.

It's not winter.

But,  yeah, that's pretty warm for Antarctica, even in summer.


I assure you, my original statement was expressed as literally as possible, and in absolutely no way, shape, or form, contained intentional irony or sarcasm.
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Temps will go back down tonight and everything will refreeze.  Also, winter is coming to the Southern Hemisphere soon.  Temps do not equal climate.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hissatsu: hugram: Well, it is summer down there right now... so that might be a partial reason.  Not sure what the average temp is for this time of the year in Antarctica.

Don't worry, being completely uninformed has never been a barrier to posting on Fark.


Not arguing at all that climate change is not happening.  Only right wingers are in denial.  I was just saying that it is the middle of the summer in Antarctica right now, and it would partially explain a warm day down there.  I'm sure 65 degrees is above average, even for a summer day in Antarctica.  Right wingers might eventually stop being in denial if we saw a few 65 degree days down there in August.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's the urban heat island effect, all those skyscrapers and parking lots they have there.

/I know people who blame higher temps on the UHI effect and say it's nothing to do with fossil fuels
 
gonzoduke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

great_tigers: At this point, the only thing that could really save the world is about 17 Thanos' snaps. If you're really big on saving the environment, then you should stop reproducing.

The funniest thing are these woke couples who rag on about the environment towing around five kids.


I have been saying this for year. Humans put out more methane than cows do, I suspect. Our planet is warming, humans may be responsible from a combo of things, farting being one of them.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sorry, sorry, we can blame my family for that one. My daughter left the door open yesterday despite my furious explanation that we're not trying to heat the whole damn block, nevermind the whole damn planet. I'd say it won't happen again, but once she's tall enough to reach the thermostat we'll probably have a similar incident.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But I was assured by really stupid people that the antarctic was getting colder and therefore ACC was fake!!!

I hope everyone has tagged the anti-science morons' accounts so we can completely dismiss their opinions in future. Don't ever give them a break ... they stained their login with stupidity and must be forever marked.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But it snowed once here in late April so climate change isn't real
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At the South Pole, 2,800 meters (9,200 feet) above sea level, the average annual temperature is -49 °C (-56 °F), ranging from about -28 °C (-18 °F) in January to about -59.5 °C (-74.5 °F) in July. The lowest recorded temperature is -83 °C (-117 °F), while the highest is -12 °C (10 °F).
Here are the average temperatures of the South Pole (Amundsen-Scott Station).

https://www.climatestotravel.com/clim​a​te/antarctica
 
anuran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Podna: The Podcast "Pod Damn America" had a good episode out yesterday about how the oil and gas industry knew about this in the 50's


That goddam commie Edward Teller was ringing the alarm bells in the 50s. The oil and coal industry made sure CO2 didn't get included in the early list of pollutants. In 1965 the first report was delivered to LBJ. The fossil fuel industry pushed back hard against it spreading FUD. Their own research in the 70s showed where we were headed. They started spreading lies about "global cooling". And they've been pushing denialism ever since.

The oil, coal, and gas companies are without a doubt the most evil group in human history. No hyperbole. No exaggeration. It's just simple fact.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stop, I just watched An Inconvenient Truth and I just started the sequel, I can't take this much happiness in one day.
Wanna fight global warming? Try having another baby, that'll help.
:)
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

desertgeek: hissatsu: hugram: Well, it is summer down there right now... so that might be a partial reason.  Not sure what the average temp is for this time of the year in Antarctica.

Don't worry, being completely uninformed has never been a barrier to posting on Fark.

And if it was, the number of posts would be cut by at least 60%


The PolTab would be empty.
 
inner ted
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [Fark user image 425x237]


dem glaciers
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hugram: Right wingers might eventually stop being in denial if we saw a few 65 degree days down there in August.


They will stop being in denial when their corporate masters tell them to stop. Not before.

Their corporate masters will tell them to stop denying when the masters' profits drop. Not before.

The masters are pure evil and the slaves are intensely stupid.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've stopped recycling and only travel by light armored vehicle these days. Because f*ck it, we broke this place.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The reports are shocking, but not surprising

Huh, I always considered "shocking" and "not surprising" to be kind of mutually exclusive.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gonzoduke: great_tigers: At this point, the only thing that could really save the world is about 17 Thanos' snaps. If you're really big on saving the environment, then you should stop reproducing.

The funniest thing are these woke couples who rag on about the environment towing around five kids.

I have been saying this for year. Humans put out more methane than cows do, I suspect. Our planet is warming, humans may be responsible from a combo of things, farting being one of them.


it's the utilization of resources that are required to sustain human population growth. More people = more food (more farting cows i guess), more land used for housing which depletes trees, more energy consumption and so on.

We had two kids and I was very much content with them. For me it was a mixture of overpopulation and costs of having kids. then we accidentally had another one.

While China was heavily criticized for the one child policy, I think it was brilliant.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wearetheworld: Temps will go back down tonight and everything will refreeze.  Also, winter is coming to the Southern Hemisphere soon.  Temps do not equal climate.


STFU.
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
More racist climate change. Antarctic eskimos are disproportionately affected.

Porgy & Bess "Summertime"
Youtube O7-Qa92Rzbk
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gonzoduke: great_tigers: At this point, the only thing that could really save the world is about 17 Thanos' snaps. If you're really big on saving the environment, then you should stop reproducing.

The funniest thing are these woke couples who rag on about the environment towing around five kids.

I have been saying this for year. Humans put out more methane than cows do, I suspect. Our planet is warming, humans may be responsible from a combo of things, farting being one of them.


South Park did it.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Subtonic: It's cold where I am so climate change is fake.

I was gonna say Atlanta is freezing so now warming. Also our wet winters are getting wetter as we revived a months worth of Ron in 24 hours yesterday but nope no issues.


Ron Howard?
 
tommyl66
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Subtonic: It's cold where I am so climate change is fake.

I was gonna say Atlanta is freezing so now warming. Also our wet winters are getting wetter as we revived a months worth of Ron in 24 hours yesterday but nope no issues.


You revived him but it damn sure looks like he's got some issues...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
