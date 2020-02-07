 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Virginia swaps Lee-Jackson day for Election Day, changing places between a day honoring what was once important and meaningful to the country, and a day about Confederate Generals   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It used to be Lee-Jackson-King Day and all celebrated on Martin Luther King's birthday.
Boy, was that awkward.

In 2000, Virginia Governor Jim Gilmore proposed splitting Lee-Jackson-King Day into two separate holidays after debate arose over whether the nature of the holiday which simultaneously celebrated the lives of two Confederate generals who fought to defend slavery and a civil rights icon was incongruous

You think?????
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bravo, Subs- bravo.

CharlieSheenEmilioEstevezgolfclap.gif
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Progress. I'm sure the usual "heritage not hate" assholes will weigh in. Including our stupid, stupid president.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Election Day was a state holiday in Virginia until 1989 when the Virginia General Assembly had it removed.


I wonder which party controlled the General Assembly when that change was made.

/Election Day should be a Federal holiday.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: It used to be Lee-Jackson-King Day and all celebrated on Martin Luther King's birthday.
Boy, was that awkward.

In 2000, Virginia Governor Jim Gilmore proposed splitting Lee-Jackson-King Day into two separate holidays after debate arose over whether the nature of the holiday which simultaneously celebrated the lives of two Confederate generals who fought to defend slavery and a civil rights icon was incongruous

You think?????


That was the only way to get VA to declare MLK day at all, it was a compromise that at least got the holiday started in VA.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Election Day should be a Federal holiday.


So long as it's unpaid, sure.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Election Day was a state holiday in Virginia until 1989 when the Virginia General Assembly had it removed.


I wonder which party controlled the General Assembly when that change was made.

/Election Day should be a Federal holiday.


Why? So people have one less day to do banking and other projects?

The only thing that will help the shift workers who need time to vote is to open up early voting so that shift workers can find time to go on their day off, because a federal holiday will only apply to government and bank workers, do they really need another day off?
 
Maynotlast
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
BUT WHAT ABOUT OUR HERITAGE... OUR RACIST, TREASONOUS HERITAGE!!!!!!????

images.newrepublic.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
some parts of history deserve to be erased.

burn it down, bury the ashes, salt the ground, turn, walk away, and never look back.

"those who don't remember history are doomed to repeat it" ?
if you're evil enough to need constant reminders and lessons to not repeat that then you're already a lost cause.  you're probably one of those 'good, god fearing people' who would become a serial killer if you missed 3 church services in a row.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

oopsboom: some parts of history deserve to be erased.

burn it down, bury the ashes, salt the ground, turn, walk away, and never look back.

"those who don't remember history are doomed to repeat it" ?
if you're evil enough to need constant reminders and lessons to not repeat that then you're already a lost cause.  you're probably one of those 'good, god fearing people' who would become a serial killer if you missed 3 church services in a row.


Fortunately they would need to take off their shoes and socks to get to three.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So the day they chose to honor Confederate soldiers rather than recognize the otherwise nationally known day celebrating Martin Luther King Jr....is replaced by a day still not recognizing Martin Luther King Jr?

Not exactly progress I can cheer for
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: It used to be Lee-Jackson-King Day and all celebrated on Martin Luther King's birthday.
Boy, was that awkward.

In 2000, Virginia Governor Jim Gilmore proposed splitting Lee-Jackson-King Day into two separate holidays after debate arose over whether the nature of the holiday which simultaneously celebrated the lives of two Confederate generals who fought to defend slavery and a civil rights icon was incongruous

You think?????


I always thought that was weird to have a 2:1 advantage to celebrate the day
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: So the day they chose to honor Confederate soldiers rather than recognize the otherwise nationally known day celebrating Martin Luther King Jr....is replaced by a day still not recognizing Martin Luther King Jr?

Not exactly progress I can cheer for


There is already a state holiday honoring MLK.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snapper Carr: Election Day was a state holiday in Virginia until 1989 when the Virginia General Assembly had it removed.


I wonder which party controlled the General Assembly when that change was made.

/Election Day should be a Federal holiday.


Election Weekend, polling stations open 24/7 starting Friday midnight, closing Sunday midnight. Five year federal prison time for every employer not giving time off.

No exit polling allowed. No early or partial vote totals allowed.

Counting starts Sunday, 12:01 AT the polling stations with paid, unaffiliated witnesses along with live broadcasting showing each ballot counted, along with double redundant backup recordings.

ALL PAPER BALLOTS, kept until the results of the next voting cycle results are certified.
 
