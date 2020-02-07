 Skip to content
(ABC News)   The White House asks scientists to investigate the origin of the Wuhan coronavirus, possibly to find out if it came from Walmart or Target or one of those uppity places like Whole Foods   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why?  Trump doesn't believe in science.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long til they claim it came from Ukraine?

Also, say that three times fast.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wuhan, maybe?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't Trump be reducing windmill cancer?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McDonalds. For sh*ts and giggles. I just want to see how the Orange Asshole reacts.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We've heard many people say that the virus is coming from mexico along with drugs and bad people and traffic and rape.  We want you to do us a favor and look in to it and tell everyone about how it's coming from illeguls and the wind blowing over the wall"
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He called for a "meeting of experts, particularly world class geneticists, coronavirus experts, and evolutionary biologists."

And not one Evangelical leader who preaches Prosperity Gospel.

Yeah, good luck with that.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or that biolab they were recently touting.
Located in Wuhan.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh subby you're being far too optimistic. This is coming from the trump White House during an election year, obviously they're going to find that it was  caused by a democratic party candidate who won't be known until about October.
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it was those Demoncrats!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about restoring that $750M you cut from the CDC budget while you're at it?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HypnozombieX: Oh subby you're being far too optimistic. This is coming from the trump White House during an election year, obviously they're going to find that it was  caused by a democratic party candidate who won't be known until about October.


Maybe Bill Barr can announce an investigation into that.  But just the announcement - a real investigation isn't needed if you just want to ring that bell.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm seeing this as the cause.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Revenge of the Pangolin.
"Trying to make us extinct?"
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone in an agency where they still believe in doing their job, so pretty far removed from Trump.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's crazy.  Things that originate in China end up at Walmart and Target, not the other way around.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The White House "working to counter misinformation" is about as credible as Anheuser-Busch "working to counter alcoholism."
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientists.

So that would be...Dr. Phil?  Sheldon from Big Bang Theory?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump then formed a second group to investigate the origins of The Hamburglar because, seriously, what is he?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's from China! Slap a tariff on it!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Now I'm seeing this as the cause.
[Fark user image 682x777]

Revenge of the Pangolin.
"Trying to make us extinct?"
[media0.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark alternative medicine.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Walker: Now I'm seeing this as the cause.
[Fark user image 682x777]

Revenge of the Pangolin.
"Trying to make us extinct?"
[media0.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Put a tariff on pangolins, problem solved.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hunter Biden started it along with Hillary Clinton
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
PANGOLIN TRAVEL BAN NOW!
 
KIA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Finally!  They have the samples now it is time to see whether it was engineered.

It is a really important question that affects everything and everybody.  There are ... unsettling reports coming out of Wuhan suggesting the Chinese have dramatically understated the spread and lethality of the virus.
 
Loren
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What needs investigating?  It's a bat virus, it exists.  The exact path it took from bats to humans doesn't really matter unless it's due to an accident at the Wuhan BL-4 lab.
 
Dog Welder
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow...now that the president has spoken those stupid low energy know nothing scientists should get on this whole outbreak thing.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Any day now...
 
AeAe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stop eating bats, for God's sake. Let's start there.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Loren: What needs investigating?  It's a bat virus, it exists.  The exact path it took from bats to humans doesn't really matter unless it's due to an accident at the Wuhan BL-4 lab.


Occam's Razor says overcrowded and poor farming practices.  Again.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AeAe: Stop eating bats, for God's sake. Let's start there.


But their little pointy elbows are so delicious.
 
robodog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KIA: Finally!  They have the samples now it is time to see whether it was engineered.

It is a really important question that affects everything and everybody.  There are ... unsettling reports coming out of Wuhan suggesting the Chinese have dramatically understated the spread and lethality of the virus.


Yeah, the latest public move of requiring 50M people to report their temperature every morning under penalty of arrest doesn't jive with the official reports of 18k infected and 563 dead.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's a trap. They're trying to get scientists to identify themselves so they can round them up and put them in Freedom Camps.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Loren: What needs investigating?  It's a bat virus, it exists.  The exact path it took from bats to humans doesn't really matter unless it's due to an accident at the Wuhan BL-4 lab.


If there were such an accident, nobody's ever going to hear about it.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Loren: What needs investigating?  It's a bat virus, it exists.  The exact path it took from bats to humans doesn't really matter unless it's due to an accident at the Wuhan BL-4 lab.

If there were such an accident, nobody's ever going to hear about it.


In the US we have to report incidents, and those are FOIAble.  of course, that's in the US...
 
Invincible
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: Now I'm seeing this as the cause.
[Fark user image image 682x777]

Revenge of the Pangolin.
"Trying to make us extinct?"
[media0.giphy.com image 480x270]


I always thought they looked a little shifty.
 
trialpha
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KIA: Finally! They have the samples now it is time to see whether it was engineered.

It is a really important question that affects everything and everybody. There are ... unsettling reports coming out of Wuhan suggesting the Chinese have dramatically understated the spread and lethality of the virus.


Learning that it's engineered gives you ... what, exactly?
 
Shazam999
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's from a cave in China.

https://nationalpost.com/news/world/c​a​ve-full-of-bats-in-china-identified-as​-source-of-virus-almost-identical-to-t​he-one-killing-hundreds-today
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well good thing there's only like 15 left in the wild....

....
....

:(
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Scientists?? That's a strange way to spell Jared.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: rosekolodny: Loren: What needs investigating?  It's a bat virus, it exists.  The exact path it took from bats to humans doesn't really matter unless it's due to an accident at the Wuhan BL-4 lab.

If there were such an accident, nobody's ever going to hear about it.

In the US we have to report incidents, and those are FOIAble.  of course, that's in the US...


Yeah.  I figure China has different procedures in place.

I also figure this is a plain 'ol zoonotic virus that someone picked up from the wrong Sumatran rat monkey or bat or maybe both.

There doesn't need to be a lab accident and government coverup for this to be an interesting event.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Say it's from a factory making Ivanka's shiat.
 
Loren
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Loren: What needs investigating?  It's a bat virus, it exists.  The exact path it took from bats to humans doesn't really matter unless it's due to an accident at the Wuhan BL-4 lab.

Occam's Razor says overcrowded and poor farming practices.  Again.


Disagree--it's more likely something ate a bat and a human ate that something.  It doesn't really matter, though, there are many possible routes.

robodog: Yeah, the latest public move of requiring 50M people to report their temperature every morning under penalty of arrest doesn't jive with the official reports of 18k infected and 563 dead.


That's some rather old data.  I do agree the real problem is worse than reported, but I think that's far more due to the system being totally overloaded than deliberate deception.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Science advisor Dr. R. Flagg, Ph.D. want to test transmission vectors in Las Vegas.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh boy! Good thing Donnie told scientists to get right on that! Otherwise, why would they? Just because they're scientists?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It makes sense that Trump would have dismantled the US government's first line of defence against novel viruses last year given this one secret fact:  real estate developers thrive on disasters, because that makes acquiring property very cheap and easy -- whether it be flood, famine, plague, urban blight, or urban flight.

Nothing like the aftermath of a disaster for that rebuilding of the family farm -- the man made tariff disaster has made farm bankruptcies soar, and the big corporate rural realestate folks are raking it in.  Some entire small towns have ceased to exist.

Why should a world wide viral killer event be any different.  It sure beats watching the home owner die in the street from a traffic or bullet accident without calling for help then picking up the property for a song.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Wicked Chinchilla: rosekolodny: Loren: What needs investigating?  It's a bat virus, it exists.  The exact path it took from bats to humans doesn't really matter unless it's due to an accident at the Wuhan BL-4 lab.

If there were such an accident, nobody's ever going to hear about it.

In the US we have to report incidents, and those are FOIAble.  of course, that's in the US...

Yeah.  I figure China has different procedures in place.

I also figure this is a plain 'ol zoonotic virus that someone picked up from the wrong Sumatran rat monkey or bat or maybe both.

There doesn't need to be a lab accident and government coverup for this to be an interesting event.


Ayup, concur.  China is a big place, with lots of animals, and those wet markets are practically designed for zoonotic diseases to spillover.  Mother nature is a pretty nasty biatch sometimes.
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I always imagine whole foods as a place that someone tries to give you bacon with no meat
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: rosekolodny: Loren: What needs investigating?  It's a bat virus, it exists.  The exact path it took from bats to humans doesn't really matter unless it's due to an accident at the Wuhan BL-4 lab.

If there were such an accident, nobody's ever going to hear about it.

In the US we have to report incidents, and those are FOIAble.  of course, that's in the US...


Not for long. I give FOIA two years of existence, tops.
 
