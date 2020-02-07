 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Husband asks to go to jail with his wife after she exposes her nipples in Naples   (nbc-2.com) divider line
24
    More: Florida, Copyright, All rights reserved, Radio, Transmitter, copyright NBC2 News, Streaming media, Privacy, Radar  
•       •       •

1096 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 10:58 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the sounds of it, it wasn't her nipples she was exposing.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free the nipples!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The nuptials negotiated noted that nipples in Naples need solidarity in numbers.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Naples, Florida. Land of wealthy old people.
 
Bowen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Link to video of story about nipples that does not contain any video of said nipples.

-1
 
cwheelie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I bet she smokes long brown cigarettes
 
starsrift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If only there was some kind of tag for an "article" that's just a video.
 
LewDux
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Power of nipples compelled him
 
Jclark666
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Him and every other guy.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I nipple what you did there....
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Called the bartender a disgrace and remarked on his skin color. Huh, almost like that kind of behavior is becoming more and more prevalent. Surprised it would be a jail offense in Florida.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CSB- A few years ago, I was at a fundraiser. The keynote speaker was one of the wealthiest guys from our area. Certainly worth north of $100 million. His best line of the night "I thought I was old and rich until I bought a home in Naples Fl. Then I found out I was neither."
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Theyve been together so long they look alike
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

....ha
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Naples nipples. Heh.
 
MadMonk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Dock has pretty good food if you don't mind paying tourist trap prices. Years and years ago I was the winner of the Great Dock Canoe race for single paddlers (I was the only one sober enough to paddle a canoe straight)
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bowen: Link to video of story about nipples that does not contain any video of said nipples.

-1


Well? BIE? EIP...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Naples nipples. Heh.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Natty nipply Naples
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Natty Dread (1974) - Bob Marley & The Wailers
Youtube rhgxFqKyz98
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nice Naples Nips
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She put her feet on the bar, exposing herself, that would be her cooter, not her nips.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Free the nipples!


Seriously kids. Enough with that Puritan shiat.
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: She put her feet on the bar, exposing herself, that would be her cooter, not her nips.


Maybe she has nips on her cooter. In Florida, weird crap like that is pretty normal
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report