(ABC News)   Pope's Amazon document due Wednesday. Man, you'd think a guy that rich could afford Prime and overnight delivery   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Catholic Church, Pope Francis, VATICAN CITY, Pope, Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI, Bishop, Vatican officials  
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Time to move to the 21st century, Pope
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Man, you'd think a guy that rich could afford Prime and overnight delivery

It was mis-delivered here on Monday.  I get all of his shiat - I'm sick of it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But the app says it was already delivered. What do you mean a delivery was attempted. I was home all day!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Married priests in the Amazon?

If this is a new Papal reality show, Trump will go ballistic.

Brothers and sisters in Christ, let us pray for the Antichrist to have a hernia while shiatting bricks.
 
lennavan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
His decision is going to hinge on whether the Catholic Church is a religion that has a fundamental belief set that it actually believes in, or if it's a business that needs to evolve with the times in order to thrive.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Man, you'd think a guy that rich could afford Prime and overnight delivery

It was mis-delivered here on Monday.  I get all of his shiat - I'm sick of it.


Guessing you have the orphanage on speed dial?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jeez, why can't they just get the Kindle version and have it instantly delivered over the internet?

It's like the Catholic Church is stuck in the past or something.
 
