 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lehigh Valley Live)   The FAA says it may send sternly worded letter to pilot who flew under bridge. If someone could just tell them who it was   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
24
    More: CSB, Federal Aviation Administration, Civil aviation, Aircraft registration, general aviation aircraft, Air safety, International Civil Aviation Organization, Commercial aviation, Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission  
•       •       •

1090 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like an Ag plane. Those guys usually fly just a few feet off the ground and they fly under power lines. At least the guys I worked for.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up flying with my godfather who was a crop duster. He regularly did shiat like this.
 
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GTA-6
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That was one of the stunts in the game Stunt Island, IIRC.

That was a fun game and pretty advance for the time.  Hard to believe it's been almost 30 years.  Amazing how far graphics have come since then.

Stunt Island gameplay (PC Game, 1992)
Youtube 2vqBu3EgZTM
 
Michael J Faux [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All I know is it wasn't Franklin unless he's pretty far through story mode.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Plane Flies Under Bridge Upside Down
Youtube ieLCEDI9ZnU
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: That was one of the stunts in the game Stunt Island, IIRC.

That was a fun game and pretty advance for the time.  Hard to believe it's been almost 30 years.  Amazing how far graphics have come since then.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2vqBu3Eg​ZTM]


Upside-down flying under bridge
Youtube Of0EstujkNo
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just dangle some changes from the underside of the bridge and you won't have too many copycats.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [YouTube video: Plane Flies Under Bridge Upside Down]


Some people have all the fun!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Walter "Blackout" Bowman unavailable for comment.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe the pattern was full?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is it even aloft?

media.playmobil.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Maybe the pattern was full?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hell from that image I can barely tell its a plane.
 
nursetim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's viral marketing for the new Top Gun movie.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nursetim: It's viral marketing for the new Top Gun movie.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Piece of Cake - the bridge stunt
Youtube 6e9WQJYMImY
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
biography.comView Full Size
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ALFER69
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
members.aye.netView Full Size
 
wvsasha
‘’ 1 minute ago  
https://www.register-herald.com/news/​s​tate_and__region/chuck-yeager-sets-leg​endary-bridge-tale-straight/article_31​31d542-b970-5280-bb97-6361ab40f6de.htm​l

1948....Chuck Yeager flew under a Kanawha County bridge in WV!!!
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report