"I'm rating it low because of poor packaging. Considering the nature of the product, it should be packaged better. I bought one of these a while back as a fun gag gift for my husband. It was a lot of fun"
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Another morning, Another repeat

https://www.fark.com/comments/1070218​9​/Jeff-Bezos-looks-to-conquer-dating-ma​rket-next
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fat boy: Another morning, Another repeat

https://www.fark.com/comments/10702189​/Jeff-Bezos-looks-to-conquer-dating-ma​rket-next


You'd think the weird auto-tagging Watson stuff might be useful for preventing this kind of thing.

You'd think.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone put a lot of effort into a gag with no payoff.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wildcardjack: Someone put a lot of effort into a gag with no payoff.


Well it found its way here, twice, so there's that.
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/"I'm just trying to order some flushable wipes, is this the button?"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Requires freight service and a lift-gate for unloading. Curbside delivery only.
 
