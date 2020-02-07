 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   6-months-pregnant Alex Morgan is doing things with a soccer ball that you can't. Well, true, that's why I bought that DVD   (king5.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How is she with ping pong balls?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I mean, Alex Morgan could easily outplay me even if she is 6 months pregnant, but I can receive a soft pass and kick it into an empty net from 30ish feet out too, subby. I think you'll find most people can.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i bet its nice to get paid to workout
 
omg bbq
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: I mean, Alex Morgan could easily outplay me even if she is 6 months pregnant, but I can receive a soft pass and kick it into an empty net from 30ish feet out too, subby. I think you'll find most people can.


"bUt ThErE wAs No KeEpEr!"
 
LewDux
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Congrats, Alex Morgan
 
omg bbq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kindms: i bet its nice to get paid to workout


Boo, most of us could get "paid to work out" and not even be worthy enough to carry her jockstrap.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

omg bbq: grumpfuff: I mean, Alex Morgan could easily outplay me even if she is 6 months pregnant, but I can receive a soft pass and kick it into an empty net from 30ish feet out too, subby. I think you'll find most people can.

"bUt ThErE wAs No KeEpEr!"


Or defenders or anyone else. I clicked expecting soccer awesomeness, instead I see a basic training exercise.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not entirely unheard of.  Different sport, but Paula Radcliffe ran through her pregnancy right up until she gave birth, then won the NYC marathon 9 months later.  It made the news at the time, and I recall that some of the physicians they interviewed basically said it was ok to maintain your existing physical lifestyle through most of the pregnancy.  If you're a world-class athlete, doing two-a-days probably helps you feel better instead of just sitting around like a blob.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: How is she with ping pong balls?


Better than she will be in about 3 months.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

And the banana stuck to the wall....
 
tasteme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, at least I can eat high-mercury seafood, MSG, artificial sweeteners, high-fructose corn syrup and drink alcohol all day. I'll be fine.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

omg bbq: kindms: i bet its nice to get paid to workout

Boo, most of us could get "paid to work out" and not even be worthy enough to carry her jockstrap.


shes a pro athlete. she gets paid to workout. i bet thats nice

it wasnt a disparaging remark

and whats this most of us could get paid to workout BS ? like for a living ? a living wage ?
 
gbv23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Formerly with the Portland Thorns,
Alex is lovely --but now my favorite Thorn is Tobin Heath, <3
even if she's into 'god' and whatever

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Of course she can. I might be in shape but I'm old, have a lot of pins, screws, plates, no cartilage in several major joints, and arthritis, from various sports and vehicular accidents. If she couldn't outplay me, even being six months pregnant, then I'd seriously question her ability to play at all.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kindms: omg bbq: kindms: i bet its nice to get paid to workout

Boo, most of us could get "paid to work out" and not even be worthy enough to carry her jockstrap.

shes a pro athlete. she gets paid to workout. i bet thats nice

it wasnt a disparaging remark

and whats this most of us could get paid to workout BS ? like for a living ? a living wage ?


Depends on the sport. For a popular one, pretty darn well. For something like fencing or eventing? You'd better be rich so you don't have to work.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would assist if she was leaking milk and didn't have a pump with her.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's a ladies Olympic soccer team?
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah but she can't play defense obviously since she let one slip past the goalie.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Most pregnant women can do what they regularly do while pregnant unless they are having some form of at risk pregnancy. My wife was very active all the way up to the delivery. Sure she wasn't doing a marathon wearing full Spartan battle bronze, but she didn't do that before.  We continued our regular bike rides, and even added some walking and hiking around state parks. The last two months she wasn't in the mood to bike since we ride mountain bikes and the position was very uncomfortable, so we picked up more walking. 

There seems to be this concept that a woman suddenly becomes disabled because she's pregnant. Most healthy women don't have any major problems with their pregnancy and generally can do their daily life without interruption up to labor.  If anything my wife ate better and worked out more while pregnant because she wanted an easy birth, which she got with a short and easy 5 hour of labor and we were relaxing with our daughter.

She also lost more than the pregnancy weight in under 3 months and I lost 20 lbs during her pregnancy as we worked out together and both ate better.

Women are a hell of a lot more durable that we pretend.

/bettywhite.gif
 
