(IGV Official.com)   *sniff* "I love your perfume. What's it called?" "Eau de Vagine" "Who makes it?" "I did...fresh from the tap"   (igvofficial.com) divider line
33
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I need to throw up. Let's hope this idea doesn't catch on and cross the gender barrier.

/ I thought I had to watch what I touch because of the Corona Virus, thanks nightmare woman.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I can all but guarantee that men come to her because of how she behaves, not how she smells.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I had no idea so many men were attracted to the smell of carp.
 
physt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Made up article is made up.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that a woman is drawing attention from men.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
 Haven't we had this thread multiple times now?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

She's earning her paycheck...
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well that certainly explains why I keep shagging Gwyneth Paltrow's candles...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Eau de Huge Manatee

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pert: Well that certainly explains why I keep shagging Gwyneth Paltrow's candles...

[Fark user image 425x223]


That's why it's called "dipping your wick"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's got to stop accepting any role asked of him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Bees!
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Xai: I can all but guarantee that men come to her because of how she behaves, not how she smells.


You mean despite how she smells.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes.

Based on her appearance, I'm sure she's always had a hard time getting a date.
 
tasteme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't wander too far from home, lady.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All right. Who smells like porpoise hork!
 
buntz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm not sure she's wrong ... just saying
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's wrong with cake frosting?

Everyone loves the smell of cake frosting.

not obscure
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 216x306]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bet I know who she got the idea from:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/dnrtfa
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you start attracting a lot of bakers, go see your GYN.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gratuitous pussy shot.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dushkin brothers not impressed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Something smells fishy about this...
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reasonably attractive woman gets the attention of tons of men?

Honestly, I'm shocked. Well, not that shocked.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just don't go walking though the isolation cells of the psych prison, then.
 
Sybian_Ride
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Harvey Weinstein would approve.  He loved going down after pulling out tampons.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I SLAY the pussy when I burn this...

I light it in my van and close the doors when it's full of that sweet-sweet va-jay-jay.....

🤣
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a joke. "Blind man walks into what he thinks is a strip club and takes a mighty sniff. 'Hello ladies,' he says. A moment later a lady approaches him and says, 'Welcome to the White River fish market.'"
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pheromones. I think my wife smells fantastic and she thinks I do as well. Our pheromones are compatible.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: [Fark user image 425x425]

I SLAY the pussy when I burn this...

I light it in my van and close the doors when it's full of that sweet-sweet va-jay-jay.....

🤣


Back in my day things smelled like teen spirit.

Freakin millennials always ruining everything!
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I had an "ex", with prolific excretions
And it was not anything anyone would want to flock to by any means

It was like, rotting flesh that had been left in the trunk of an Impala over a very long hot summer - sitting in the parking lot of LaGuardia airport

And I'm being kind

She had no idea, thought it was "hot"....smear it on my face, nearly made me puke

When I would leave, I would stop at the gas station and wash off with gasoline right from the tap

/before any of you go start calling me a homo...the girl I'm with now....omg, like ambrosia - I can't get enough
 
