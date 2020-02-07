 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Death of doctor who warned of coronavirus unleashes public fury at Chinese officials, in spite of the fact that he's just going to regenerate next season   (king5.com) divider line
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Plus, he might be a ginger next season!  You never know.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They fact that he died means that everyone is going to die of this virus.

/Thread over
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Censoring public outrage over it in the middle of an epidemic where the government is also doing completely bananas things like shutting off elevators in high rises to prevent people from going outside.

I wonder how many dead there will be from starvation.

Yeah, this will end well for the Government.  They'll be calling in the troops to keep order soon.
 
oldfool
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And a second doctor has also died
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi


If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.
 
outtatowner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi

If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.


Not soon enough.
 
nursetim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi


There is a reason why the first thing Communists do when they gain power is to seize guns.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi

If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.


Considering my mom still has a garage and dining room full of random junk from my grandfather's house after he died, GOOD. An economy based on buying useless garbage constantly is farking insanity. And maybe I'll be able to buy a farking pair of pliers that won't rust after two farking years b/c the steel is so goddamn cheap.

/RIP Craftsman
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: They fact that he died means that everyone is going to die of this virus.

/Thread over


You sound very certain.
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He blew the word on the governments releasing the virus before they got their story strait.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi

If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.


Worth it.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe that long scarf picked up a lot of germs.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi

If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.


This is an argument for decoupling.   If we're going to rely on foreign nations for our manufactured goods than no single nation should have such a huge percentage of that market that it screws our economy.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi

If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.


I agree completely but that is going to happen eventually anyway right? China can't sustain their economy  indefinitely and they are basically one recession away from massive political unrest.

Might be better to rip the bandaid off quickly so to speak.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi

If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.

This is an argument for decoupling.   If we're going to rely on foreign nations for our manufactured goods than no single nation should have such a huge percentage of that market that it screws our economy.


How do you enforce?
 
planx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have a couple of concerns:
1. If the Chinese government will go to this length to silence physicians about this disease it doesn't seem too far-fetched to think they could be lying about case fatality rates - especially given their recent actions re: isolating an entire city and building a new hospital (isolation facility?). This seems like a lot for just 600+ deaths over a couple of months.
2. Viruses change quickly over the course of an epidemic - thankfully usually trending to more survivable forms (the fatal ones kill off carriers, the less fatal forms allow carriers to live and spread the disease). However, mutation to a more lethal form is possible, especially if it advantageous to the virus - as in increased lethality is paired with increased contagion.

We could be reading about this story in 6 months with a very different set of concerns - but then again, maybe not. I don't think anyone really knows.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi

If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.

This is an argument for decoupling.   If we're going to rely on foreign nations for our manufactured goods than no single nation should have such a huge percentage of that market that it screws our economy.


I agree.  We never should have handed the keys to our whole economy to China in the first place.  But that was the work of American Capitalists, who valued an extra dime in profit over their own workers every time.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
操警察
 
Two16
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size

/what a death of doctor who might look like...
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: dittybopper: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi

If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.

This is an argument for decoupling.   If we're going to rely on foreign nations for our manufactured goods than no single nation should have such a huge percentage of that market that it screws our economy.

I agree.  We never should have handed the keys to our whole economy to China in the first place.  But that was the work of American Capitalists, who valued an extra dime in profit over their own workers every time.


By what mechanism do you force people to do less business with China?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I feel like I read this book...One of the Kurt Austin adventures by Clive Cussler...
 
rikkards_alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi

If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.


If China goes under any country can go under. The amount of control they have on the populace is the only thing that would be stopping a revolution either way.
 
lectos
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They are scared that he will regenerate into a female and with the "one child" rule, they would have to throw the girl baby off a building.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

planx: I have a couple of concerns:
1. If the Chinese government will go to this length to silence physicians about this disease it doesn't seem too far-fetched to think they could be lying about case fatality rates - especially given their recent actions re: isolating an entire city and building a new hospital (isolation facility?). This seems like a lot for just 600+ deaths over a couple of months.


600 deaths in 30,000 cases is a 5% fatality rate.  The WHO (?) estimate was 2.5% in a pandemic situation.

Now factor in that the majority of those cases are more recent and the fatalities are likely occurring in people who have been fighting the disease longer.  Then you've got this case, where he was a doctor, working in a hospital, presumably with better care (especially since his case embarrassed the government) and we're probably looking at north of a 10% fatality rate.

Even so, if it went complete pandemic and killed 10% of the population of China (Gov't estimated at 1.44 billion, probably higher), they'd still have 1.3 billion people.  And 140 million dead.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

planx: I have a couple of concerns:
1. If the Chinese government will go to this length to silence physicians about this disease it doesn't seem too far-fetched to think they could be lying about case fatality rates - especially given their recent actions re: isolating an entire city and building a new hospital (isolation facility?). This seems like a lot for just 600+ deaths over a couple of months.
2. Viruses change quickly over the course of an epidemic - thankfully usually trending to more survivable forms (the fatal ones kill off carriers, the less fatal forms allow carriers to live and spread the disease). However, mutation to a more lethal form is possible, especially if it advantageous to the virus - as in increased lethality is paired with increased contagion.

We could be reading about this story in 6 months with a very different set of concerns - but then again, maybe not. I don't think anyone really knows.


There was an interesting thread I read on a subreddit about how a news reporting agency in China would periodically display completely different (and larger) numbers for the victims in China (Infected, recovered, died, etc).

The 'died' number would jump from 500ish to 24000 (not a typo).
 
rikkards_alt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi

If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.

This is an argument for decoupling.   If we're going to rely on foreign nations for our manufactured goods than no single nation should have such a huge percentage of that market that it screws our economy.


Hmmm sounds like globalism to me.

Not a bad idea though
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

planx: 1. If the Chinese government will go to this length to silence physicians about this disease it doesn't seem too far-fetched to think they could be lying about case fatality rates - especially given their recent actions re: isolating an entire city and building a new hospital (isolation facility?). This seems like a lot for just 600+ deaths over a couple of months.


https://www.medicinenet.com/script/ma​i​n/art.asp?articlekey=228004

Could be as high as 25,000 already, but also could be bullshiat. We truly are living the curse of interesting times:

"While the Communist Chinese government has been frequently criticized for failing to provide transparent information in the past, no news outlet has managed to independently verify if the screenshots were taken from the Tencent website. It is also unclear whether they were altered, let alone how or why they were posted, if indeed they were."
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuffy: He blew the word on the governments releasing the virus before they got their story strait.


And made him sign a confession saying he made it all up.   Next time Farkers start talking about there should be a law against fake news remind them of this.  I have no faith in either party that they wouldn't do something like that.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: dittybopper: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi

If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.

This is an argument for decoupling.   If we're going to rely on foreign nations for our manufactured goods than no single nation should have such a huge percentage of that market that it screws our economy.

I agree.  We never should have handed the keys to our whole economy to China in the first place.  But that was the work of American Capitalists, who valued an extra dime in profit over their own workers every time.

By what mechanism do you force people to do less business with China?


It's called an embargo.
 
BigChad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Null Pointer:There was an interesting thread I read on a subreddit about how a news reporting agency in China would periodically display completely different (and larger) numbers for the victims in China (Infected, recovered, died, etc).

The 'died' number would jump from 500ish to 24000 (not a typo).


An article was linked here on Fark as well:
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news​/​3871594?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=web​site&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: planx: I have a couple of concerns:
1. If the Chinese government will go to this length to silence physicians about this disease it doesn't seem too far-fetched to think they could be lying about case fatality rates - especially given their recent actions re: isolating an entire city and building a new hospital (isolation facility?). This seems like a lot for just 600+ deaths over a couple of months.
2. Viruses change quickly over the course of an epidemic - thankfully usually trending to more survivable forms (the fatal ones kill off carriers, the less fatal forms allow carriers to live and spread the disease). However, mutation to a more lethal form is possible, especially if it advantageous to the virus - as in increased lethality is paired with increased contagion.

We could be reading about this story in 6 months with a very different set of concerns - but then again, maybe not. I don't think anyone really knows.

There was an interesting thread I read on a subreddit about how a news reporting agency in China would periodically display completely different (and larger) numbers for the victims in China (Infected, recovered, died, etc).

The 'died' number would jump from 500ish to 24000 (not a typo).


Are you talking about that debunked report out of a Taiwanese distributor that reported on a messageboard post that was literally titled "Gossiping"?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size


"Welcome to your evacuation flight from Wuhan, ladies and gentlemen..."
 
rikkards_alt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: planx: I have a couple of concerns:
1. If the Chinese government will go to this length to silence physicians about this disease it doesn't seem too far-fetched to think they could be lying about case fatality rates - especially given their recent actions re: isolating an entire city and building a new hospital (isolation facility?). This seems like a lot for just 600+ deaths over a couple of months.
2. Viruses change quickly over the course of an epidemic - thankfully usually trending to more survivable forms (the fatal ones kill off carriers, the less fatal forms allow carriers to live and spread the disease). However, mutation to a more lethal form is possible, especially if it advantageous to the virus - as in increased lethality is paired with increased contagion.

We could be reading about this story in 6 months with a very different set of concerns - but then again, maybe not. I don't think anyone really knows.

There was an interesting thread I read on a subreddit about how a news reporting agency in China would periodically display completely different (and larger) numbers for the victims in China (Infected, recovered, died, etc).

The 'died' number would jump from 500ish to 24000 (not a typo).


Yeah I heard about that from the wife. Makes you wonder. I don't care about the numbers died vs numbers infected, I want numbers died vs number recovered.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rikkards_alt: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi

If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.

If China goes under any country can go under. The amount of control they have on the populace is the only thing that would be stopping a revolution either way.


If we believe the origin story of this virus; IE it came from the wet market. It just goes to show that China has a lot of problems they need to work on if they want to be a really modern nation. You can't be selling food like that.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: JerryHeisenberg: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: dittybopper: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi

If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.

This is an argument for decoupling.   If we're going to rely on foreign nations for our manufactured goods than no single nation should have such a huge percentage of that market that it screws our economy.

I agree.  We never should have handed the keys to our whole economy to China in the first place.  But that was the work of American Capitalists, who valued an extra dime in profit over their own workers every time.

By what mechanism do you force people to do less business with China?

It's called an embargo.


Some people suggest tariffs.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prince George: stuffy: He blew the word on the governments releasing the virus before they got their story strait.

And made him sign a confession saying he made it all up.   Next time Farkers start talking about there should be a law against fake news remind them of this.  I have no faith in either party that they wouldn't do something like that.


Didn't think I'd see a "both sides are bad" argument in this thread. Time for another Corona.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rikkards_alt: Null Pointer: planx: I have a couple of concerns:
1. If the Chinese government will go to this length to silence physicians about this disease it doesn't seem too far-fetched to think they could be lying about case fatality rates - especially given their recent actions re: isolating an entire city and building a new hospital (isolation facility?). This seems like a lot for just 600+ deaths over a couple of months.
2. Viruses change quickly over the course of an epidemic - thankfully usually trending to more survivable forms (the fatal ones kill off carriers, the less fatal forms allow carriers to live and spread the disease). However, mutation to a more lethal form is possible, especially if it advantageous to the virus - as in increased lethality is paired with increased contagion.

We could be reading about this story in 6 months with a very different set of concerns - but then again, maybe not. I don't think anyone really knows.

There was an interesting thread I read on a subreddit about how a news reporting agency in China would periodically display completely different (and larger) numbers for the victims in China (Infected, recovered, died, etc).

The 'died' number would jump from 500ish to 24000 (not a typo).

Yeah I heard about that from the wife. Makes you wonder. I don't care about the numbers died vs numbers infected, I want numbers died vs number recovered.


No, that story turned out to be false. It was basically an applet or something that you could right click on and just enter whatever number you want. The story was false.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi

If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.


I could live with this. It's a good price to pay to end that kind of crazy and maybe provide the Chinese people with better leadership that represents them instead of just censoring them to represent them.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: rikkards_alt: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi

If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.

If China goes under any country can go under. The amount of control they have on the populace is the only thing that would be stopping a revolution either way.

If we believe the origin story of this virus; IE it came from the wet market. It just goes to show that China has a lot of problems they need to work on if they want to be a really modern nation. You can't be selling food like that.


Yeah. I mean, some people might throw coins into a jet engine "for luck"...
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is the other side of that "Autocracy" deal you guys have been cheering for. Yeah, it's efficient at making decisions and getting big things done. And now the big thing it wants done is to make this problem disappear. And that means a lot of people will be going right down the old memory hole.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: lolmao500: If this virus brings one good thing, I hope its the fall of communism in china and a good old hanging for Xi

If there is any kind of revolution, even a failed one, it will not only mean millions dead, but a disruption of their manufacturing base, upon which we are dependent for our consumer products.  Which means say goodbye to our economy too.

Considering my mom still has a garage and dining room full of random junk from my grandfather's house after he died, GOOD. An economy based on buying useless garbage constantly is farking insanity. And maybe I'll be able to buy a farking pair of pliers that won't rust after two farking years b/c the steel is so goddamn cheap.

/RIP Craftsman


I don't buy those cheap-ass pliers any more either. I wait for them to become the freebee item at Harbor Freight.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"This is a good opportunity for 'Communist' China to be toppled by pro-capitalist forces; the same capitalism that screwed us over because we didn't diversify our global supply chains?"
 
tommyl66
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Doctor Who Han Shot First" was the name of my blog that theorizes the Doctor Who and Star Wars universes overlap, but unfortunately the site is now permanently shut down due to a computer virus :-(
 
Null Pointer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mongbiohazard: rikkards_alt: Null Pointer: planx: I have a couple of concerns:
1. If the Chinese government will go to this length to silence physicians about this disease it doesn't seem too far-fetched to think they could be lying about case fatality rates - especially given their recent actions re: isolating an entire city and building a new hospital (isolation facility?). This seems like a lot for just 600+ deaths over a couple of months.
2. Viruses change quickly over the course of an epidemic - thankfully usually trending to more survivable forms (the fatal ones kill off carriers, the less fatal forms allow carriers to live and spread the disease). However, mutation to a more lethal form is possible, especially if it advantageous to the virus - as in increased lethality is paired with increased contagion.

We could be reading about this story in 6 months with a very different set of concerns - but then again, maybe not. I don't think anyone really knows.

There was an interesting thread I read on a subreddit about how a news reporting agency in China would periodically display completely different (and larger) numbers for the victims in China (Infected, recovered, died, etc).

The 'died' number would jump from 500ish to 24000 (not a typo).

Yeah I heard about that from the wife. Makes you wonder. I don't care about the numbers died vs numbers infected, I want numbers died vs number recovered.

No, that story turned out to be false. It was basically an applet or something that you could right click on and just enter whatever number you want. The story was false.


People also mentioned that because of China being China even the official number of 500 is still rather suspect.
 
