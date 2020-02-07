 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   If you are going to have sex with a random stranger in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh this weekend use a jimmy hood   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Pennsylvania counties, total cases of chlamydia, cases of chlamydia, end of each list, young people, Pennsylvania, active young women, Disease Control  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn of the top two, Philadelphia county has close to 3 times as many cases per 10,000 people as Allegheny county.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Damn of the top two, Philadelphia county has close to 3 times as many cases per 10,000 people as Allegheny county.


City folk must like to fark.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, in Pittsburgh, just avoid Rothlesberger and the rates should drop.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell is the list ordered in total cases instead of per capita?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a jimmy hood


I believe that's a "jimmy hat".
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Second Fark Account: lindalouwho: Damn of the top two, Philadelphia county has close to 3 times as many cases per 10,000 people as Allegheny county.

City folk must like to fark.


Other people are more easily accessible in cities.

/ Pittsburgher
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a Jimmy Hat might look like...

/DYN-O-MITE!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sasquach: Why the hell is the list ordered in total cases instead of per capita?


I didn't even realize that, because I scrolled right down to 1 and 2.
 
Dancin_In_Anson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone having any contact with Debbie Hempseed go immediately to the free clinic.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: a jimmy hood


I believe that's a "jimmy hat".


No man, a jimmy hood is more street.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many  military bases are located there?
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not my supervisor!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
1.  Always use a condom.
2.  See #1.
3.  If in doubt see your PCP.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But how do you know if they are truly random?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
CSB:
I lived in Sweden in second grade, and one day walking home from school through the woods we saw a used condom next to the train. My friends all snickered and said, "Kondomen." I asked what they was, and they gave me a real puzzled look. My friend said, "Well, I don't know what you call it in America, but it's what you wear when you have sex." Then my family moved to Utah, and the attitude toward condoms was somewhat different.

My second grade classmates also dipped chewing tobacco (every single one of them) and thought it was the weirdest thing ever that I didn't. "What? You don't do snus? Well, you're not in first grade anymore!"

And don't get me started about the bikini models.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: a jimmy hood


I believe that's a "jimmy hat".


A guy I work with had a business selling condoms online.  It was something like Jimmy hat.com.  also, a guy I knew in the military was a recruiter in the Western Pennsylvania and he said genital warts were very common in that area.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Englebert Slaptyback: a jimmy hood


I believe that's a "jimmy hat".

A guy I work with had a business selling condoms online.  It was something like Jimmy hat.com.  also, a guy I knew in the military was a recruiter in the Western Pennsylvania and he said genital warts were very common in that area.


Yes, genital warts are common in the area of the genitals. And?
 
whitroth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is all that because they don't do much except watch the game on tv, and don't fark around in the other counties?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"You know, if you're young, and in this era, and if you have any guilt about not having gone to Vietnam, we have our own Vietnam - it's called the dating game... Dating is like being in Vietnam. You're the equivalent of a soldier going over to Vietnam. It's amazing, I can't even believe it. I've been so lucky in terms of that whole world, it is a dangerous world out there. It's like Vietnam, sort of. It is my personal Vietnam. I feel like a great and very brave solider,"

Fark user imageView Full Size

The horror! The horror!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Englebert Slaptyback: a jimmy hood


I believe that's a "jimmy hat".

A guy I work with had a business selling condoms online.  It was something like Jimmy hat.com.  also, a guy I knew in the military was a recruiter in the Western Pennsylvania and he said genital warts were very common in that area.


They're very common in the whole country.
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/arti​c​les/155236.php
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: a jimmy hood


I believe that's a "jimmy hat".


"We're called Jimmy hats.
Have you ever seen us?
Most guys wear us all
Rolled up on the penis."

/obscure?
 
Greek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: Englebert Slaptyback: a jimmy hood


I believe that's a "jimmy hat".

"We're called Jimmy hats.
Have you ever seen us?
Most guys wear us all
Rolled up on the penis."

/obscure?


Uhh... I think they work better when they're rolled down the penis.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Greek: The Flexecutioner: Englebert Slaptyback: a jimmy hood


I believe that's a "jimmy hat".

"We're called Jimmy hats.
Have you ever seen us?
Most guys wear us all
Rolled up on the penis."

/obscure?

Uhh... I think they work better when they're rolled down the penis.


Maybe Ice Cubes penis curves downward.
 
