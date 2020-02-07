 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1984, a US Navy captain became the first human to perform an untethered space walk, uttering the famous words 'Let me back in, guys, this isn't funny'   (history.com) divider line
13
    More: Vintage, Space Shuttle, Space Shuttle Challenger, International Space Station, Space Shuttle Columbia, Space Shuttle Discovery, Spacecraft, Navy Captain Bruce McCandless II, STS-51-L  
•       •       •

565 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 10:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



- courtesy Berkeley Breathed
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The jet pack he used was a development of the Astronaut Maneuvering Unit designed in the mid 1960s and
intended to be tested on Gemini 9, but couldn't be because Gene Cernan encountered unexpected physical
difficulties during EVA.

As with most things:  the 1960s version looks way cooler than the 1980s version:
heroicrelics.orgView Full Size
 
bigoldthor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NASA have given us it's fair share of stunning images. But McCandless floating free over the earth is up there in their top 10.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Such a cool picture.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Farkn Yaj Yenrac: [Fark user image 620x372]

Such a cool picture.


I have worked at NASA since 1993 so I'm getting a kick......

I've seen that image and others like it (closer up) and it still has the same effect on me like,

Holy Shiat! That's Amazing.

Holy Shiat, That's scary as fkck!!!


This is more like the one I've seen in the buildings and offices around here....

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Always amazed at those people who wake up thinking "there's a pretty good chance I'm gonna die today" and then just get on with it. The rest of us would still be in a ball on the bed.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Far out man.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Star Walk
Youtube 4ZH5oKSKyco
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: Farkn Yaj Yenrac: [Fark user image 620x372]

Such a cool picture.

I have worked at NASA since 1993 so I'm getting a kick......

I've seen that image and others like it (closer up) and it still has the same effect on me like,

Holy Shiat! That's Amazing.

Holy Shiat, That's scary as fkck!!!


This is more like the one I've seen in the buildings and offices around here....

[i.guim.co.uk image 680x1020]


I have mixed feelings about those pictures. I am amazed that humans can do that, then am saddened by the fact that after only three missions it was mothballed never to be used again. Then I get angry when I realise that if NASA decides to do that again that they will start from scratch again on a design that will end up late, overpriced and probably underperform relative to the 80's version.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Farkn Yaj Yenrac: [Fark user image 620x372]

Such a cool picture.


That would cure anyone's constipation!
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report