(Al Jazeera)   Passenger plane 'used as cover' by Israeli jets during Syrian attack according to Russia, which means either it never happened or they're pissed they didn't think of doing that first   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Israel, Lebanon, Khmeimim Air Base, Golan Heights, Israeli attack, Israel Defense Forces, Syria's air defence, F-16 Fighting Falcon  
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
1. Passenger jet "used for cover". The USAF used a passenger jet for cover in 1983, the Russians shot down the passenger jet
2. If Russian trained AA crews in Syria can tell the difference between a passenger jet and a fighter why couldn't "Russian Trained" (Russian) AA crews in Ukraine tell the difference?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mollari: 1. Passenger jet "used for cover". The USAF used a passenger jet for cover in 1983, the Russians shot down the passenger jet
2. If Russian trained AA crews in Syria can tell the difference between a passenger jet and a fighter why couldn't "Russian Trained" (Russian) AA crews in Ukraine tell the difference?


Hunter Biden.  Duh.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTA"...successfully landing at an aerodrome..."

It went back in TIME as well? Dayum...
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bet the Tehran to Damascus run is super popular on shiat Your Pants Airlines.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mollari:If Russian trained AA crews in Syria can tell the difference between a passenger jet and a fighter why couldn't "Russian Trained" (Russian) AA crews in Ukraine tell the difference?

They weren't using the same equipment. Syria purchased state of the art S-400 system. The Russia-backed rebels in Eastern Ukraine were using Soviet-era Buk.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mollari: 1. Passenger jet "used for cover". The USAF used a passenger jet for cover in 1983, the Russians shot down the passenger jet
2. If Russian trained AA crews in Syria can tell the difference between a passenger jet and a fighter why couldn't "Russian Trained" (Russian) AA crews in Ukraine tell the difference?


1) Are you talking about KAL 007? I don't remember anything about that being used for cover for anything.
2) The Syrian crews were probably trained because of the Ukrainian crew's fark-up. Just like how you suddenly get a bunch of anti-stealing training when corporate fires the guy that's been running a side business selling pens.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mollari: 1. Passenger jet "used for cover". The USAF used a passenger jet for cover in 1983, the Russians shot down the passenger jet
2. If Russian trained AA crews in Syria can tell the difference between a passenger jet and a fighter why couldn't "Russian Trained" (Russian) AA crews in Ukraine tell the difference?


Hey man, you want Jesus to come back or not?  Stop asking questions.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mollari: 1. Passenger jet "used for cover". The USAF used a passenger jet for cover in 1983, the Russians shot down the passenger jet
2. If Russian trained AA crews in Syria can tell the difference between a passenger jet and a fighter why couldn't "Russian Trained" (Russian) AA crews in Ukraine tell the difference?


Target identification was a paid extra in training.
 
OldJames
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder how much money they saved by doing that. Something tells me there was a cost savings
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Back in the day we used horses as cover in the region.  Wooden horses.   Like a giant piñata with people inside.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Back in the day we used horses as cover in the region.  Wooden horses.   Like a giant piñata with people inside.


Sure. Spend a night in a wooden horse and they name a condom brand after you.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OkieDookie: BitwiseShift: Back in the day we used horses as cover in the region.  Wooden horses.   Like a giant piñata with people inside.

Sure. Spend a night in a wooden horse and they name a condom brand after you.


There's a condom brand called Odysseus?
 
