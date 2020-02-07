 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Macron says France 'cannot remain spectator in new arms race,' in a new militaristic tome which can only end in them being invaded by Germany again   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, France, European Union, United States, French President Emmanuel Macron, Russia, Nuclear weapon, Europe, Nuclear proliferation  
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the white flag factory in Marseilles cracks open the champagne to celebrate the forthcoming business.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They've probably still got the plans laying around.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Spad XIII
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a militaristic tome might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tome?

// Jomini's Art of War?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes pearl harbor.
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: They've probably still got the plans laying around.

[Fark user image 600x304]
Spad XIII


What French plans laying around look like ...
warhistoryonline.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: They've probably still got the plans laying around.

[Fark user image image 600x304]
Spad XIII


I still play 1990's Red Baron. The Spad XIII is a favorite. I also like the Fokkers, all of them.

/ last play though, my final count was 201 victories
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that the name for France's nuclear deterrence capacity started as "Force de Frappé", but they changed
it in 1961, probably because the original name conjured up images of planes dumping milk shakes onto the
enemy.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really new for France.

They conducted the last above-ground nuclear test, remember?
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I give up"
-Unknown French General

JC
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
headline: Macron says France 'cannot remain spectator in new arms race,'

Article: Macron: Europeans cannot remain spectators in new arms race
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Not really new for France.

They conducted the last above-ground nuclear test, remember?


That explains GINO:
filmschoolrejects.comView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just remember, like Dotard told us, NATO and the EU were created to f-over America and have nothing to do with avoiding WW III
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2farknfunny: just remember, like Dotard told us, NATO and the EU were created to f-over America and have nothing to do with avoiding WW III


NATO wasn't about avoiding WWIII. (That's the UN).
NATO was about winning WWIII.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Not really new for France.

They conducted the last above-ground nuclear test, remember?


France is also the 3rd biggest international arms supplier after the US and Russia. Their military industry is huge.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well at least they have those nice row of trees planted along the Champs-Élysées.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If Germany invades France again, at least now to get to britain, they can move their troops and hardware via he chunnel.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: MrBallou: They've probably still got the plans laying around.

[Fark user image image 600x304]
Spad XIII

I still play 1990's Red Baron. The Spad XIII is a favorite. I also like the Fokkers, all of them.

/ last play though, my final count was 201 victories


I played in the 1990's. Still consider myself an expert on WWI planes, even though I'm not really.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Macron, Megatron's younger french brother.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
 Bright side. They learned how pointless it was to build a wall.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Well at least they have those nice row of trees planted along the Champs-Élysées.


That's so invading armies can march in the shade. All hail [insert name here]!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'This could create new tensions within NATO, where Macron ruffled feathers last year by saying the lack of US leadership is causing the "brain death" of the military alliance.'

It's amusing, what that says about Europe.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: France is also the 3rd biggest international arms supplier after the US and Russia. Their military industry is huge.


Not anymore. They've been bumped down a slot thanks to China.
 
OldJames
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They are going to develop white flags so advanced they can surrender before a conflict even begins
 
