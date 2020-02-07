 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Women's punches are two and a half times weaker than men's, according to scientists who have never seen a Black Friday scrum   (jeb.biologists.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is not as important as knowing how many pounds of pressure it takes to kill a man and where to apply it.
But keep reminding the ladies they are the weaker sex, if it makes you feel better.

/ I know ladies that know how to pack a proper punch.
// In the bread basket, not in the picnic basket
/// Not next to the sandwiches.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: That is not as important as knowing how many pounds of pressure it takes to kill a man and where to apply it.
But keep reminding the ladies they are the weaker sex, if it makes you feel better.

/ I know ladies that know how to pack a proper punch.
// In the bread basket, not in the picnic basket
/// Not next to the sandwiches.


The one lady I knew who ran with the Hells Angels said she would aim for the knee instead of the dick as men would be expecting getting kicked in junk.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're attacked by a man, you don't use your femmy arms. You can't overpower him that way. You use your lower body and legs, closer in strength to a man's. And you know what you go for. And then you bite him, even though you'll probably have to have rabies shots later.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Rogan alluded to this in his transphobic comments about the MF-transitioned MMA fighter.

But there are outliers. You get some adrenaline running in a person's veins, and you don't know what they can do.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: That is not as important as knowing how many pounds of pressure it takes to kill a man and where to apply it.
But keep reminding the ladies they are the weaker sex, if it makes you feel better.

/ I know ladies that know how to pack a proper punch.
// In the bread basket, not in the picnic basket
/// Not next to the sandwiches.


Applied over a small enough area, the total force required is very low.

Humans are tool users. Use the right tools.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people don't punch right anyway. You have to turn the hip. Arm strength alone is nothing. If a woman turned her hip the right way on a punch, it would hurt.
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm willing to bet it also depends on the people involved.
Rhonda Rousey could hit WAY harder than Micheal Moore.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: Most people don't punch right anyway. You have to turn the hip. Arm strength alone is nothing. If a woman turned her hip the right way on a punch, it would hurt.


Yep, but it would hurt 2.5x less.
 
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: That is not as important as knowing how many pounds of pressure it takes to kill a man and where to apply it.
But keep reminding the ladies they are the weaker sex, if it makes you feel better.

/ I know ladies that know how to pack a proper punch.
// In the bread basket, not in the picnic basket
/// Not next to the sandwiches.


It wouldn't necessary to if Hollywood stopped making them appear equal.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: If you're attacked by a man, you don't use your femmy arms. You can't overpower him that way. You use your lower body and legs, closer in strength to a man's. And you know what you go for. And then you bite him, even though you'll probably have to have rabies shots later.


Dont rely on a kick to the balls. There are people out there that can withstand it and you never know if you are dealing with one. Then you are in trouble if things are really on the line. There are plenty of other places to target that will incapacitate. Thats what you want so you can get away.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously the author of this paper has never taken a knee to the balls.
 
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrsleep: I'm willing to bet it also depends on the people involved.
Rhonda Rousey could hit WAY harder than Micheal Moore.


That's why they state "on average".
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't get into a physical altercation with a chick. There's no winning. If you win, you just beat up a girl. If you lose, then you got beat by a girl. I would rather run away.

I would run away from a fight with a man, too. There's just nothing to be gained there. Either you beat someone or you get beat.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: cryinoutloud: If you're attacked by a man, you don't use your femmy arms. You can't overpower him that way. You use your lower body and legs, closer in strength to a man's. And you know what you go for. And then you bite him, even though you'll probably have to have rabies shots later.

Dont rely on a kick to the balls. There are people out there that can withstand it and you never know if you are dealing with one. Then you are in trouble if things are really on the line. There are plenty of other places to target that will incapacitate. Thats what you want so you can get away.


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's true
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a thing where they had Mohammed Ali's daughter vs some guy, and measured their punch strength. She hit harder, but that's because he jabbed while she did a textbook uppercut. They even did a slow-up showing exactly how the force came up through her legs. So he probably could have punched harder, had he thought harder about it.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i always thought a quick thrust to the windpipe would have the victim gasping for air while two more kicks delivered to the balls and abdomen would allow you enough time to rest a minute kick once more for emphasis in the head then leave at a unrushed pace.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
ewedit.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size

Doesn't even knock her down! See ladies, that's why we pay you less at work.
 
Kuta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ivan Drago demonstrating his punching power
Youtube 940_EOYRyqU
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: That is not as important as knowing how many pounds of pressure it takes to kill a man and where to apply it.
But keep reminding the ladies they are the weaker sex, if it makes you feel better.

/ I know ladies that know how to pack a proper punch.
// In the bread basket, not in the picnic basket
/// Not next to the sandwiches.


Luckily punched are unnecessary, the great equalizer is the 9mm handgun.
 
OldJames
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Easily verified by playing the "how hard can you punch" game at your local bar
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hate this wording.

Do they mean men have 2.5x the force in their punch? That's a valid wording. Do they mean that women's punches have 60% less force? That's a valid wording.

"2.5 times Less" is not a valid statement.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: cryinoutloud: If you're attacked by a man, you don't use your femmy arms. You can't overpower him that way. You use your lower body and legs, closer in strength to a man's. And you know what you go for. And then you bite him, even though you'll probably have to have rabies shots later.

Dont rely on a kick to the balls. There are people out there that can withstand it and you never know if you are dealing with one. Then you are in trouble if things are really on the line. There are plenty of other places to target that will incapacitate. Thats what you want so you can get away.


The proper thing to do is leap into the air, clamp your legs around their head, swing completely around their body, and slam them to the floor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JesseL: vudukungfu: That is not as important as knowing how many pounds of pressure it takes to kill a man and where to apply it.
But keep reminding the ladies they are the weaker sex, if it makes you feel better.

/ I know ladies that know how to pack a proper punch.
// In the bread basket, not in the picnic basket
/// Not next to the sandwiches.

Applied over a small enough area, the total force required is very low.

Humans are tool users. Use the right tools.


In particular, spears.  Current anthropological thinking is they were instrumental in humans developing more complex egalitarian societies, since the average person (male or female) could now kill any alpha male.  He might win the immediate fight, but, before antibiotics, he'd probably die afterward anyway, due to infection.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
/CSB

Many years ago I worked security at a hospital in San Francisco.
One of my co-workers was a nice young fellow from Lagos Nigeria. He did have one interesting opinion that there was wasn't a woman alive that could beat him up if it came to that, because he was a man and women can not beat men up.

I suggested that he had moved to the exact wrong city in the world to harbor said opinion.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Guildmaster: I hate this wording.

Do they mean men have 2.5x the force in their punch? That's a valid wording. Do they mean that women's punches have 60% less force? That's a valid wording.

"2.5 times Less" is not a valid statement.


60% less force is also not a valid statement...  :)

But I agree. This is not how math/science people talk.

Also, this article abstract seemed a bit iffy. Hard to tell without entire article, of course, but there seemed to be a fair amount of conclusion - jumping.
 
genner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: [Fark user image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cakeman: i always thought a quick thrust to the windpipe would have the victim gasping for air while two more kicks delivered to the balls and abdomen would allow you enough time to rest a minute kick once more for emphasis in the head then leave at a unrushed pace.


Harry Enfield - Methods of Self-Defence
Youtube 08BqaSuEE_w
 
johnphantom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Obviously the author of this paper has never taken a knee to the balls.


I've taken a fist sized rock thrown like a baseball pitcher would to the dick, it turned my dick, balls and insides of my legs black. Not black and blue, BLACK. I was peeing blood. I took the hit. Looked at the kid and said flatly, "I am going to kill you now." He ran. I caught him. I soccer kicked him in the gut putting him in intensive care with split up insides. The security guard for the mall came out, and I told him, "If you don't want to look like him then you had better leave." and he left, went inside and locked the door behind him.

A shot to the nuts is not a guarantee of a win.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And their brains are a third the size of a man's.

It's science.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I discovered a serious flaw their methodology:

"We compared male and female arm cranking power output "

Not really a fair comparison since most men typically have much more experience cranking it.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PunGent: JesseL: vudukungfu: That is not as important as knowing how many pounds of pressure it takes to kill a man and where to apply it.
But keep reminding the ladies they are the weaker sex, if it makes you feel better.

/ I know ladies that know how to pack a proper punch.
// In the bread basket, not in the picnic basket
/// Not next to the sandwiches.

Applied over a small enough area, the total force required is very low.

Humans are tool users. Use the right tools.

In particular, spears.  Current anthropological thinking is they were instrumental in humans developing more complex egalitarian societies, since the average person (male or female) could now kill any alpha male.  He might win the immediate fight, but, before antibiotics, he'd probably die afterward anyway, due to infection.


Atlatls, they're a little cumbersome to conceal carry but you take out a woolly mammoth

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnphantom: abhorrent1: Obviously the author of this paper has never taken a knee to the balls.

I've taken a fist sized rock thrown like a baseball pitcher would to the dick, it turned my dick, balls and insides of my legs black. Not black and blue, BLACK. I was peeing blood. I took the hit. Looked at the kid and said flatly, "I am going to kill you now." He ran. I caught him. I soccer kicked him in the gut putting him in intensive care with split up insides. The security guard for the mall came out, and I told him, "If you don't want to look like him then you had better leave." and he left, went inside and locked the door behind him.

A shot to the nuts is not a guarantee of a win.


-
Hematoma. The blood vessels got ruptured and you bled out inside your body. I hope you saw a doctor.
 
captjc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: cryinoutloud: If you're attacked by a man, you don't use your femmy arms. You can't overpower him that way. You use your lower body and legs, closer in strength to a man's. And you know what you go for. And then you bite him, even though you'll probably have to have rabies shots later.

Dont rely on a kick to the balls. There are people out there that can withstand it and you never know if you are dealing with one. Then you are in trouble if things are really on the line. There are plenty of other places to target that will incapacitate. Thats what you want so you can get away.


Plus it is never a sure-fire hit, either. A bit too off to the side or if the foot is too far back, nothing. Happened to me once in high school. Some dirty-fighting asshole tried to catch me of guard with a nutshot and was just too far to the side, so most of the blow landed on my thigh and mostly slid the jewels out of the way. The shocked look on his face when I stood there like a farkin' badass instead of writhing on the floor in pain was priceless.
 
starsrift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I love threads like this, where people try to uncomfortably reconcile their equality-based ideals with scientific reality.

/ I've known plenty of women stronger than me
// in multiple senses
/// and I've known women who couldn't take as much pain as I could, too
//// ....in multiple senses
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

Don't really matter. Where they will hit will have you crying for mommy.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AeAe: johnphantom: abhorrent1: Obviously the author of this paper has never taken a knee to the balls.

I've taken a fist sized rock thrown like a baseball pitcher would to the dick, it turned my dick, balls and insides of my legs black. Not black and blue, BLACK. I was peeing blood. I took the hit. Looked at the kid and said flatly, "I am going to kill you now." He ran. I caught him. I soccer kicked him in the gut putting him in intensive care with split up insides. The security guard for the mall came out, and I told him, "If you don't want to look like him then you had better leave." and he left, went inside and locked the door behind him.

A shot to the nuts is not a guarantee of a win.

-
Hematoma. The blood vessels got ruptured and you bled out inside your body. I hope you saw a doctor.


No, I had my dad's GF look at my dick and balls and asked her if she thought I should go to the hospital. In the end I decided not to because the cops would ask questions and might connect me to beating the kid severely.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cops and EMTs will tell you that women can definitely fark you up, esp. if they surprise you, but I assume a lot of the power of the punch comes from the weight you have to put behind it, height, shoulder width and strength, etc.

Men are generally bigger and stronger. That doesn't mean "better," it's just mechanics. Women have physical advantages over men. We just don't particularly value those things. Because women are useless weaklings, as far as many people (not just men) are concerned.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
May have something to say about that

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you have not watched her film Haywire, do yourself a favor and do so.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh I should note this happened sometime around Nov. 1986 when I was 17 and still in high school. The wife of the editor of the Daily News was driving us (her daughter, her daughter's best friend, and my two best friends Richard C. and Kris J.) from a football game to our homes on the South side of St. Thomas in the USVI. It was elections and tensions on the island were high. Because we were three white boys riding with three West Indian woman/girls, these three West Indian kids threw rocks at our car down at Havensight. My two friends told her to stop and we got out and confronted them. One ran to get more people, the two left said a couple words back and forth and the kid threw the rock from about 10 feet away from me.

The Daily News had a blurb in it about the kid needing intensive care, but nothing else.
 
LewDux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnphantom: AeAe: johnphantom: abhorrent1: Obviously the author of this paper has never taken a knee to the balls.

I've taken a fist sized rock thrown like a baseball pitcher would to the dick, it turned my dick, balls and insides of my legs black. Not black and blue, BLACK. I was peeing blood. I took the hit. Looked at the kid and said flatly, "I am going to kill you now." He ran. I caught him. I soccer kicked him in the gut putting him in intensive care with split up insides. The security guard for the mall came out, and I told him, "If you don't want to look like him then you had better leave." and he left, went inside and locked the door behind him.

A shot to the nuts is not a guarantee of a win.

-
Hematoma. The blood vessels got ruptured and you bled out inside your body. I hope you saw a doctor.

No, I had my dad's GF look at my dick and balls and asked her if she thought I should go to the hospital. In the end I decided not to because the cops would ask questions and might connect me to beating the kid severely.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnphantom: AeAe: johnphantom: abhorrent1: Obviously the author of this paper has never taken a knee to the balls.

I've taken a fist sized rock thrown like a baseball pitcher would to the dick, it turned my dick, balls and insides of my legs black. Not black and blue, BLACK. I was peeing blood. I took the hit. Looked at the kid and said flatly, "I am going to kill you now." He ran. I caught him. I soccer kicked him in the gut putting him in intensive care with split up insides. The security guard for the mall came out, and I told him, "If you don't want to look like him then you had better leave." and he left, went inside and locked the door behind him.

A shot to the nuts is not a guarantee of a win.

-
Hematoma. The blood vessels got ruptured and you bled out inside your body. I hope you saw a doctor.

No, I had my dad's GF look at my dick and balls and asked her if she thought I should go to the hospital. In the end I decided not to because the cops would ask questions and might connect me to beating the kid severely.


I doubt they would call the cops. It's not a gunshot wound. Just tell them you were playing baseball or caught a knee playing football or basketball or something.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Men are generally bigger and stronger.


It's actually two-fold.

Men are, on average, taller and heavier than women.
They are also stronger, pound for pound. That is, a man who is the same size as a given women, is usually stronger than that woman.

That doesn't mean you're going to win a fight. But it's a huge help.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

Nothing beats a wide foot
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

manhole: vudukungfu: That is not as important as knowing how many pounds of pressure it takes to kill a man and where to apply it.
But keep reminding the ladies they are the weaker sex, if it makes you feel better.

/ I know ladies that know how to pack a proper punch.
// In the bread basket, not in the picnic basket
/// Not next to the sandwiches.

It wouldn't necessary to if Hollywood stopped making them appear equal.


Clearly you know no masters of Waif-Fu.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Guildmaster: I hate this wording.

Do they mean men have 2.5x the force in their punch? That's a valid wording. Do they mean that women's punches have 60% less force? That's a valid wording.

"2.5 times Less" is not a valid statement.


Fewer
 
SocratesNutz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cakeman: i always thought a quick thrust to the windpipe would have the victim gasping for air while two more kicks delivered to the balls and abdomen would allow you enough time to rest a minute kick once more for emphasis in the head then leave at a unrushed pace.


Have you ever actually tried doing that against someone intent to do you harm? Because it sort of sounds like you learned to fight watching movies. If that is what you think you are "gunna do" then my advice to you is to just run and save yourself the embarrassment and pain.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Joe Rogan alluded to this in his transphobic comments about the MF-transitioned MMA fighter.

But there are outliers. You get some adrenaline running in a person's veins, and you don't know what they can do.


In no way was Rogan transphobic.  He is merely discussing reality.

No amount of drug therapy changes the underlying genes or the expression of those genes.  We have known forever that men have evolved to be fighters.  It's part of our legacy of being stupid primates who beat the crap out of each other.  That legacy is hardwired into the genes for men.

It is not fair, or sporting, to have someone with the genetic superiority for strength compete against someone who lacks that advantage.

When drugs can get rid of a Y chromosome and replace it with an X, let me know.

darkmayo: vudukungfu: That is not as important as knowing how many pounds of pressure it takes to kill a man and where to apply it.
But keep reminding the ladies they are the weaker sex, if it makes you feel better.

/ I know ladies that know how to pack a proper punch.
// In the bread basket, not in the picnic basket
/// Not next to the sandwiches.

The one lady I knew who ran with the Hells Angels said she would aim for the knee instead of the dick as men would be expecting getting kicked in junk.


The bigger they are, the weaker their knees are.  Even the biggest baddest mofo needs his knees to stand up and apply power.  There are some guys out there who are so massively huge you could punch them in the body all day long and they wouldn't be hurt.  But go for the knees and that's a different story.

But, knee attacks do take a lot of training to get right.  A lot of knee attacks also leave you vulnerable if you don't do the set up or execution right.

starsrift: I love threads like this, where people try to uncomfortably reconcile their equality-based ideals with scientific reality.

/ I've known plenty of women stronger than me
// in multiple senses
/// and I've known women who couldn't take as much pain as I could, too
//// ....in multiple senses


I have had the honor of grappling with some women who have quite a few titles.  Even though I was stronger and bigger they beat the crap out of me.  Then again, they had years more training than I ever did.  I learned a lot from those sessions and I am still honored they took the time.
 
