Arizona state lawmaker still really upset about that grocery store ice cream licking thing
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is that not  against the law already?
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How is that not  against the law already?


According to the article, it isn't.  Which makes subby look like a farking idiot.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

stevenboof: edmo: How is that not  against the law already?

According to the article, it isn't.  Which makes subby look like a farking idiot.


Disorderly conduct and theft should cover it.
 
August11
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby sounds like he wants people to stop reacting to his inappropriate behavior.
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"knowingly introduce, add or mingle any bodily fluid, foreign object not intended for human consumption or unsanitary surface with any water, food, drink or other product that may be consumed by a human being."

*cries in Oxford Comma*
 
stevenboof
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: stevenboof: edmo: How is that not  against the law already?

According to the article, it isn't.  Which makes subby look like a farking idiot.

Disorderly conduct and theft should cover it.


I like sticking my dick in the mashed potatoes as much as the next guy, but I think that goes a bit above disorderly conduct.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be more efficient to simple require ice cream makers to have a safety seal on their packaging so one can tell at a glance if it has been tampered with.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
People who do that should be executed.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So no tamper-proof seals on stuff like that?
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Wouldn't be more efficient to simple require ice cream makers to have a safety seal on their packaging so one can tell at a glance if it has been tampered with.


Why do you hate America?

I say, we drown the assholes at birth who would do this.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Wouldn't be more efficient to simple require ice cream makers to have a safety seal on their packaging so one can tell at a glance if it has been tampered with.


More efficient to require a seal that costs money and is a pain to remove, than simply holding accountable the disgusting farkers that's think it's funny to tamper with food?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JesseL: grimlock1972: Wouldn't be more efficient to simple require ice cream makers to have a safety seal on their packaging so one can tell at a glance if it has been tampered with.

More efficient to require a seal that costs money and is a pain to remove, than simply holding accountable the disgusting farkers that's think it's funny to tamper with food?


You're assuming that everyone who would do this, or worse, posts their shenanigans on social media or just tells everyone what they have done.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JesseL: grimlock1972: Wouldn't be more efficient to simple require ice cream makers to have a safety seal on their packaging so one can tell at a glance if it has been tampered with.

More efficient to require a seal that costs money and is a pain to remove, than simply holding accountable the disgusting farkers that's think it's funny to tamper with food?


Why not both?
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brizzle365: grimlock1972: Wouldn't be more efficient to simple require ice cream makers to have a safety seal on their packaging so one can tell at a glance if it has been tampered with.

Why do you hate America?

I say, we drown the assholes at birth who would do this.


I was going to suggest shooting them, but your idea works, too.
"It shall be lawful for any food vendor, their agent, customer or other person, to use any force, including deadly, to stop a person that is knowingly introducing, adding or mingling any bodily fluid, foreign object not intended for human consumption or unsanitary surface with any water, food, drink or other product that may be consumed by a human being. A person stopping such adulteration shall be exempt from all criminal and civil liability, as well as the food vendor or others involved"
 
