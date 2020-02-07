 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AlterNet)   Self described baby prosecutor lawyer discovers what you tweet on twitter doesn't stay on twitter   (alternet.org) divider line
36
    More: Fail, Twitter, Lawyer, University of South Carolina School of Law, Barrister, Lauren Brown of Spartanburg, Brown's tweet, South Carolina, assistant solicitor of the state  
•       •       •

2227 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 8:39 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ, the writing in that article makes your average Jezebel "wordsmith" look like a Pulitzer candidate.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that article and I still don't know what a baby prosecutor is.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When your leading complaint is "a white lady uses gifs of black people", maybe the story isn't that strong.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: I read that article and I still don't know what a baby prosecutor is.


He prosecutes babies.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A defense attorney who did not want to be named contacted Filter, explaining how he figured out her identity.

Huh.

It's anonymous assholes all the way down.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberty Law School grad

All you need to know
 
~monty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Author just listened to "Serial season 3" and thought... yah, 'I'll take a stab at that'

Notwithstanding the wretched writing, it's just another peek into the best / worst criminal justice system in the world.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter is brain poison.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Conservative" element has always opposed allowing defendants the right to council and defense. Lawyers are for rich people to help them make money, not Plebians who are under accusation in a court of Law. This is the whole point of conservative politics. The Right-Wing openly talks about their idea that anyone who was arrested is automatically guilty of a committing a crime.

Unless you're a "job creator" of course. Then there is nothing that could be considered a crime if it's about doing business. So they find all sorts of ways to avoid being arrested for the shiat they do. Get shiatfaced drunk and kill four people? Meh, his family has lots of money. He shouldn't have to be put in jail, as it would ruin his life. Serial child rapist? Meh, elect him to the Presidency, he's a national hero.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jackmalice: Klyukva: I read that article and I still don't know what a baby prosecutor is.

He prosecutes babies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AVDev
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Protected" by admiral? Won't read their site. Based on the comments here, looks like I'm not missing much.

Most sites with admiral are peddling trash journalism, caustic advertisers and garbage trackers anyway.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jackmalice: Klyukva: I read that article and I still don't know what a baby prosecutor is.

He prosecutes babies.


It's no big deal, they only go to baby jail.
 
Hevach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gyorg: When your leading complaint is "a white lady uses gifs of black people", maybe the story isn't that strong.


They led with that, but the part about knowingly having witnesses lie to secure convictions is what they should have led with. Every defendant that was open with her that day just got a free do over.
 
Sir_Farkalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now it just recalls how two Kentucky different head local prosecutors got in hot water for having sexual relations with cops on their cases, back in 2017."

What do you think "Kentucky different" means?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: I read that article and I still don't know what a baby prosecutor is.


"Baby" means she hasn't been doing the job for long.


Anyway, sounds like she's pretty farked, and there may be some headaches for her office too.

/the victim "mocking" in TFA was pretty funny IMO
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More cutting-edge reporting from Alternet telling us what anyone with half a brain already knew; prosecutors are racist psychopaths.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hevach: gyorg: When your leading complaint is "a white lady uses gifs of black people", maybe the story isn't that strong.

They led with that, but the part about knowingly having witnesses lie to secure convictions is what they should have led with. Every defendant that was open with her that day just got a free do over.


Plus showing up to work drunk(which means most likely driving drunk)
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At one point, the Liberty Law School grad

i.4pcdn.orgView Full Size
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sir_Farkalot: "Now it just recalls how two Kentucky different head local prosecutors got in hot water for having sexual relations with cops on their cases, back in 2017."

What do you think "Kentucky different" means?


It's like "Pennsylvania smart" or "Missouri straight"...
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: I read that article and I still don't know what a baby prosecutor is.


A prosecutor that acts like a big baby.  The question is, why was she proud of that?
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: Liberty Law School grad

All you need to know


Yeah - I stopped reading after that, I knew everything I needed to know.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this lady is a piece of shiat. Most people are. Still, I don't really see a whole lot wrong with what she said. 

I mean if this is really that bad then maybe that "reporter" should spend some time inside a KC courtroom. There's an actual story.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deathfrogg: The "Conservative" element has always opposed allowing defendants the right to council and defense. Lawyers are for rich people to help them make money, not Plebians who are under accusation in a court of Law. This is the whole point of conservative politics. The Right-Wing openly talks about their idea that anyone who was arrested is automatically guilty of a committing a crime.

Unless you're a "job creator" of course. Then there is nothing that could be considered a crime if it's about doing business. So they find all sorts of ways to avoid being arrested for the shiat they do. Get shiatfaced drunk and kill four people? Meh, his family has lots of money. He shouldn't have to be put in jail, as it would ruin his life. Serial child rapist? Meh, elect him to the Presidency, he's a national hero.


Yeah OK.
"Conservative President = serial child rapist."
Menwhile threads about the farking Pope are filled with fawning worship about how he's so normal & really cares about all the lowly commoners.

Welcome to Fark.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: Liberty Law School grad

All you need to know


She does sound awfully Christian.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It bothers me so much that the defense bar is given every deference in the world, but an officer's case will be dismissed if he or she is five minutes late to court. Unreal."

This was the premise of hundreds of 70s and 80s cop movies.  The liberal justice system just lets everyone off the hook, while overburdened cops are slighted and disrespected at every turn by ivory tower eggheads who don't want to get Tough on Crime.

She has this framed in her office.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Deathfrogg: The "Conservative" element has always opposed allowing defendants the right to council and defense. Lawyers are for rich people to help them make money, not Plebians who are under accusation in a court of Law. This is the whole point of conservative politics. The Right-Wing openly talks about their idea that anyone who was arrested is automatically guilty of a committing a crime.

Unless you're a "job creator" of course. Then there is nothing that could be considered a crime if it's about doing business. So they find all sorts of ways to avoid being arrested for the shiat they do. Get shiatfaced drunk and kill four people? Meh, his family has lots of money. He shouldn't have to be put in jail, as it would ruin his life. Serial child rapist? Meh, elect him to the Presidency, he's a national hero.

Yeah OK.
"Conservative President = serial child rapist."
Menwhile threads about the farking Pope are filled with fawning worship about how he's so normal & really cares about all the lowly commoners.

Welcome to Fark.


Yes, this has been proven alleged in court, and then sent down the rabbit hole by Cohen threats, NDAs and payoffs.
 
shizbgby_v2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As a Black person I don't see an issue with a White person using GIFs of Black people. Many do as they are relevant to the mood you are projecting.

I stopped RTFA but did this lady do something racist or was she just being a Millenial Twitter user?
 
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I gave up after the fourth reload of the page with this broken site, but it doesn't seem like I missed much.
 
gar1013
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Klyukva: I read that article and I still don't know what a baby prosecutor is.


It's like Super Nanny.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Refresh
Refresh
Refresh
Refresh
Refresh
.
.
.
Refresh

farkin A. It refreshes more often than the drudgereport.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Klyukva: I read that article and I still don't know what a baby prosecutor is.


It's either someone who prosecutes babies or a prosecutor who is a baby.

// Premiering Feb 24 on CBS!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gyorg: When your leading complaint is "a white lady uses gifs of black people", maybe the story isn't that strong.


The article itself was pretty petty and snippy , but what almost certainly got this lady fired was the "OMG all my witnesses perjuring themselves" part.  Tat a serious breach of legal ethics and a "fraud upon the court" if she didn't immediately cut off said testimony she knew to be false and correct the record with the court....like disbarment level bad
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Baby prosecutor?  Baby Shark?  Baby Yoda?

What is the world coming to?!
 
Send More Chuck Berry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: jackmalice: Klyukva: I read that article and I still don't know what a baby prosecutor is.

He prosecutes babies.

It's no big deal, they only go to baby jail.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "It bothers me so much that the defense bar is given every deference in the world, but an officer's case will be dismissed if he or she is five minutes late to court. Unreal."

This was the premise of hundreds of 70s and 80s cop movies.  The liberal justice system just lets everyone off the hook, while overburdened cops are slighted and disrespected at every turn by ivory tower eggheads who don't want to get Tough on Crime.

She has this framed in her office.
[Fark user image 850x477]


What was it that William Blackstone said?

Fourthly, all presumptive evidence of felony should be admitted cautiously, for the law holds that it is better that ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer. And Sir Matthew Hale in particular lays down two rules most prudent and necessary to be observed: 1. Never to convict a man for stealing the goods of a person unknown, merely because he will give no account how he came by them, unless an actual felony be proved of such goods; and, 2. Never to convict any person of murder or manslaughter till at least the body be found dead; on account of two instances he mentions where persons were executed for the murder of others who were then alive but missing.

This principle is actually part of American common law, inherited through our English common law roots.

You would think that a lawyer would know that.

She's *PRECISELY* why we have that presumption of innocence and other pro-defense rules built into the system:  To prevent the government with essentially unlimited resources from running roughshod over The People.

And if she doesn't like that, ask her what defense rule she'd be willing to trade for the ability of people proven to be wrongly convicted to personally sue the prosecutors who argued the case in court.   Would she be willing to trade her house, savings account, and car if she convicted someone wrongly?    I'm betting not.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Klyukva: I read that article and I still don't know what a baby prosecutor is.


I'm normally not for prosecuting babies, but some of them are real assholes.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report