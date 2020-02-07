 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(JSTOR)   "This goblet is clearly drunk"   (daily.jstor.org) divider line
4
    More: Vintage, Carving, Spain, representative of a species of ivory oddities, Ivory carving, lathe-turning, Buffoonish heads, Ornamental turning, 16th century  
•       •       •

864 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 10:21 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've got it! I've got it! The pellet with the poison's in the vessel with the pestle; the chalice from the palace has the brew that is true! Right?

Right. But there's been a change: they broke the chalice from the palace!

They *broke* the chalice from the palace?

And replaced it with a flagon.

A flagon?

With the figure of a dragon.

Flagon with a dragon.

Right.


But did you put the pellet with the poison in the vessel with the pestle?

No! The pellet with the poison's in the flagon with the dragon! The vessel with the pestle has the brew that is true!

The pellet with the poison's in the flagon with the dragon; the vessel with the pestle has the brew that is true.

Just remember that.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the lights.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the curvature is because it followed the shape of the tusk. Didn't see that listed in the article. If one didn't know about the ivory being curved, one would think the carver wasn't very good.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I've got it! I've got it! The pellet with the poison's in the vessel with the pestle; the chalice from the palace has the brew that is true! Right?

Right. But there's been a change: they broke the chalice from the palace!

They *broke* the chalice from the palace?

And replaced it with a flagon.

A flagon?

With the figure of a dragon.

Flagon with a dragon.

Right.


But did you put the pellet with the poison in the vessel with the pestle?

No! The pellet with the poison's in the flagon with the dragon! The vessel with the pestle has the brew that is true!

The pellet with the poison's in the flagon with the dragon; the vessel with the pestle has the brew that is true.

Just remember that.


But the Vessel with the Pestle has been replaced by the Goblet with the Gobbet!
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report