(BBC)   Australian rains kill 20 fires   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Hey I have to go to the bathroom. Maybe I can help.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, even the rain in Australia has the urge to kill, joining the ocean, sand, the houses, the earth, and any other living thing in the country.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to take some time to do the things you never haaaaaaaaaaaad
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rain down under
Kills with lightning and thunder!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But was anyone Thunderstruck?
 
axeeugene
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Two forces of nature enter! One force of nature leaves!

/I admit...I coulda done better.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can't you hear, can't you hear the thunder?
You better run, you better take cover!
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do not, my friends, become addicted to water! It will take hold of you, and you will resent its absence!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I read half of the headline and went "well, it's Australia, I'm not surprised."
Read the rest and went "oh, cool. Finally."
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

axeeugene: Two forces of nature enter! One force of nature leaves!

/I admit...I coulda done better.


Mediocre.
 
Magnus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Africa (acoustic Toto cover) - Mike Masse and Jeff Hall
Youtube MLrC7e3vSv8


Close enough.  Really glad to see some relief there.
 
