 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Pizza is sending a shocking number of Americans to the ER ...and it's not because of the pineapple topping   (nypost.com) divider line
37
    More: Scary, Consumer Product Safety Commission, previous year, Bread, Italian cuisine, Tongue, 17-year-old man, number of hospitalizations, United States  
•       •       •

2231 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 8:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The unfortunate pie-related cases in 2018 included a 17-year-old man poking the roof of his mouth with a fork while eating pizza.

If this happened more often, maybe we wouldn't have quite so many people abusing their pizza with forks.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my earliest childhood memories was a slice of piping-hot pizza falling in my lap.  My mom quickly dumped a pitcher of orange soda on it to stop the burning.  It was embarrassing and painful.
 
spambot collective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anybody who injures themselves eating/serving pizza does not deserve it's cheesy/saucy/greasy/doughy goodness

yeah, I said it
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to stop fapping with hot pizza years ago...
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well, that's what you get for buying electric pizzas.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pineapple is awesome on a pizza with some bacon and ham. Anyone who thinks otherwise isn't me and should just STFU and get a job so they can move out of their parents basement. They keep disturbing their mom and I with their attempts to film our riotous lovemaking.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Went blind after getting hit by a pizza shrapnel.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, so in the Navy I was stationed with this rock head. I mean he was dumber than dumb. He literally-
LITERALLY got his tie caught in a paper shredder.
So one night he walking back with a piping hot pizza and carrying it back to his barracks room. He decides to smell it for some reason, and trips. The scalding hot pizza went on his face and burned him.
That guy got clowned a bunch.
 
orezona
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I scalded the fark out of my tongue on a wood fired pizza with molten hot cheese that had just come out of the oven this last Saturday so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.

/had been waiting 45 minutes and was super hungry
//ordering from a bar meant my senses were a little dulled
\no ER visit was required
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a 17-year-old man poking the roof of his mouth with a fork while eating pizza, an 18-year-old woman swallowing her tongue ring after feasting on a slice

You have to be pretty dumb to fail at eating.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dready zim: a 17-year-old man poking the roof of his mouth with a fork while eating pizza, an 18-year-old woman swallowing her tongue ring after feasting on a slice

You have to be pretty dumb to fail at eating.

eat pizza with a fork

fixed
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never blame the pizza.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, Pizza sends out for you
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JackAssHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NevynFox: [Fark user image 425x566]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Subby. Now I want a pizza
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in high school, was at a friend's place and his mom made English muffin pizzas for us.  I bit into one and, like a microwave hot pocket, it was still lava despite how it felt on the outside; a thick squirt of sauce shot dot my lower lip toward my chin.  Refelxively, I wiped it away ... along with the layer of skin that had already begun to blister up.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My relationship with pizza is special.  Pizza would never hurt me.
 
skinink
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's why you eat pizza the way told college students to eat it: the day after and at room temp.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dready zim: a 17-year-old man poking the roof of his mouth with a fork while eating pizza, an 18-year-old woman swallowing her tongue ring after feasting on a slice

You have to be pretty dumb to fail at eating.


Hence electing Republicans.  The stupid, it burns!!
 
WhiteKnight302
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In the incidents listed the pizza was not actually the cause of the injury, there was merely pizza present. The incidents look more like a case of natural selection trying to make a come back.
 
Bowen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whether it was caused by falling upstairs...

Sounds painful.
 
rikkards_alt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pineapple on your pizza? This goes well with it
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
black_knight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Came here for Spaceballs references, leaving satisfied at ludicrous speed
 
rikerdude
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Before I even read any of the other comments:

WHO EATS PIZZA WITH A FORK?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I could tell it was a New York Post article from the very first sentence, because who else but a New Yorker would refer to it as "pie" instead of "pizza"?

Pizza isn't pie. It lacks all the requirements to be pie. Stop calling it pie, you goombas. And if you say "pizzapie" like I've heard so many times from New Yorkers, then just understand the "pie" part of that is useless. People would know what you mean if you stopped at "pizza".
 
pheelix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My pizza injuries are purely dental. Once I was at an early morning regular check-up. The dentist commented that he could tell I had pizza the night before because of all the burn damage to the roof of my mouth. One time I had a crown pop off. Another time, while biting into some of the best tasting homemade deep dish pizza I had ever made, the veneer on my front tooth broke. I'm careful almost to a fault at avoiding danger when it comes to handling and preparation of pizza, but when it comes to eating it, I am the danger.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rikerdude: Before I even read any of the other comments:

WHO EATS PIZZA WITH A FORK?


I know this is a meme, but in answer to it- My folks. Old people in general. They'll order a pizza and then get a slice on a plate and dig in with fork and knife, no matter what's on it, no matter how flimsy it is, no matter how messy it may or may not be. Fork & knife, every time.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We have you all outgunned with Chicago style. Don't try anything funny, or I'll let you all have it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
findings were based on medical records from an extrapolated sample of 100 emergency departments across the country in which the word "pizza" was included in doctors' notes
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Destructor: We have you all outgunned with Chicago style. Don't try anything funny, or I'll let you all have it.


Sorry, this thread was about pizza, not casserole.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A pizza cutter does not need to be so sharp that it causes injury. If it does have to be that sharp, stop eating pizza made of wood.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In Chicago,  the most common pizza-related injury is drowning.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In NYC you get a free stabbing or shooting with every order.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report