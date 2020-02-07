 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Good news New Jersey/NYC, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship with 12 passengers who have Coronavirus just pulled into port. Rest somewhat easy as they are quarantined, the other 5,000 or so passengers that are disembarking not so much   (abc7ny.com) divider line
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just pasted her around 5:45 under the Verrazano Bridge on my ferry. Reading about all these cruise ships getting the virus has me concerned being I have reservations on another big one going out of NYC in the near future for my 30th wedding anniversary.
/will pack extra underwear for the squirts
//maybe change the life insurance from my wife to a sibling
///third because I didn't buy trip insurance ...d'oh
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It docked in Bayonne. Coronavirus is no match for Bayonne.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too much NJ in Fark lately.
Tone it down a bit guys.
Stop reminding me where I live.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: It docked in Bayonne. Coronavirus is no match for Bayonne.


We'll have to take it out when it vacations in Seaside this summer.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Trips looks to take a bite out of the Big Apple.
 
Znuh
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Great way to seed a large population.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
New Jersey! Hasn't the Coronavirus suffered enough already?
 
cocozilla
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've been on the ship, the Infection of the Seas.
 
RedRudy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hooray for unrestricted travel and pourous borders!
 
khitsicker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
totally fine. just have the virus droid from yesterday greet them. just arm it with a nova laboratories laser.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Just pasted her around 5:45 under the Verrazano Bridge on my ferry. Reading about all these cruise ships getting the virus has me concerned being I have reservations on another big one going out of NYC in the near future for my 30th wedding anniversary.
/will pack extra underwear for the squirts
//maybe change the life insurance from my wife to a sibling
///third because I didn't buy trip insurance ...d'oh


You didn't read the memo?

'MTA Begins Replacing Misspelled Signs at Verrazzano Bridge'
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Wednesday began correcting a mistake more than half a century old, replacing signs at the bridge connecting Brooklyn and Staten Island from the erroneous "Verrazano" to the correct "Verrazzano."

/i recall watching that build from the back yard as a young miss. old farker is old.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well thankfully this virus doesn't have a 14 day incubation period, and especially thank goodness that there's no way anyone could have it without having a fever.

Oh wait ...  Thanks for the apocalypse, Spongebob!
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Any progress yet on that "Hey China, please understand that pet stores, butcher shops and restaurants are three separate things" idea?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You know, Ellis Island still has isolation wards, and Plum Island is nearby.
 
oldfool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh fark!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let's toss the two trains leaving the station, and do some real math not involving Chicago.

Coronavirus incubation is two weeks, 14 days.  There is nothing about how long this cruise is, but most likely it's one week.   Symptoms appear at different times as the virus infects.  There is nothing about whether the five day symptoms or the 7, 9, 12 day symptoms are evident.

What is the probably that these suspects were just about full blown virus carriers just after they boarded.

Bayonne is a mega military terminal.   Like bases elsewhere, there is most likely some quarantine orders and prep in place, although Bayonne boasts having some really nasty and toxic military stuff that passed through its port, including all the family's cars growing up.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

oldfool: [i.redd.it image 626x403]


Breaking News from last week?

https://www.businessinsider.com/wuhan​-​coronavirus-quarantine-pentagon-prepar​es-military-installations-for-2020-2

Would you rather we evacuate Americans from China and just let them go home?

The military has the means to shelter folk for the duration of the incubation period.

Seems more prudent than panic.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some sources, which the Chinese government denies are true, are saying they're burning 100 bodies a day to respond to this outbreak. I don't know what to believe, but I do know this: The doctor who blew the whistle on this Coronavirus is dead now.

And the disease is spreading.

I beg you, fellow humans: Wash your hands, sanitize those meathooks, and stop touching everything. If you feel sick, stay home. If it gets worse, see a doctor and tell them ALL your symptoms on the phone before arriving. They may have a special protocol for you to follow, just in case.

And if you're going to infect anyone, please get the antivaxxers first. Because fark them. They're not going to make this any easier, and we all farking know it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aungen: Well thankfully this virus doesn't have a 14 day incubation period, and especially thank goodness that there's no way anyone could have it without having a fever.

Oh wait ...  Thanks for the apocalypse, Spongebob!


14 days is the upper end of the range. The average incubation period is about 5 days.
 
oldfool
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

parasol: oldfool: [i.redd.it image 626x403]

Breaking News from last week?

https://www.businessinsider.com/wuhan-​coronavirus-quarantine-pentagon-prepar​es-military-installations-for-2020-2

Would you rather we evacuate Americans from China and just let them go home?

The military has the means to shelter folk for the duration of the incubation period.

Seems more prudent than panic.


Yes it's good news the situation is being handled appropriately
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can someone please tell me why they didn't just tow that cruise ship full of sick people right over the edge of the earth?!!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Bayonne is a mega military terminal


Not for 20 years.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Some sources, which the Chinese government denies are true, are saying they're burning 100 bodies a day to respond to this outbreak. I don't know what to believe, but I do know this: The doctor who blew the whistle on this Coronavirus is dead now.

And the disease is spreading.

I beg you, fellow humans: Wash your hands, sanitize those meathooks, and stop touching everything. If you feel sick, stay home. If it gets worse, see a doctor and tell them ALL your symptoms on the phone before arriving. They may have a special protocol for you to follow, just in case.

And if you're going to infect anyone, please get the antivaxxers first. Because fark them. They're not going to make this any easier, and we all farking know it.


If you don't know what to believe, why are you posting rumors?

And how to you manage to stress flu-prevention steps for "fellow humans" followed by "infect the anti-vaxxers" for a virus that, as of now, has no vaccine?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: You know, Ellis Island still has isolation wards, and Plum Island is nearby.


Hoffman and Swimborne Islands are still there just outside the lower bay. Swimborne still has the crematorium smokestack standing.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Some sources, which the Chinese government denies are true, are saying they're burning 100 bodies a day to respond to this outbreak. I don't know what to believe, but I do know this: The doctor who blew the whistle on this Coronavirus is dead now.

And the disease is spreading.

I beg you, fellow humans: Wash your hands, sanitize those meathooks, and stop touching everything. If you feel sick, stay home. If it gets worse, see a doctor and tell them ALL your symptoms on the phone before arriving. They may have a special protocol for you to follow, just in case.

And if you're going to infect anyone, please get the antivaxxers first. Because fark them. They're not going to make this any easier, and we all farking know it.


Some sources, which the Chinese government denies, say your mom blows goats. Cite your sources or fark off.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: aungen: Well thankfully this virus doesn't have a 14 day incubation period, and especially thank goodness that there's no way anyone could have it without having a fever.

Oh wait ...  Thanks for the apocalypse, Spongebob!

14 days is the upper end of the range. The average incubation period is about 5 days.


And almost everyone presents a fever.  All it takes is a few 14 day'ers and a few no-fever types to really smear it around and let the selective evolution take its toll on the next visit (this fall?).
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Let's toss the two trains leaving the station, and do some real math not involving Chicago.

Coronavirus incubation is two weeks, 14 days.  There is nothing about how long this cruise is, but most likely it's one week.   Symptoms appear at different times as the virus infects.  There is nothing about whether the five day symptoms or the 7, 9, 12 day symptoms are evident.

What is the probably that these suspects were just about full blown virus carriers just after they boarded.

Bayonne is a mega military terminal.   Like bases elsewhere, there is most likely some quarantine orders and prep in place, although Bayonne boasts having some really nasty and toxic military stuff that passed through its port, including all the family's cars growing up.


Bayonne WAS a mega military terminal.

That terminal is now the Cape Liberty Cruise Port. It docked where it always docks.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account:
Bayonne WAS a mega military terminal.

Blast from the past:  Port of Call, Bayonne, New Jersey.  It's not just a job, it's $96.78 per week.

SNL "The Navy" S4E15 1979
Youtube jhioeOeOHsA
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Come on guys, we knew this would happen. We've all played Plague, Inc.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BooksontheBrain: Come on guys, we knew this would happen. We've all played Plague, Inc.


I bought that thing when it first came out.  Haven't played it in years.  But it sounds like we're getting a chance to play the real one.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JerseyTim: It docked in Bayonne. Coronavirus is no match for Bayonne.


Those people from the boat should immediately be sent down into the subways.   The subway germs will immediately gang up on a kill the coronavirus after they take its wallet and cell phone.
 
