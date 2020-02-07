 Skip to content
(WJRT)   Man skips his sexual assault trial to meet a girl he met online   (abc12.com) divider line
21
    TUSCOLA COUNTY, Crime, Rape, Police, Sacramento, California, Human sexual behavior, Sexual intercourse, Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent  
1021 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 11:55 AM (1 hour ago)



kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.graytvinc.comView Full Size


"Now what possessed you to do such a thing?"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That rascal!
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [media.graytvinc.com image 810x457]

"Now what possessed you to do such a thing?"


This guy is definitely one of the strongest cases I've seen for people who just need to be put down. Waste of air.
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: He faces up to 85 years in a California prison when he is sentenced.

Nah, A guy like that doesn't make it through his prison sentence.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like the headline isn't going quite far enough here.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who do these girls think they're going to meet? Some Prince Charming? Girls, the only people who want to travel long distances to meet you are creeps. Avoid them at all cost.

Who do these guys think they're going to meet? Some girl? It's almost always a cop.

As for this piece of shiat, I'm curious how many girls he's murdered.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks familiar . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent said Khatoonian broke bond conditions and left California during the trial to see a girl in Michigan who he met online.

Well, isn't she a lucky lady?

media.graytvinc.comView Full Size
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"Khatoonian sexually assaulted the girl while her mother was in a bathroom and again while her mother was sitting on the other side of the couch from them"

So, she knew this guy was there and allowed him to be there?
Bad enough she left daughter alone with this creep, but while she was right there in the room?
Mother of the year! But isn't she partiallyto blame?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oztemprom: FTFA:
"Khatoonian sexually assaulted the girl while her mother was in a bathroom and again while her mother was sitting on the other side of the couch from them"

So, she knew this guy was there and allowed him to be there?
Bad enough she left daughter alone with this creep, but while she was right there in the room?
Mother of the year! But isn't she partiallyto blame?


No dummy, he is all the way to blame for fingering the 10 year old.
 
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet he can punch 2.5X harder than a kid.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oztemprom: FTFA:
"Khatoonian sexually assaulted the girl while her mother was in a bathroom and again while her mother was sitting on the other side of the couch from them"

So, she knew this guy was there and allowed him to be there?
Bad enough she left daughter alone with this creep, but while she was right there in the room?
Mother of the year! But isn't she partiallyto blame?


Really she let this thing into her home tosee ehr daughter?
media.graytvinc.comView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This is one of them lock him up and toss the key guys.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Oztemprom: FTFA:
"Khatoonian sexually assaulted the girl while her mother was in a bathroom and again while her mother was sitting on the other side of the couch from them"

So, she knew this guy was there and allowed him to be there?
Bad enough she left daughter alone with this creep, but while she was right there in the room?
Mother of the year! But isn't she partiallyto blame?


Depends.

If a random person was in your home, are you absolutely sure you could physically overpower them and kick them out, or would it be more of a tossup and you might make the situation worse, so you'd wait for an opening or for somebody else to show up, etc.?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Okay I was thining the girl was a teenager but this, FTA:

A jury in Sacremento, Calif., found Michael Khatoonian guilty of the following charges and he was awaiting sentencing when he left the state:
-- Two counts of sexually assaulting a child younger than 10 years old.
-- Two counts of forcible sexual abuse.
-- One count of lewd and lascivious touching of a child younger than 14 years old.
Khatoonian sexually assaulted the girl while her mother was in a bathroom and again while her mother was sitting on the other side of the couch from them, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

WTF is wrong with this mother that she allowed a grown man to come to her home to visit her pre-teen daughter?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's his fark handle?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ahh, the things men do for love...

...are often criminal.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We file this one under "Incredible and horrible acts of  Duckery"
 
vsavatar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He probably figured that he was going away forever, so why not get one last hurrah in before going bye bye.
 
meintx2001
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I highly doubt the mom allowed him to the house just to visit the preteen.  The article says no such thing, in fact it's rather short on details as seems usual for reporting these days.  What is a more probable scenario is that he was "Dating" the mom to gain access to the child.  And there is no telling how long he worked on her to gain access.  So it was more likely, "isn't it so nice that I found a man that accepts I have a kid".
 
Report