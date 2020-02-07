 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Economist)   Old and busted: Russia erasing someone from history. New bizzareness: a museum to man that never existed   (economist.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, Russia, Soviet Union, Moscow, World War II, private museum, E NTER, old family albums, ELEGANT two-storey Art Nouveau house  
•       •       •

637 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 8:01 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldfool
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In 20 years you won't be able to prove I exist in 40 years there will be no proof you ever existed

I don't even know what I'm talking about
 
otherideas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

oldfool: In 20 years you won't be able to prove I exist in 40 years there will be no proof you ever existed

I don't even know what I'm talking about


Username checks out
 
T.rex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The picture on the desk is of Dosteyevsky. I hope the article is not implying that one of the greatest thinkers in literary history was not real.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Randall Stephens?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

T.rex: The picture on the desk is of Dosteyevsky. I hope the article is not implying that one of the greatest thinkers in literary history was not real.


Well, if it weren't a damn register/pay-to-read article, we'd know the answer to that, wouldn't we?

oldfool: In 20 years you won't be able to prove I exist in 40 years there will be no proof you ever existed

I don't even know what I'm talking about


Speak for yourself. I'm published.

Also, in 20 years I'll be in my 60s. In 40 I'll be in my 80s. Luck and science willing, I won't even be gone yet.

I can only assume you're like 90 years old if you're saying proof of your existence will be impossible in 2040.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

T.rex: The picture on the desk is of Dosteyevsky. I hope the article is not implying that one of the greatest thinkers in literary history was not real.


My alternate answer:  Do you keep a photo of yourself on your own desk?
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
jebus?
 
LewDux
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Old and busted: Russia erasing someone from history. New bizzareness: Russia blames Poland for WWII

FTFY
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LewDux: Old and busted: Russia erasing someone from history. New bizzaro reality: Russia rigs a US election using the least charismatic con-man/used car salesman fooling senseless local yokels and pulling it off for possibly a second term.

FTFY



FTFYFTFY
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
they should make a movie about this. Oh wait:Spy
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

T.rex: The picture on the desk is of Dosteyevsky. I hope the article is not implying that one of the greatest thinkers in literary history was not real.


Well not any more.
 
T.rex
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: T.rex: The picture on the desk is of Dosteyevsky. I hope the article is not implying that one of the greatest thinkers in literary history was not real.

My alternate answer:  Do you keep a photo of yourself on your own desk?


Not ON... but close by..... reaching distance, off to the side.   Touche'. good point.
 
LewDux
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nitropissering: LewDux: Old and busted: Russia erasing someone from history. New bizzaro reality: Russia rigs a US election using the least charismatic con-man/used car salesman fooling senseless local yokels and pulling it off for possibly a second term.

FTFY


FTFYFTFY


ON
/Old News
 
fek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: T.rex: The picture on the desk is of Dosteyevsky. I hope the article is not implying that one of the greatest thinkers in literary history was not real.

My alternate answer:  Do you keep a photo of yourself on your own desk?


I do. .. is that weird?
 
ifky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
images.unsplash.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report