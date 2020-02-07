 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Hot times in Antarctica   (theguardian.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Antarctica, Prof James Renwick, Prof Nerilie Abram, previous record, warm records, Argentinian research station thermometer, hottest temperature, Dr Steve Rintoul  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 11:19 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great.  All the Things are going to thaw out.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Again?
 
allears
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Um, the identical story, just 3 links down the page?
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Guys, that was a different part of Antarctica.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did it get even warmer since three links ago?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Post it a third time for luck.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Did it get even warmer since three links ago?


This thread broke off from that thread and is now adrift at sea.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked the weather in Antarctica lately?

Information is hard to come by
 
BigChad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pete, meet Repeat.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BigChad: Pete, meet Repeat.


Can i get a three-peat?
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mods on 3 day weekend I guess
 
RiverRat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This thread = so much deja vu
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: Mods on 3 day weekend bender I guess


Also know as a "weekend".
 
RiverRat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Destructor: Guys, that was a different part of Antarctica.


The part OUTSIDE the environment ....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hagopiar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

great_tigers: BigChad: Pete, meet Repeat.

Can i get a three-peat?


If you include yesterday we're already there

/really?
//vacation?
///drunk?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pete and repeat log in to fark. Pete logs out. Who's left?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

allears: Um, the identical story, just 3 links down the page?


No, this one is in Celsius.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report