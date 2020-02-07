 Skip to content
"I remember wondering aloud, how could a business refuse to accept cash, which is legal tender?"
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone got a Jefferson? I'm going to Taco Bell.
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose much in the same way some businesses don't accept goats for payment.
"Sorry sir, you can't pay for the those flaming hot Cheetos with that goat."
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A business that doesn't accept cash doesn't get my business.

/My lawn, get off it.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Because "Legal Tender" only applies when there is a debt?  If there's no debt, like buying something in a store, then the store can say they will only accept Lego bricks as payment if they want.
 
patricula
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Because "Legal Tender" only applies when there is a debt?  If there's no debt, like buying something in a store, then the store can say they will only accept Lego bricks as payment if they want.


Turn out the lights.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A business that's getting tired of being the victim of armed robbery?
 
oldfool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's an ass or gas business
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whenever you see a retail store shop business and wonder, "How the hell is that thing staying afloat?", the answer is probably money laundering.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for businesses to accept Schrute Bucks.
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Because "Legal Tender" only applies when there is a debt?  If there's no debt, like buying something in a store, then the store can say they will only accept Lego bricks as payment if they want.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I suppose much in the same way some businesses don't accept goats for payment.
"Sorry sir, you can't pay for the those flaming hot Cheetos with that goat."


But that's only a byproduct of the goat's valuation. You have to spend at least $25 to pay by goat, since goats don't like to have change counted out...
 
Loris [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's a doughnut shop in my town that only takes cash.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ritchie Torres...

I first read that as Biatchie Torres.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As long as they still take personal checks at the grocery store I'll be fine. Hey, does anyone have a pen?

Also, what's today's date?
 
basicstock
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Koodo Mobile here in Canada does not accept cash at any of it's locations.
 
Klivian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: A business that doesn't accept cash doesn't get my business.

/My lawn, get off it.


OK boomer
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I find the opposite to be true. I will not patronize places that only accept cash. There is nothing worse than going to a nice restaurant for a meal you are undoubtedly going to pay for with a credit card, only to be told by the valet they only accept cash and it is $7. It is extremely rare you have to carry cash on you now in the US.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Subtonic: As long as they still take personal checks at the grocery store I'll be fine. Hey, does anyone have a pen?

Also, what's today's date?


you forgot that stack of coupons beside you.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I work in a restaurant that doesn't accept cash. It keeps the line moving quicker and anyone, if need be, can hop on the register. In addition, our restaurant is rather small in back. We don't have room for a safe big enough for a bunch of cash drawers.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harlee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Because "Legal Tender" only applies when there is a debt?  If there's no debt, like buying something in a store, then the store can say they will only accept Lego bricks as payment if they want.


OK, here's a brain teaser for you:

So I go into Habid's Cash Only Emporium and grab a $1.50 package of donuts. While waiting in line at the register I open it and eat them. I present the empty package to the cashier along with two $1 bills and I am told that they don't accept cash. Oops. And yet, I now owe them money, a "debt" if you will. And it says right there on the money that it is legal tender for all debts, public and private.

When Habib calls the cops, will they arrest me? For what, exactly?
 
Koldbern
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Subtonic: As long as they still take personal checks at the grocery store I'll be fine. Hey, does anyone have a pen?

Also, what's today's date?


🐱
(after seeing what you wrote... the supermarket you thought you were at)

You're at a Denny's.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cashless stores are dumb. They by their nature cost more to the store and the consumer. That cc fee and interest. Cash is cash, it doesn't cost a portion of the sale to use, to either consumer or seller. This is just a push by big visa to extort more out of the market.
 
Klivian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: I find the opposite to be true. I will not patronize places that only accept cash. There is nothing worse than going to a nice restaurant for a meal you are undoubtedly going to pay for with a credit card, only to be told by the valet they only accept cash and it is $7. It is extremely rare you have to carry cash on you now in the US.


Anecdote isn't data, but my experience the places that only take cash are inferior to alternatives. There are a few restaurants/diners near me that are cash only, and the food is never good enough to warrant going back for.

/Diner had terrible service too, almost like they were angry with us for showing up
 
LewDux
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did he try to cash it outside?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I suppose much in the same way some businesses don't accept goats for payment.
"Sorry sir, you can't pay for the those flaming hot Cheetos with that goat."


What about cows? Can I use cows? They did in ancient Ireland.

/username may or may not check out
 
evilsofa
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The large health organization I used to work for went cashless in the early 2010s. They were taking in $11 million in cash per year (which was much, much less than what they took in from checks and credit cards), and spending $4.5 million dollars counting it and having it delivered by armored truck to banks.

Now I just walk in and when I have to do a copay, I just tell them to use the credit card on file and I don't even need to have the card on me to show it to them.
 
Klivian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harlee: Carter Pewterschmidt: Because "Legal Tender" only applies when there is a debt?  If there's no debt, like buying something in a store, then the store can say they will only accept Lego bricks as payment if they want.

OK, here's a brain teaser for you:

So I go into Habid's Cash Only Emporium and grab a $1.50 package of donuts. While waiting in line at the register I open it and eat them. I present the empty package to the cashier along with two $1 bills and I am told that they don't accept cash. Oops. And yet, I now owe them money, a "debt" if you will. And it says right there on the money that it is legal tender for all debts, public and private.

When Habib calls the cops, will they arrest me? For what, exactly?


Theft. The donuts weren't your property yet
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Offer cash. If they refuse, they've rejected legal tender offered for a private debt and they now have no legal recourse against you. Leave.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Because "Legal Tender" only applies when there is a debt?  If there's no debt, like buying something in a store, then the store can say they will only accept Lego bricks as payment if they want.


You get some weird edge cases. A cashless bar, for instance, can't allow tabs. A cashless restaurant can't provide a check after ordering.

I'm curious if you can force payment via cash via shoplifting. If you exit the premises without paying, does that create a debt which the vendor has to accept cash in payment?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Anyone got a Jefferson? I'm going to Taco Bell.


This.  Some places try to give you a hard time if you give them a two dollar bill.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Klivian: RolandTGunner: A business that doesn't accept cash doesn't get my business.

/My lawn, get off it.

OK boomer


Whatever the dealer wants (cash, credit, paypal, euros, yen, rubles) I'll pay it, if I want that particular item enough.

/vinyl collector
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Excluding people from paying with cash means "essentially discriminating against people who are low-income, people who are homeless, also undocumented,"

Feature, not a bug.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Klivian: Harlee: Carter Pewterschmidt: Because "Legal Tender" only applies when there is a debt?  If there's no debt, like buying something in a store, then the store can say they will only accept Lego bricks as payment if they want.

OK, here's a brain teaser for you:

So I go into Habid's Cash Only Emporium and grab a $1.50 package of donuts. While waiting in line at the register I open it and eat them. I present the empty package to the cashier along with two $1 bills and I am told that they don't accept cash. Oops. And yet, I now owe them money, a "debt" if you will. And it says right there on the money that it is legal tender for all debts, public and private.

When Habib calls the cops, will they arrest me? For what, exactly?

Theft. The donuts weren't your property yet


Okay, replace that with any restaurant.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think there are one or two European countries (Sweden is one, I think, but I'm not sure) that have gone almost entirely cashless and use debit cards for everything.  The only people left using cash are older and resistant to adoption of technology.  Anybody under about 60 who's paying cash is can expect to be assumed to be making their money by some illegitimate means.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: I work in a restaurant that doesn't accept cash. It keeps the line moving quicker and anyone, if need be, can hop on the register. In addition, our restaurant is rather small in back. We don't have room for a safe big enough for a bunch of cash drawers.


How much does fast food pay these days?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

basicstock: Koodo Mobile here in Canada does not accept cash at any of it's locations.


Not even Canadian Tire cash?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: As long as they still take personal checks at the grocery store I'll be fine. Hey, does anyone have a pen?

Also, what's today's date?


I hate you.

/no, not really
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Murflette: Cashless stores are dumb. They by their nature cost more to the store and the consumer. That cc fee and interest. Cash is cash, it doesn't cost a portion of the sale to use, to either consumer or seller. This is just a push by big visa to extort more out of the market.


I don't know where the proper balance lies but handling cash (counting and sorting it, taking it to the bank) is a cost of time.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size

The day I can't do this anymore is a sad day inderf
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Klivian: Theft. The donuts weren't your property yet


I'm not sure you understand what "debt" is.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Going cashless had ... positive results, but it also had the unintended consequence of excluding those who prefer to pay or can only pay with cash," Sweetgreen officials wrote

....
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: A business that doesn't accept cash doesn't get my business.

/My lawn, get off it.


On the reverse: A business that only accepts cash doesn't get my business.  I so rarely have cash on me that it's almost zero.  Cash is stupid.  Lose it and it's gone, no reward points, have to go out of your way to get it, sometimes have to pay money to have access to cash.  Why would you ever want the hassle?  I get so many protections with my credit card that using cash is foolish.
 
Klivian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: Klivian: Harlee: Carter Pewterschmidt: Because "Legal Tender" only applies when there is a debt?  If there's no debt, like buying something in a store, then the store can say they will only accept Lego bricks as payment if they want.

OK, here's a brain teaser for you:

So I go into Habid's Cash Only Emporium and grab a $1.50 package of donuts. While waiting in line at the register I open it and eat them. I present the empty package to the cashier along with two $1 bills and I am told that they don't accept cash. Oops. And yet, I now owe them money, a "debt" if you will. And it says right there on the money that it is legal tender for all debts, public and private.

When Habib calls the cops, will they arrest me? For what, exactly?

Theft. The donuts weren't your property yet

Okay, replace that with any restaurant.


Still theft

Whole lot of Sov Cit nonsense in this thread. You aren't "traveling" or "creating joinder" or any magic word. If they say no cash and you don't pay them you are committing a crime.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: I think there are one or two European countries (Sweden is one, I think, but I'm not sure) that have gone almost entirely cashless and use debit cards for everything.  The only people left using cash are older and resistant to adoption of technology.  Anybody under about 60 who's paying cash is can expect to be assumed to be making their money by some illegitimate means.


Which is the real reason governments like this, and why you shouldn't.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harlee: Carter Pewterschmidt: Because "Legal Tender" only applies when there is a debt?  If there's no debt, like buying something in a store, then the store can say they will only accept Lego bricks as payment if they want.

OK, here's a brain teaser for you:

So I go into Habid's Cash Only Emporium and grab a $1.50 package of donuts. While waiting in line at the register I open it and eat them. I present the empty package to the cashier along with two $1 bills and I am told that they don't accept cash. Oops. And yet, I now owe them money, a "debt" if you will. And it says right there on the money that it is legal tender for all debts, public and private.

When Habib calls the cops, will they arrest me? For what, exactly?


Do you have a signed contact where you promised to pay for the doughnuts? If you don't then there is no debt.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I suppose much in the same way some businesses don't accept goats for payment.
"Sorry sir, you can't pay for the those flaming hot Cheetos with that goat."


Which would be an issue if goats had "for all debts public and private" written on them.
 
basicstock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: I work in a restaurant that doesn't accept cash. It keeps the line moving quicker and anyone, if need be, can hop on the register. In addition, our restaurant is rather small in back. We don't have room for a safe big enough for a bunch of cash drawers.


How long have we had the interact machines for debit/credit cards now?
Why is it in every grocery store I go to there are many people who when asked to pay, look at the machine as if it's from another planet and are clueless as to what to do next?
Last week an older lady looked at the machine for over a minute.  The cashier told her "Madame, you have to put your card into the reader and put in your pin number."  She then pulled out her Medical card.
That doesn't sound fast to me.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Klivian: Theft. The donuts weren't your property yet

Okay, replace that with any restaurant.


Still theft


You think it's theft when customers eat food in a restaurant prior to paying for it?

You get really shiatty tips, don't you?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wellon Dowd: Murflette: Cashless stores are dumb. They by their nature cost more to the store and the consumer. That cc fee and interest. Cash is cash, it doesn't cost a portion of the sale to use, to either consumer or seller. This is just a push by big visa to extort more out of the market.

I don't know where the proper balance lies but handling cash (counting and sorting it, taking it to the bank) is a cost of time.


Negligible, honestly. Counting down a basic drawer takes 10 minutes tops. Larger stores use cash and change counters. Deposit gets done on my bosses way to or from work. Larger places use armored cars.

What we really need to do is just get rid of the penny
 
