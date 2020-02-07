 Skip to content
(Connecticut Post)   When you stay in a hotel, you get little bottles of shampoo to take home. When you stay in jail in New Haven, CT - you get a new crack pipe, brillo pad, syringes and condoms on your way out the door. Unknown if the crack pipe has a small rose inside   (ctpost.com) divider line
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The corner store in my neighborhood now sells glass "pens" en lieu of the paper rose.

I almost laughed when the customer insisted on making sure the pen wrote.
 
p51d007
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Or, maybe they will OD, save every taxpayer a ton of money in the future??
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's the cost per night?
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I demand they go back to treating addicts like subhuman filth! It was working so well!


/that was sarcasm
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Oztemprom: The corner store in my neighborhood now sells glass "pens" en lieu of the paper rose.

I almost laughed when the customer insisted on making sure the pen wrote.


To be fair, a pen is much more useful than a fake little rose, even to a crackhead.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What about my chocolate mints?
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


one prophylactic soiled
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They want to reduce the risk to the former prisoners.  Scoring drugs is risky - shouldn't they distribute free drugs on the way out, as well?
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So they'll arrest you for having drug paraphernalia, confiscate it, then give you fresh gear when you leave, arrest you for having drug paraphernalia....
 
