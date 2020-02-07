 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Police officer found drunk and unconscious while armed and on-duty in his patrol car - on camera - will not face criminal charges due to 'lack of evidence'   (kdvr.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
According to Brauchler, law enforcement officers who are compelled to share incriminating information about themselves during the course of an internal affairs investigation are protected from having that same information used against them in a criminal proceeding under a ruling made in a case called Garrity v. New Jersey, 385 U.S. 493 (1966).

WTF is that? My GED in law got lost in the mail, someone want to explain that?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sounds like basic 5th Amendment stuff.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I loved that movie. Milla Jovovich was great.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Officer Tipple: Also, I thought I should let you know that I've been killing hookers and junkies while on patrol. Just a few dozen, no biggie.

IA Investigator: Well that sounds horrific, but since you willingly told us about it, there's nothing we can do.

Sounds about right.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Not only is it bullshiat, they give a Garrity Warning to people under IA investigation (it's the Miranda warning for police).
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My favorite part of this story is the news asking, "Is this a double standard?"

Report