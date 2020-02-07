 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   107-year-old Florida man still living life to the fullest with his red Mercedes 320 hardtop coupe and 99-year-old fiancee. Hero tag beats out Florida because he's in better shape than the average Farker   (wfla.com) divider line
3
    More: Hero, Exercise, residentJoe Newman, 107-year-oldSarasota, late wife Sophie, Developmental disability, full life, Florida, 99-year-oldfiance  
•       •       •

190 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 8:16 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
still lives a full life by running a discussion group at his senior living facility

The couple has yet to set a wedding date.
"We are waiting for my fiancée's mother's permission. Of course, we have had trouble getting an answer but we will wait," said Newman.

and more qualified and funnier than the average farker, what a stud
 
runbuh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I might be concerned if they were allowing people in mass over 100 to drive a car."

What about the non-catholics?  Or did I misunderstand something?
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Florida" tag trumps all others.  With perhaps the
exception of truly breaking "News".

/perhaps
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report