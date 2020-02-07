 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(4Utah.com)   Fifth graders learn the dangers of vaping with pig lungs, say it's the only way to get bacon flavor now that flavored cartridges are banned   (abc4.com) divider line
26
    More: Sick, Utah, Education, SALT LAKE CITY, Salt Lake City, City, Lung, Teacher, Mrs. Schmock  
•       •       •

601 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 1:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Remember, children, vaping is terrible. Here, have some cigarettes instead."
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, maybe I should fly out to SLC and go to Pat's for some BBQ...
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Schmock used pig lungs, one healthy and one coated in tar, to teach her students about the dangers of vaping.

Oh, you lied. When is the abstinence speech?
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mrs. Schmock used pig lungs, one healthy and one coated in tar, to teach her students about the dangers of vaping."

Because blatantly lying to kids on the dangers of certain drugs/delivery methods has worked so well in the past. They couldn't instead have had an honest discussion about addiction in general and the health/financial costs associated with it?
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Vaping is harmless because cigarettes exist."
/Thread over
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the children vaped with pigs lungs I will never know.

/there is a plant based alternative to vaping.
//people should look into it.
///slashies!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pig lungs? Oh, those kids! They'lll smoke anything if you tell them they'll get high.

Back in my day, some of them were smoking banana peels.
 
Jeff73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who the cannabevits for this cause will be
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaping isn't worse than smoking, but it's pretty gross in its own right.

Unless you're vaping to wean yourself off tobacco, it's not a good look.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pig's lungs coated with tar? Where would you find a smoking pig?

Oh wait...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Of course you shouldn't vape pig lungs.  Duh.  Use the cartridges you dolts!
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We get bacon, sausage and pork chops from the same animal, and now even the great flavor of them all in a vape!
"Right Lisa, some wonderful, magical animal!""

Brought to you by the smooth rich flavor of Laramie
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Back in my day, some of them were smoking banana peels.


Talk about a slippery slope!
 
Robinfro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

adj_m: "Mrs. Schmock used pig lungs, one healthy and one coated in tar, to teach her students about the dangers of vaping."

Because blatantly lying to kids on the dangers of certain drugs/delivery methods has worked so well in the past. They couldn't instead have had an honest discussion about addiction in general and the health/financial costs associated with it?


In...oh, about 1993-94, 5th or 6th grade, we had cigarettes as the focus of one DARE class. In the farking classroom, with the DARE officer present, a parent who smoked came in and volunteered. Lit a cigarette, took a drag, and breathed it out through a white hankie and passed it around. "That's one drag. Now imagine how much of that sticks in your lungs with each whole cigarette." Finished the smoke, then made "tea" with the crap squeezed out of the filter. THAT'S teaching.
 
Sneelock [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, that was a pretty bad-looking lung. Just one question, how did they train the pig to vape?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Vaping isn't worse than smoking, but it's pretty gross in its own right.

Unless you're vaping to wean yourself off tobacco, it's not a good look.


We don't give a fark how you think we "look."
 
Bondith
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sneelock: Yeah, that was a pretty bad-looking lung. Just one question, how did they train the pig to vape?


Showed it pictures of a smoking vaping camel.
 
p51d007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I didn't know that pigs vaped.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When you have to lie about even the most simple basic scientific difference between smoking and vaping, you need to realize that your intent on banning something is a moral decision, not a public health one.
 
OldJames
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Useless lesson as the government has banned flavored vapes and kids will never do it again. Another problem solved by the government
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Her fifth-graders got to touch the two lungs and even breath through them with foot bellows.

And that, kids, is how the pandemic started.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Vaping isn't worse than smoking, but it's pretty gross in its own right.

Unless you're vaping to wean yourself off tobacco, it's not a good look.

We don't give a fark how you think we "look."


No shiat. You keep doing you. It's still a bad look.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OldJames: Useless lesson as the government has banned flavored vapes and kids will never do it again. Another problem solved by the government


From the party of small govt, I guess:
https://time.com/5758004/flavored-vap​e​-ban/
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We did when I was in middle school many moons ago, showcasing cigarettes
 
PirateKing
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In Bio II, the teacher got his hands on a digital thermal camera. This was big stuff back in the early 90s, so a lot of students wanted to use it for projects.

One group decided they were going to do a demonstration on the effects of 2nd hand nicotine on circulation.

So they got permission to use a lung simulator to 'smoke' cigarettes in the lab closet and film the temperature change in the subject's hands.

So of course they just sat in the closet smoking, and none of the teachers figured it out.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report