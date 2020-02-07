 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Who hasn't gotten drunk at someones house and taken off their pants and fallen asleep in a spare room bed? Why should being mayor make it any different   (nj.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, City council, Municipality, Mayor, Town council, council meeting Thursday night, Mahwah Mayor John Roth, Employment, town council  
•       •       •

260 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 8:05 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The inappropriate touching of the women actually seems way worse than falling asleep in someone's bed. At least with falling asleep, he had the sense not to drive drunk.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What?  Again?
 
oldfool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: What?  Again?


It's Mayor Repete
 
aagrajag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You're asking that question here?

Most of us aren't even wearing pants right now.
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You would think waking up covered in marker was punishment enough.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean, if you sleep in your pants, then when you inevitably turn over on your side and your keys dig into your leg, it's gonna wake you up, and you won't be able to go back to sleep.  Now, you may say, "Take your keys out of your pocket."  But you might wake up in the morning and forget your keys, but you are far less likely to forget your pants.  Good thinking on the mayor's part.  So glad we have such forward thinkers in our midst.

I should have been a lawyer.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
farkin A, man!  Again? This dude is an out of control party animal! farkin Party animal!  Or, since it's New Jersey, maybe just a goombah that does whatever the fark he wants. .
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: The inappropriate touching of the women actually seems way worse than falling asleep in someone's bed. At least with falling asleep, he had the sense not to drive drunk.


Well to be fair it appears the touching wasn't proven and the drunking was.

Anyway, yeah partying with coworkers to the point of passing out is poor-as-all-fark judgment, but all the pearl-clutching and sackcloth about a guy being in bed alone with his pants off seems overwrought.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report