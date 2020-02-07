 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   Man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend over social media post clearly needs more fiber in his diet   (wreg.com) divider line
12
    Assault, Crime, Domestic violence, Aggravation, Battery, apartment complex, Deandre Speaks, started Wednesday afternoon  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deandre Speaks doesn't like being talked about online.
So stop talking about Deandre Speaks online.
Also, he apparently beats up women, this Deandre Speaks fellow.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he had some Pain Is Good hot sauce...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Deandre Speaks doesn't like being talked about online.
So stop talking about Deandre Speaks online.
Also, he apparently beats up women, this Deandre Speaks fellow.


Is this the same Deandre Speaks that raped and killed a midget carny in 1992?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well I'm sure she's safe, they probably put an electronic tracker on him when he bonded out.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [i.pinimg.com image 397x311]


thegreenhead.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And someone (or ones) posted his bail.

What a truly wonderful world.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: ltdanman44: [i.pinimg.com image 397x311]

[thegreenhead.com image 775x775]


Pawn Stars: SUPER RARE SNL PROP BLOWS CHUMLEE AWAY (Season 16) | History
Youtube q5E1dr4SVDA
 
adj_m
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UberDave: Maybe he had some Pain Is Good hot sauce...

[Fark user image 425x302]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We need to be more progressive, like Japan.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

adj_m: UberDave: Maybe he had some Pain Is Good hot sauce...

[Fark user image 425x302]


[Fark user image 241x254]


He has pretty healthy teeth.  I bet he was home schooled.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
